DTC To Launch Inter-State E-Bus From Dhaula Kuan To Dharuhera Today; 100 E-Buses To Be Added To Fleet
The service, to be inaugurated by CM Rekha Gupta, will benefit employees, students, and industrial workers, who commute daily to and from the Gurugram-Manesar belt.
Published : December 18, 2025 at 11:08 AM IST
New Delhi: In a significant step towards strengthening public transport in the national capital, the Delhi government on Thursday (December 18) is launching a new inter-state electric bus service between Dhaula Kuan and Dharuhera in Haryana. The service will be inaugurated by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, in the presence of Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh.
On the occasion, 100 new e-buses will also be added to the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) fleet, further strengthening the capital's e-bus network.
The route between one of the national capital's most important commute exchange points, and the NCR town in Haryana will particularly benefit employees, students, and industrial workers, who commute daily to and from the Gurugram-Manesar industrial belt.
The Dhaula Kuan-Dharuhera route passes through major locations like Dhaula Kuan, HR Rajokri border, Gurugram, Kherki Daula, Rampura, Manesar, Panchgaon, Vyaspur YNR, Sidhrawali, and Dharuhera. This will ensure seamless and affordable connectivity between the industrial and residential hubs of Delhi and Haryana.
According to DTC, three e-bus will operate on this route in each shift. Buses will depart from Dhaula Kuan at 6.30 am, 7.00 am, and 7.30 am, and again at 2.45 pm, 3.15 pm, and 3.45 pm. Services from Dharuhera will be available at 9.45 am, 10.15 am, and 10.45 am, and again at 6.00 pm, 6.30 pm, and 7.00 pm.
The fixed schedule will provide a reliable option for commuters during both peak and non-peak hours. The new service is also expected to reduce dependence on private vehicles, and alleviate traffic congestion and pollution on the Delhi-Gurugram-Manesar-Dharuhera corridor.
The low-floor, air-conditioned e-buses are equipped with CCTV cameras, panic buttons, real-time tracking, and special facilities for passengers with disabilities.
This inter-state route, the third featuring e-buses, is set to launch next month. The service is scheduled to begin on December 18, and is considered a symbolic step towards expanding green and sustainable public transportation in the Delhi-NCR region.
Also Read: