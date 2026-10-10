ETV Bharat / bharat

A Protest And A City Caught In Between: Who Pays Price For Delhi’s Security Clampdown?

Demonstrators during a protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities, at Connaught Place, in New Delhi ( PTI )

New Delhi: Amit Kumar stepped out of his home on Saturday morning to buy milk and bread for breakfast. He had also considered joining the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) proposed protest at Jantar Mantar, but the security restrictions across the capital changed his mind.

"I wanted to join the protest, but seeing what is happening around me, I got scared. I don’t want to end up in jail or get beaten up. With Metro services disrupted and roads blocked, there was no easy way to reach the protest site either, so I decided to stay home," Kumar told ETV Bharat.

His plans for the day did not end there. Amit was supposed to attend tuition and travel to his hometown in Bihar to collect some important documents. With transport disrupted and uncertainty over travel times, he cancelled his ticket. "I ended up cancelling my ticket. At this point, I can’t even go home," he quipped.

An auti-rickshaw driver in New Delhi (ETV Bharat)

Amit’s predicament captures the predicament of a city caught in the crossfire of a political mobilisation and an extensive security response. As the CJP sought to mobilise supporters over its demands for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the rollback of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, restrictions intended to prevent a large gathering in central Delhi spilled into the everyday lives of people with no direct connection to the protest.

From commuters struggling to reach their destinations to delivery workers venturing out despite their fears, the impact was visible far beyond the proposed protest site.

‘We have to put food on the table’

For Suresh Kumar, a delivery worker, staying home was not an option. Although the scenes on television the previous evening had left him apprehensive, his need to earn his daily wages eventually outweighed his fear.

"When I stepped out of my house, I was scared after seeing the situation unfold on television yesterday. But we have to work to earn our daily wages; we need to put food on the table. So, despite the fear, I decided to take the risk and come out to work. I am just doing my job and going about my day without disturbing anyone," he said.

For workers dependent on daily earnings, an uncertain security situation presents a difficult choice: stay home and lose a day’s income, or venture out and risk getting caught in traffic restrictions and disruptions.

Amit Kumar, a student who stays in New Delhi (ETV Bharat)

Mohan Lal, an auto-rickshaw driver from Bihar who works in Delhi, said the scarcity of passengers had made the day particularly difficult. "There are hardly any passengers today. I have to wait for a long time before I get even one ride. With the BJP in power, you never know what might get shut down when. I am neither supporting the protest nor taking the government’s side. I have nothing to do with politics. I just need to earn enough to feed my family. If there are no passengers on the road, how will I make a living?" he said.

The disruption was also felt in the retail sector. Mangilal, a salesperson at a clothing store, said the shop had remained without customers since morning.