DTC To Launch Inter-State E-Bus From Dhaula Kuan To Dharuhera Today; 100 E-Buses To Be Added To Fleet

New Delhi: In a significant step towards strengthening public transport in the national capital, the Delhi government on Thursday (December 18) is launching a new inter-state electric bus service between Dhaula Kuan and Dharuhera in Haryana. The service will be inaugurated by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, in the presence of Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh.

On the occasion, 100 new e-buses will also be added to the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) fleet, further strengthening the capital's e-bus network.

The route between one of the national capital's most important commute exchange points, and the NCR town in Haryana will particularly benefit employees, students, and industrial workers, who commute daily to and from the Gurugram-Manesar industrial belt.

The Dhaula Kuan-Dharuhera route passes through major locations like Dhaula Kuan, HR Rajokri border, Gurugram, Kherki Daula, Rampura, Manesar, Panchgaon, Vyaspur YNR, Sidhrawali, and Dharuhera. This will ensure seamless and affordable connectivity between the industrial and residential hubs of Delhi and Haryana.