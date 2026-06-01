ETV Bharat / bharat

A New Party? Or Reconciliation? Annamalai Flies To Delhi After Dropping A Hint At Chennai Airport

Chennai: Annamalai, the former President of the Tamil Nadu BJP, has stated that he will reveal his political stance in two days' time.

Annamalai departed for Delhi from the Chennai airport this evening. Sources said that during this trip, he plans to meet with key leaders, including BJP chief Nitin Nabin.

Over the past few days, reports have been circulating that Annamalai intends to leave the BJP to launch a new political party or an independent movement. Against this backdrop, Annamalai's visit to Delhi is viewed as an event of significant political importance.

During his tenure as the Tamil Nadu BJP President, Annamalai consistently raised his voice regarding law and order issues that arose under the DMK administration. Furthermore, through his 'En Mann En Makkal' (My Land, My People) padayatra (foot march), he travelled across the state, meeting and interacting directly with the public. Consequently, he cultivated a dedicated support base, particularly among the youth.

However, following the formation of the AIADMK-BJP alliance for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, Annamalai was relieved of his duties as State President, and Nainar Nagendran was appointed in his place. Since then, reports have emerged suggesting the existence of various internal differences within the Tamil Nadu BJP.