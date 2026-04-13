ETV Bharat / bharat

A Quantum Leap Forward As AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Unveils India's First Computer Test Beds At Amaravati Tomorrow

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh is set to become the venue for a defining moment in the country's tech history on the occasion of World Quantum Day, when Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate two separate quantum computer test beds at SRM University and Medha Towers as part of the Amaravati Quantum Valley Initiative on April 14.

The quantum reference facility being launched in Amaravati will usher in a new chapter in the tech era. From vision to qubits, Andhra Pradesh is building India's quantum future, said Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh.

"With this, Amaravati Quantum Valley is going to emerge as a world-class centre. The future is here in Amaravati… Made in India, accessible to India, ready to serve the world," Nara Lokesh said on X.

Tomorrow, Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate two separate quantum testing reference facilities named 1S and 1Q, which are being set up at Medha Towers in Gannavaram and at the SRM University campus. With this, Andhra Pradesh will become the first state in the country to have a quantum test reference facility.

With this indigenously made quantum reference test facility, the capability to test and certify quantum computer hardware will come to Amaravati Quantum Valley. These quantum reference facility test beds, which are being set up by Qbitech and SRM University at Medha Towers, will be crucial in the manufacture of quantum hardware.

These mini quantum computer test beds, operating at minus 273 degrees Celsius in both locations, will help test quantum devices. An open access reference facility has been set up at SRM University to benefit researchers, students and professionals, along with companies that manufacture quantum computer devices.

Both quantum reference facilities being set up in Amaravati will be equipped with completely indigenous equipment. Qubitec has set up a quantum computer test bed named 1Q at Medha Towers. A quantum test bed named 1S has been built at SRM University using superconducting technology.