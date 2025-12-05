ETV Bharat / bharat

A Month After Darbar Opened In Jammu, Traders Express A Mix Response

A view of a market in Jammu and Kashmir ( ETV Bharat )

By Amir Tantray Jammu: A month after Darbar was formally opened in Jammu after a gap of four years, there has been a mixed response from traders of Jammu, especially of the heritage Raghunath Bazar. Few believe that fulfilling their long-pending demand has started yielding results, and business has shown some upward trend, but few believe that the government should think beyond the Darbar move and make Jammu a place where people can visit throughout the year, which ultimately will benefit the business. Talking to ETV Bharat, Pawan Gupta, owner of Chaman Cloth House at Raghunath Bazar, said, "For a few days after Darbar opened here, we witnessed some improvement in the trade, but after the Delhi blast, the business is back to square one. Many families have returned to their native place after that incident." He hoped that in the upcoming days, people would turn towards Jammu once again. "But the kind of situation Jammu is heading towards after the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi medical college controversy, there is a fear that it may turn into a 2008-like situation when the Amarnath land row agitation erupted," Pawan Gupta said.