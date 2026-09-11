ETV Bharat / bharat

A School Without A Blackboard: Lack Of Infrastructure At Bihar School Paints Grim Picture Of Education Scenario

Gaya: Teachers at the Higher Secondary School in Chakjalpa located in the Gurua block of Gaya district are forced to use the school's entrance gate as a makeshift blackboard. The school lacks a blackboard and lessons are delivered to the students by teachers by writing with chalk on the gate.

A video of the poor state of affairs of the school has gone viral on social media drawing widespread outrage. The condition of the school reflects the grim picture of school infrastructure in Bihar.

Higher Secondary School in Chakjalpa lacks proper infrastructure. (ETV Bharat)

The school's condition remains poor despite the fact that the government has made frequent statements that the educational setup in the state was good. Claims have often been made that government schools will have facilities to ensure children of top officials and politicians study at these educational institutions. The video of government school in Gaya has however exhibited these claims remain a mere rhetoric.

Sources said that the Chakjalpa school lacks not only blackboards, but has an insufficient number of benches forcing students to sit on the floor to study. Jaishankar Singh, In-charge Block Education Officer, Gurua, said that a video about the school has come to "our notice."