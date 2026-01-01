A Real Happy New Year For Tourists In Kashmir: Fresh Snowfall Turns Gulmarg, Sonamarg Into Winter Wonderlands
Light snowfall was recorded in higher reaches of north Kashmir while the snowfall dodged plains in the valley.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : January 1, 2026 at 12:21 PM IST
Srinagar: Higher reaches in Kashmir received fresh snowfall on New Year leaving tourists thrilled, while the precipitation dodged plains. The cloud cover though gave relief to residents from the intense winter cold wave.
Director of the Meteorological Department Center in Srinagar, Mukhtar Ahmad told ETV Bharat that Gurez in north Kashmir received 8 inches of snow overnight while he upper reaches in Bandipora were blanketed by 15 inches of snow. Machil and Karnah sectors near Line of Control in north Kashmir's Kupwara received 6-8 inches of snow, Mukhtar said. Sonamarg and Zojila axis received 4-8 inches while light snowfall of 2-4 inches was recorded down south on the Mughal road, he added. Light snowfall of 3-4 inches was also recorded on the Sinthan top in south Kashmir.
A fresh spell of almost 6-10 inches of snow received over Gurez & Tulail valley of Bandipora dist since yesterday evening.— Meteorological Centre Srinagar (@metsrinagar) December 31, 2025
Video credit: Bashir Ahmad Tulaili. https://t.co/Hm8PUMuiqM pic.twitter.com/NAHBemx3ZV
Light snowfall was also reported from ski destination Gulmarg and Sonamarg which have been thronged by tourists for New Year celebrations. The fresh snowfall at the tourist destinations has left the visitors thrilled and given them a value for their money. Several videos of the New Year celebrations at the tourist destinations showed tourists and locals reveling and dancing amid falling white flakes.
Due to snow accumulation on the Mughal road, the road connecting south Kashmir with Poonch-Rajouri in Jammu, Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road and Sinthan road have been temporarily closed for traffic. But the Jammu-Srinagar thoroughfare, the major connecting link between Kashmir and rest of the country is open for traffic.
The fresh snowfall dodged plains including summer capital Srinagar where residents were eagerly hoping for the dry spell to end. However, the cloud cover gave some relief to residents from the biting cold. Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 2.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday, while Gulmarg emerged as the coldest place in the Valley with the mercury plunging to minus 5.5 degrees Celsius, according to data released by the Meteorological Department Srinagar.
The weather office said Kashmir experienced generally cold conditions, with subzero temperatures in higher reaches and chill persisting across most parts of the region. Pahalgam, another key tourist destination, recorded a low of 0.4 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara settled at 1.9 degrees Celsius and Qazigund at 2.0 degrees Celsius.
In its forecast, the MeT department said weather conditions are expected to remain generally cloudy during the day.
The weather is expected to remain cold and cloudy during the peak snowfall period. Improvement is likely from the afternoon of January 1, with no major weather activity expected thereafter until January 12, the MeT department said.
Officials have advised travelers and residents in higher reaches to remain cautious, particularly along vulnerable mountain passes, as snowfall could impact road connectivity over the period.
Read More: