A Real Happy New Year For Tourists In Kashmir: Fresh Snowfall Turns Gulmarg, Sonamarg Into Winter Wonderlands

Srinagar: Higher reaches in Kashmir received fresh snowfall on New Year leaving tourists thrilled, while the precipitation dodged plains. The cloud cover though gave relief to residents from the intense winter cold wave. Director of the Meteorological Department Center in Srinagar, Mukhtar Ahmad told ETV Bharat that Gurez in north Kashmir received 8 inches of snow overnight while he upper reaches in Bandipora were blanketed by 15 inches of snow. Machil and Karnah sectors near Line of Control in north Kashmir's Kupwara received 6-8 inches of snow, Mukhtar said. Sonamarg and Zojila axis received 4-8 inches while light snowfall of 2-4 inches was recorded down south on the Mughal road, he added. Light snowfall of 3-4 inches was also recorded on the Sinthan top in south Kashmir. Light snowfall was also reported from ski destination Gulmarg and Sonamarg which have been thronged by tourists for New Year celebrations. The fresh snowfall at the tourist destinations has left the visitors thrilled and given them a value for their money. Several videos of the New Year celebrations at the tourist destinations showed tourists and locals reveling and dancing amid falling white flakes. Tourists enjoy in Gulmarg ahead of New Year’s Eve in Baramulla on Wednesday, December 31, 2025. (IANS)