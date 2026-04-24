A Ray of Hope: Innovative Smart Glove Reduces Chemotherapy Side Effects
NIT Hamirpur students develop 'Chemo Press Glove' to ease cancer treatment pain.
Published : April 24, 2026 at 3:09 PM IST
Hamirpur: The pain experienced during chemotherapy poses a major challenge for cancer patients. Now, a glimmer of hope for relief has emerged. Students at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Hamirpur, located in Himachal Pradesh, have developed a specialized device called the ‘Chemo Press Glove,’ designed to help alleviate the tingling sensations, numbness, and acute pain often associated with the treatment.
Students from the Department of Electronics at NIT Hamirpur were responsible for creating this unique glove. The device specifically aids in reducing the pain, tingling and numbness caused by Oxaliplatin — a medication commonly used in chemotherapy. These symptoms are frequently felt most intensely in the fingers and toes of patients.
How Does the Device Work?
The key feature of this glove is its ability to apply controlled pressure to the veins in the wrist. This action slightly slows down blood flow, ensuring that the medication reaches the fingers more gradually, thereby reducing the sensation of pain. The device incorporates modern technologies, including a microcontroller, pressure sensors, and an air pump.
The ‘Chemo Press Glove’ can also be controlled remotely via a mobile phone or computer using Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. The pressure applied by the glove can be increased or decreased as per the patient's specific needs. Furthermore, if the pressure exceeds a predetermined safety limit, the sensors immediately trigger a signal to activate the system and reduce the pressure, ensuring the device remains completely safe for use.
A Low-Cost, High-Impact Solution:
According to the students who developed the glove — Divansh, Hardik, Raghav, and Palak — the prototype for this device was created at a cost of approximately Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000. It can be used under medical supervision and holds the potential for large-scale development in the future, thereby benefiting a greater number of patients.
The team currently working on this project is now also in the process of adapting this same technology to create ‘smart socks’ designed for use on the feet. This will also provide relief from pain in the toes — a common issue experienced during chemotherapy. Until now, patients suffering from this problem have had to rely on "cold therapy" — specifically, the use of cold water or ice. However, the ‘Chemo Press Glove’ has emerged as a more controlled, safe, and effective alternative, which could become a vital component of future treatment protocols.
Dr Archana Nanoti, Registrar at NIT Hamirpur, said students at the institute are continuously encouraged to work on novel ideas. Such innovations prove to be immensely beneficial for society and provide new direction to the healthcare sector.
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