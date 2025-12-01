ETV Bharat / bharat

‘A Pan-India Probe Against Digital Arrest’, SC Asks CBI To Crack Down On Scammers

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said digital arrest scams undoubtedly require immediate attention of the premier investigative agency of the country, as it entrusted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to crack down on ‘digital arrest’ scammers and their associates.

The apex court, giving more teeth to the central agency, said it can even probe the role of banks, where mule accounts linked to cybercrimes are found, and asked the RBI as to why it was not using artificial intelligence (AI) to find and freeze bank accounts used by cyber criminals.

The order was passed by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The apex court stressed that digital arrest scams undoubtedly require immediate attention of the premier investigative agency of the country to carry out a pan-India probe into digital arrest scam cases.

The bench also asked the states, including opposition-ruled West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana, to accord assent to CBI for probing digital arrest cases in their jurisdiction.

The Centre has informed the apex court that Rs 3,000 crore had already been scammed by fraudsters from victims, mostly drawn from the elderly population, through digital arrests.

The CJI said, “In order to strengthen the hands of the CBI, especially after examining the preliminary report submitted by it, we deem it appropriate to issue following interim directions. CBI shall have free hand to investigate the role of bankers under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act”.

The apex court issued notice to the RBI and made it a party in the matter to assist the court as to why not AI or machine learning technology be implemented to identify the mule accounts in connection with the proceeds of such crimes.