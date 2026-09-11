A School Without A Blackboard: Lack Of Infrastructure At Bihar School Paints Grim Picture Of Education Scenario
Higher Secondary School in Chakjalpa not only lacks blackboards, but has insufficient number of benches forcing students to sit on the floor to study.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 5:01 PM IST
Gaya: Teachers at the Higher Secondary School in Chakjalpa located in the Gurua block of Gaya district are forced to use the school's entrance gate as a makeshift blackboard. The school lacks a blackboard and lessons are delivered to the students by teachers by writing with chalk on the gate.
A video of the poor state of affairs of the school has gone viral on social media drawing widespread outrage. The condition of the school reflects the grim picture of school infrastructure in Bihar.
The school's condition remains poor despite the fact that the government has made frequent statements that the educational setup in the state was good. Claims have often been made that government schools will have facilities to ensure children of top officials and politicians study at these educational institutions. The video of government school in Gaya has however exhibited these claims remain a mere rhetoric.
Sources said that the Chakjalpa school lacks not only blackboards, but has an insufficient number of benches forcing students to sit on the floor to study. Jaishankar Singh, In-charge Block Education Officer, Gurua, said that a video about the school has come to "our notice."
"This is a very serious matter. An investigation will be conducted into the entire incident. The department will take action and fix the responsibility," said the official.
Local residents have raised questions over the condition of the school despite allocation of funds for the building of infrastructure in the educational institutions.
According to 2025 government data, there are 43,000 primary schools in Bihar that offer education from 1 to 5th grade. Additionally, there are over 9,360 secondary and higher secondary schools in the state.
Local residents have said that despite such a vast number of educational institutions, the lack of basic amenities at the Chakjalpa school reflects poorly on the educational scenario.
Earlier during a special session of the Bihar Legislative Assembly in April 2026, Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary announced plans to build a system to ensure children of officials and ministers attend government schools. He stated that model schools would be established at the block level and that district schools would also be upgraded.
Chaudhary said that people have suggested that the children of bureaucrats should be made to study in government schools and the government would put a system in place for this.
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