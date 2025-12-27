A Rs 100 Receipt Is Stripping Keoladeo National Park Of Precious Forest Wealth, Say Observers
Published : December 27, 2025 at 8:06 PM IST
Bharatpur: Environmentalists argue that Keoladeo National Park is facing serious ecological threats over illegal felling of trees. Locally known as 'Ghana' (dense forest), the National Park, an UNESCO World Heritage Site, is turning into a centre of commerce rather than conservation these days, according to obersers.
The National Park continues to serve as a vital winter refuge for thousands of migratory birds. The park has also recently emerged as a critical sanctuary for turtles, now sheltering eight of the ten species found in Rajasthan.
However, the forest administration, via the Eco-Development Committee (EDC), has been issuing receipts for Rs 100 that grant permission to collect wood for five days.
These receipts do not specify the quantity, weight, or number of pieces allowed. Consequently, individuals using tractor-trolleys, loading tempos, and other vehicles are making multiple daily trips to haul away thick logs and entire tree trunks from the park.
Environmentalists view this as a blatant violation of national park conservation laws. While local communities are sometimes permitted to collect fallen wood for fuel, unauthorized large-scale logging remains a persistent issue.
Local residents Brijmohan and Rohit stated that they obtained a Rs 100 receipt from the Keoladeo (Ghana) administration, which they claim allows them to take unlimited wood for five days. "There are no restrictions," Brijmohan noted.
The issue persists beyond administrative lapses. Unauthorized individuals are allegedly using Rs 100 receipts as a pretext to scale the walls of Keoladeo National Park to either fell trees on-site or haul away pre-cut wood. This activity occurs without any visible monitoring or official supervision.
Environmentalist Dr K P Singh has characterized these actions as a blatant violation of the law. He emphasized that everything within a national park, from dry leaves to felled timber, is considered park property and is governed by the Wildlife Protection Act and Supreme Court guidelines.
"Prior permission from the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) is mandatory for the cutting, removal, or sale of any forest produce, including invasive species like Prosopis juliflora, within Keoladeo National Park," Dr Singh explained. "The park administration is independently felling and selling this wood, which contravenes established regulations. If the administration itself is profiting from these sales, the matter becomes even more serious," he added.
When questioned, an official of Keoladeo National Park, Chetan Kumar BV, stated: "Permission to collect Prosopis juliflora wood for five days is granted for a fee of Rs 100. We do not require additional authorization for this specific activity. Collectors are strictly limited to Prosopis juliflora; no other timber is permitted. Furthermore, all revenue generated is reinvested into environmental conservation."
