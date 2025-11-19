ETV Bharat / bharat

A New Era For Indian Rice: Climate-Resilient & Genome-Edited

Hyderabad: Rice is not just another crop. It is the staple food for more than half the world’s population. Across Asia, it is deeply woven into our diets, cultures, and livelihoods. For billions, especially in developing countries, rice means food security, income, and survival. As the climate becomes harsher with rising temperatures, erratic rainfall, and soil degradation, protecting rice production is not an option; rather, it is a necessity.

India’s recent release of two climate-resilient, genome-edited rice varieties, therefore, marks an important milestone. It signals not only scientific progress but also hope for sustainable farming and food security in the years to come.

Major milestone for India

Two new rice varieties, DRR Dhan 100 (Kamala), developed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, Indian Institute of Rice Research (ICAR-IIRR) in Hyderabad, and Pusa DST Rice 1, from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (ICAR-IARI) in New Delhi, have been created using genome editing (GE), a modern breeding tool. These varieties are designed to handle drought and salinity, mature faster, and use water more efficiently. DRR Dhan 100, for example, ripens 20 days earlier than its parent variety, Samba Mahsuri, and yields up to 19% more grain.

Pusa DST Rice 1 performs exceptionally well in salty and alkaline soils, showing yield gains of 10–30%. Together, they could help save an estimated 7,500 million cubic metres of irrigation water, a crucial benefit in a country where agriculture consumes over 80% of available freshwater. Undoubtedly, these achievements by Indian agricultural scientists in the ICAR system are quite impressive. But the real story is the technology that made them possible, i.e., genome editing (GE).

Union Agriculture Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Center) during the launch of the genome-edited rice varieties. (Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare)

What is Genome Editing (GE)?

For decades, scientists have improved crops by crossing plants with desirable traits. It has been a time-consuming process that sometimes may take as long as 10–15 years. Later came genetic modification (GM), where genes from one organism are inserted into another. GM crops helped farmers in many ways, but they also sparked debates about safety and ethics, mainly because they involved “foreign genes”.

GE is quite different from GM, although they may appear to be similar, especially when we are not clear. GE allows scientists to make precise, targeted changes within a plant’s own DNA, without adding genes from other species. It is like correcting a typo in a massive book. The book remains the same; only a ‘small error’ is fixed.

Among the available tools, CRISPR-Cas9 has become the most famous and widely used. Discovered just over a decade ago by Jennifer Doudna and Emmanuelle Charpentier, who won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2020, CRISPR-Cas9 works like a pair of molecular scissors guided by a GPS. A short piece of RNA guides the Cas9 enzyme to the exact spot in the DNA that needs to be changed, and the enzyme cuts it. The cell’s natural repair system then makes the correction or desired change. This technology allows scientists to make crops stronger against drought, pests, or diseases and even improve nutrition. Believe that all these can happen with remarkable speed and accuracy. Importantly, these crops do not contain foreign DNA, which makes them easier to accept scientifically and socially.

1 (1)

Why GE matters for farmers, consumers

Genome editing offers many advantages for both farmers and the environment. It can 1) reduce the need for pesticides and fertilisers, lowering costs and pollution; 2) help crops survive heat, drought, and salinity (all these are increasing threats due to climate change); 3) enhance nutritional quality and shelf life, reducing food waste; and 4) speed up breeding programmes, helping scientists respond faster (just in a couple of years) to new challenges.

For India, where smallholder farmers form the backbone of agriculture, such innovations could be game-changing. If properly used, genome editing can support the government’s vision of “Atmanirbhar Bharat” (self-reliant India) by making crops more resilient and ensuring stable harvests even in difficult conditions.