Yearender 2025: India Gets A New Vice President After Jagdeep Dhankhar Resigns

By Devika Kapoor

The year 2025 will be remembered as one of political churn in India. Several unexpected developments shaped the national discourse and drew public attention, one of the most significant of which came from the Vice President’s office. In late July 2025, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned, citing health reasons. His mid-term exit was rare and immediately triggered the constitutional process to elect a new Vice President, which India got in September.

Dhankhar’s Resignation Shocked Political Circles

On July 21, 2025, Jagdeep Dhankhar submitted his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu, after chairing the Rajya Sabha proceedings on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. In his letter, he cited health concerns and said he was stepping down with immediate effect at the doctor's advice. Dhankhar had taken charge in August 2022. His term was scheduled to end in 2027.

Vice Presidents in India rarely resign before completing their tenure, making his decision unexpected, sending shockwaves across political circles, with Opposition leaders claiming that Dhankhar had been put under "house arrest", which required a rebuttal by Home Minister Amit Shah. Leaders across parties wished him well and acknowledged his service. But there were questions about how soon a successor would be elected.

Why The Vice President’s Post Matters

The Vice President holds a constitutional role that goes beyond ceremonial duties, as the Vice President also serves as the Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha (the Upper House of Parliament). This makes the office crucial to Parliament's functioning. The Chairperson presides over debates, maintains order and also plays a key role in the proceedings of the Upper House.

Given that Parliament often witnesses heated debates, the vacancy created by Dhankhar’s resignation was seen as requiring a quick resolution.

Election Commission’s Move

Soon after the resignation, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the process for electing a new Vice President. Under the Constitution, if the post of the Vice President is vacant, an election must be held as soon as possible. In the election, members of both Houses, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, vote by secret ballot.