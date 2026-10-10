A Protest And A City Caught In Between: Who Pays Price For Delhi’s Security Clampdown?
Delhi’s protest curbs hit daily wagers, commuters and businesses as the capital goes on high alert, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : October 10, 2026 at 7:32 PM IST
New Delhi: Amit Kumar stepped out of his home on Saturday morning to buy milk and bread for breakfast. He had also considered joining the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) proposed protest at Jantar Mantar, but the security restrictions across the capital changed his mind.
"I wanted to join the protest, but seeing what is happening around me, I got scared. I don’t want to end up in jail or get beaten up. With Metro services disrupted and roads blocked, there was no easy way to reach the protest site either, so I decided to stay home," Kumar told ETV Bharat.
His plans for the day did not end there. Amit was supposed to attend tuition and travel to his hometown in Bihar to collect some important documents. With transport disrupted and uncertainty over travel times, he cancelled his ticket. "I ended up cancelling my ticket. At this point, I can’t even go home," he quipped.
Amit’s predicament captures the predicament of a city caught in the crossfire of a political mobilisation and an extensive security response. As the CJP sought to mobilise supporters over its demands for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the rollback of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, restrictions intended to prevent a large gathering in central Delhi spilled into the everyday lives of people with no direct connection to the protest.
From commuters struggling to reach their destinations to delivery workers venturing out despite their fears, the impact was visible far beyond the proposed protest site.
‘We have to put food on the table’
For Suresh Kumar, a delivery worker, staying home was not an option. Although the scenes on television the previous evening had left him apprehensive, his need to earn his daily wages eventually outweighed his fear.
"When I stepped out of my house, I was scared after seeing the situation unfold on television yesterday. But we have to work to earn our daily wages; we need to put food on the table. So, despite the fear, I decided to take the risk and come out to work. I am just doing my job and going about my day without disturbing anyone," he said.
For workers dependent on daily earnings, an uncertain security situation presents a difficult choice: stay home and lose a day’s income, or venture out and risk getting caught in traffic restrictions and disruptions.
Mohan Lal, an auto-rickshaw driver from Bihar who works in Delhi, said the scarcity of passengers had made the day particularly difficult. "There are hardly any passengers today. I have to wait for a long time before I get even one ride. With the BJP in power, you never know what might get shut down when. I am neither supporting the protest nor taking the government’s side. I have nothing to do with politics. I just need to earn enough to feed my family. If there are no passengers on the road, how will I make a living?" he said.
The disruption was also felt in the retail sector. Mangilal, a salesperson at a clothing store, said the shop had remained without customers since morning.
"We haven’t had a single customer since morning. Usually, people start coming into the shop by 10 AM. Even customers who had pending orders to collect have postponed their visits today. We’re hoping the situation returns to normal by evening so that business can pick up again," he said.
‘Dissent should not be seen as a threat’
Advocate YB Choubey said peaceful protest and dissent were essential components of a functioning democracy, drawing parallels with the movements led by Mahatma Gandhi against unjust policies during the freedom struggle.
"Allowing lawyers to express their views peacefully and ensuring that their concerns receive due consideration is a sign of a strong and healthy democracy. Dissent should not be seen as a threat; rather, it should be recognised as an opportunity for the government to listen, reflect and improve its functioning," Choubey said.
He said advocates had a responsibility not only to represent people in court but also to raise their voices on public issues when necessary. Their concerns, he added, should be heard and acknowledged by the government, which must engage with them and honour commitments made through various platforms.
Birender Singh Suryavanshi, chairman of the Lal Bahadur Shastri Skill Development Centre in Delhi, also defended the right to protest, saying peaceful demonstrations were an integral part of democracy.
"Protesting is a fundamental constitutional right in a democracy. It is not as though only opposition parties stage protests; the BJP itself has organised numerous protests throughout its political history. Dissent is often described as the ornament of democracy,” he said.
Suryavanshi said young people had every right to raise their concerns when they felt government policies were wrong or their grievances were being ignored. He cautioned against creating an atmosphere of fear around peaceful mobilisation, arguing that authorities should respond to students’ concerns through dialogue rather than force.
"These students are citizens of our own country. Are they terrorists or enemies of the nation? They are young people raising concerns about their future and their problems. The police and administration must deal with them responsibly and sensitively," he said.
"The government must understand that democracy is strengthened by listening to people, not by suppressing their voices."
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