A Quantum Leap Forward As AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Unveils India's First Computer Test Beds At Amaravati Tomorrow
More than 1.5 lakh students from various universities and colleges in AP will watch the program virtually on Tuesday.
Published : April 13, 2026 at 1:14 PM IST
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh is set to become the venue for a defining moment in the country's tech history on the occasion of World Quantum Day, when Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate two separate quantum computer test beds at SRM University and Medha Towers as part of the Amaravati Quantum Valley Initiative on April 14.
The quantum reference facility being launched in Amaravati will usher in a new chapter in the tech era. From vision to qubits, Andhra Pradesh is building India's quantum future, said Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh.
"With this, Amaravati Quantum Valley is going to emerge as a world-class centre. The future is here in Amaravati… Made in India, accessible to India, ready to serve the world," Nara Lokesh said on X.
Tomorrow, Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate two separate quantum testing reference facilities named 1S and 1Q, which are being set up at Medha Towers in Gannavaram and at the SRM University campus. With this, Andhra Pradesh will become the first state in the country to have a quantum test reference facility.
With this indigenously made quantum reference test facility, the capability to test and certify quantum computer hardware will come to Amaravati Quantum Valley. These quantum reference facility test beds, which are being set up by Qbitech and SRM University at Medha Towers, will be crucial in the manufacture of quantum hardware.
These mini quantum computer test beds, operating at minus 273 degrees Celsius in both locations, will help test quantum devices. An open access reference facility has been set up at SRM University to benefit researchers, students and professionals, along with companies that manufacture quantum computer devices.
Both quantum reference facilities being set up in Amaravati will be equipped with completely indigenous equipment. Qubitec has set up a quantum computer test bed named 1Q at Medha Towers. A quantum test bed named 1S has been built at SRM University using superconducting technology.
Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Indian Institute of Science and DRDO have collaborated in setting up these quantum reference facilities. The inauguration ceremony of these test beds, which will be set up for the first time in the country, will be attended by IIT professors, scientists conducting research in the quantum field, representatives of quantum innovation startups, research scholars and experts.
Arrangements are being made for more than 1.5 lakh students from various universities and colleges in Andhra Pradesh to watch the program virtually. In addition to setting up state-of-the-art quantum computers in Amaravati, the government's intention is to manufacture and export full-fledged quantum computers and components there in the coming days.
In a meeting held by the Chief Minister with hardware component manufacturers on September 9 2025, they demanded reference facilities for testing, validation, benchmarking and certification of quantum components. The decision to set up reference facilities in Amaravati was taken just then. With the arrival of these facilities, it is possible that many companies in the country will come forward to manufacture quantum devices in Amaravati itself.
Although some companies in India are currently manufacturing quantum components, they have to send things like processors abroad for testing. With the Amaravati reference facilities, India will take a big step forward in the field of quantum hardware manufacturing.
Experts say that the cryogenics, precision, electronics systems, and quantum-grade fabrication equipment and facilities developed for the Amaravati Quantum Reference Facilities will be useful not only for the manufacture of quantum computers, but also for sectors like defence, healthcare, and semiconductor manufacturing.
Cryogenic systems are used in MRI machines and space applications. Precision electronics are useful for defence sensing, radar systems, and advanced instrumentation. Quantum-grade fabrication facilities are used in semiconductor manufacturing and deep tech industrial applications.