A New Party? Or Reconciliation? Annamalai Flies To Delhi After Dropping A Hint At Chennai Airport
Expectations are mounting in Tamil Nadu politics regarding whether Annamalai will clarify his stance or launch a new political party after meeting with BJP leaders.
Published : June 1, 2026 at 8:41 PM IST
Chennai: Annamalai, the former President of the Tamil Nadu BJP, has stated that he will reveal his political stance in two days' time.
Annamalai departed for Delhi from the Chennai airport this evening. Sources said that during this trip, he plans to meet with key leaders, including BJP chief Nitin Nabin.
Over the past few days, reports have been circulating that Annamalai intends to leave the BJP to launch a new political party or an independent movement. Against this backdrop, Annamalai's visit to Delhi is viewed as an event of significant political importance.
During his tenure as the Tamil Nadu BJP President, Annamalai consistently raised his voice regarding law and order issues that arose under the DMK administration. Furthermore, through his 'En Mann En Makkal' (My Land, My People) padayatra (foot march), he travelled across the state, meeting and interacting directly with the public. Consequently, he cultivated a dedicated support base, particularly among the youth.
However, following the formation of the AIADMK-BJP alliance for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, Annamalai was relieved of his duties as State President, and Nainar Nagendran was appointed in his place. Since then, reports have emerged suggesting the existence of various internal differences within the Tamil Nadu BJP.
In this context, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) failed to achieve its anticipated success in the recently concluded Assembly elections. Moreover, the alliance was relegated to third place, with the BJP securing a victory in only one constituency.
Meanwhile, amidst the rumours circulating over the past few days that Annamalai is poised to launch a new political party, no official confirmation regarding this has been issued by Annamalai's camp thus far. Against this backdrop, he departed for Delhi from the Chennai airport at approximately 5:00 PM.
Expectations are running high within Tamil Nadu's political landscape regarding whether Annamalai will clarify his future course of action or announce the formation of a new political party after his meetings with the BJP leadership.
Meanwhile, reporters questioned Annamalai, who had arrived at the Chennai Airport, regarding his trip to Delhi. Responding to this, he simply stated, "Let's talk in two days; I cannot say anything right now".