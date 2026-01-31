A Month Before State Budget, Delhi Begins Work On Economic Survey 2025-26 To Track Annual Development
Amid claims of "writing a new chapter of development", this year's Survey will also clarify how strongly Delhi's economy stands amid global and national challenges.
Published : January 31, 2026 at 3:28 PM IST
New Delhi: The nation's focus might be on the Union Budget, which is to be unveiled tomorrow, but in the capital's corridors of power, speculation is rife about the state budget, which will be presented in the first week of March. That's largely because Delhi Chief Secretary (Finance) Rajiv Verma, on January 29, wrote a letter to all government bodies and departments to submit the latest economic, social and financial data, and details of achievements, as soon as possible. This data will be used to prepare the 'Delhi Economic Survey 2025-26' report after a gap of a year, and presented just before the annual budget.
The letter clarifies to all principal secretaries, heads of departments, and senior officials that they must submit the latest information on development projects, welfare schemes, and financial progress related to their respective departments, to the administrative branch. The purpose of the report is to present a transparent overview of Delhi's economic health, social development indicators, and financial stability to the public and the Legislative Assembly.
The Economic Survey is not just a compilation of data, but a 'report card' of the government's performance over the past year. The new government in Delhi took office on February 20 last year. This year's survey is expected to focus on several key points, including a rise in Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), i.e., Delhi's growth rate and per capita income; along with changes in the infrastructure of schools and healthcare centres under the 'Delhi Model', the increase in the number of electric buses and the impact of steps taken for pollution control, the beautification of roads, and the progress report of new flyovers — all of which will be included in the economic survey report.
Former Delhi Chief Secretary Omesh Sehgal believes the figures from the Economic Survey will determine which sectors will be prioritised in the budget to be presented in March. "The Survey helps us understand which schemes have yielded better results on the ground, and where there is scope for improvement," he said, adding that officials will have been instructed to present the 'development indicators' with complete accuracy.
The Delhi Assembly's budget session is likely to begin in the first week of March. As per tradition, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who holds the Finance portfolio, will table a copy of the Economic Survey in the Assembly a day before her budget speech.
Amid claims of "writing a new chapter of development", this year's Survey will also clarify how strongly Delhi's economy stands amid global and national challenges. This proactive approach by the Finance Department indicates that the government is preparing to counter opposition attacks during the budget session with strong data.
It remains to be seen how rosy a picture of Delhi's progress these figures will eventually uphold. Last year, the BJP government, which came to power in Delhi after 27 years, presented a budget of Rs 1 lakh crore, a record till date.
