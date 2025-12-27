ETV Bharat / bharat

A Rs 100 Receipt Is Stripping Keoladeo National Park Of Precious Forest Wealth, Say Observers

Outside Keoladeo National Park ( ETV Bharat )

Bharatpur: Environmentalists argue that Keoladeo National Park is facing serious ecological threats over illegal felling of trees. Locally known as 'Ghana' (dense forest), the National Park, an UNESCO World Heritage Site, is turning into a centre of commerce rather than conservation these days, according to obersers. The National Park continues to serve as a vital winter refuge for thousands of migratory birds. The park has also recently emerged as a critical sanctuary for turtles, now sheltering eight of the ten species found in Rajasthan. Keoladeo National Park (ETV Bharat) However, the forest administration, via the Eco-Development Committee (EDC), has been issuing receipts for Rs 100 that grant permission to collect wood for five days. These receipts do not specify the quantity, weight, or number of pieces allowed. Consequently, individuals using tractor-trolleys, loading tempos, and other vehicles are making multiple daily trips to haul away thick logs and entire tree trunks from the park.