ETV Bharat / bharat

A New Hope For Uttarakhand's Badri Cattle Breed: Healthy Female Calf Born Through Surrogacy

New Delhi: In a significant achievement for the conservation, multiplication and genetic improvement of indigenous cattle breeds, a healthy Badri female calf has been successfully born through Ovum Pick-Up and In Vitro Fertilization (OPU-IVF) technology following the transfer of a Badri embryo into a Sahiwal recipient cow.

According to the Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Ministry, the calf was born on 11 September 2026 at the Academic Dairy Farm. Badri cattle are an important indigenous cattle genetic resource of Uttarakhand and are recognised as the state animal of Uttarakhand.

The achievement has been accomplished through a collaborative effort between ICAR–National Dairy Research Institute (ICAR-NDRI), Karnal, and G. B. Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar, Uttarakhand, with financial support from the Uttarakhand Biotechnology Council, Haldi. The achievement demonstrates the potential of advanced reproductive biotechnology for the conservation, rapid multiplication and genetic improvement of valuable Badri germplasm.

How The Experiment Was Carried Out

According to the ministry, under the OPU-IVF programme, oocytes were collected from selected genetically valuable Badri donor cows through ultrasound-guided ovum pick-up. The collected oocytes were matured and subsequently fertilised in vitro using semen from a genetically superior Badri bull obtained through the Uttarakhand Livestock Development Board.

The resulting embryos were cultured under controlled laboratory conditions and subsequently transferred into appropriately synchronised recipient cows. One such Badri embryo was successfully transferred into a Sahiwal recipient cow, which subsequently gave birth to the healthy Badri female calf.

Another synchronised crossbred recipient cow is also expected to deliver a Badri calf within the next 5–7 days, according to the ministry.

Speaking on the achievement, Dr Dheer Singh, Director, ICAR-NDRI, Karnal, said that advanced reproductive technologies such as OPU-IVF can help multiply elite female germplasm at a faster rate and support the development of structured breed-improvement and germplasm-conservation programmes for Badri cattle.