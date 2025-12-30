Yearender 2025: India Gets A New Vice President After Jagdeep Dhankhar Resigns
The year 2025 will be remembered as one of political churn in India. Several unexpected developments shaped the national discourse and drew public attention, one of the most significant of which came from the Vice President’s office. In late July 2025, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned, citing health reasons. His mid-term exit was rare and immediately triggered the constitutional process to elect a new Vice President, which India got in September.
Dhankhar’s Resignation Shocked Political Circles
On July 21, 2025, Jagdeep Dhankhar submitted his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu, after chairing the Rajya Sabha proceedings on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. In his letter, he cited health concerns and said he was stepping down with immediate effect at the doctor's advice. Dhankhar had taken charge in August 2022. His term was scheduled to end in 2027.
Vice Presidents in India rarely resign before completing their tenure, making his decision unexpected, sending shockwaves across political circles, with Opposition leaders claiming that Dhankhar had been put under "house arrest", which required a rebuttal by Home Minister Amit Shah. Leaders across parties wished him well and acknowledged his service. But there were questions about how soon a successor would be elected.
Why The Vice President’s Post Matters
The Vice President holds a constitutional role that goes beyond ceremonial duties, as the Vice President also serves as the Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha (the Upper House of Parliament). This makes the office crucial to Parliament's functioning. The Chairperson presides over debates, maintains order and also plays a key role in the proceedings of the Upper House.
Given that Parliament often witnesses heated debates, the vacancy created by Dhankhar’s resignation was seen as requiring a quick resolution.
Election Commission’s Move
Soon after the resignation, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the process for electing a new Vice President. Under the Constitution, if the post of the Vice President is vacant, an election must be held as soon as possible. In the election, members of both Houses, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, vote by secret ballot.
In 2025, the EC announced the election schedule without delay. The nomination filing, scrutiny, and polling dates were clearly outlined. The swift action ensured that there was no prolonged uncertainty around the post.
Vice Presidential Election In September
The Vice Presidential election was held on September 9, 2025. Members of Parliament from both Houses participated in the vote. The contest saw candidates backed by major political parties. The election process followed established constitutional norms and took place without controversy. The results were declared the same day, bringing clarity to the political situation.
India Gets A New Vice President
Senior BJP leader from Tamil Nadu C P Radhakrishnan won decisively in the Vice Presidential election, defeating the INDIA bloc candidate, retired Supreme Court Justice and Congress party member B Sudershan Reddy from Telangana. While Radhakrishnan polled 425 votes, Reddy received 300, with 15 votes found invalid and around 14 MPs abstaining.
Radhakrishnan was sworn in soon after the results. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Following his oath, the new Vice President assumed charge as Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha.
Political parties across the spectrum congratulated the new Vice President and expressed hope for the Upper House to function in an orderly manner.
What Happened To Dhankhar After Resignation
After stepping down, Jagdeep Dhankhar largely stayed away from active politics. Public statements focused on his health and recovery. His resignation continued to be discussed throughout the year as an unusual but constitutionally handled event.
Why This Resignation Mattered In 2025?
The resignation and election highlighted how India’s constitutional system responds to sudden vacancies. There was no power vacuum and no legal confusion. Institutions moved quickly and followed due process. This also drew attention to the Vice President’s role, especially as Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, and to the importance of continuity in that office.
