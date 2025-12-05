A Month After Darbar Opened In Jammu, Traders Express A Mix Response
A trader from Jammu said that since the opening of the Darbar here in Jammu, we have seen improvement in the overall business.
Published : December 5, 2025 at 6:40 PM IST
By Amir Tantray
Jammu: A month after Darbar was formally opened in Jammu after a gap of four years, there has been a mixed response from traders of Jammu, especially of the heritage Raghunath Bazar.
Few believe that fulfilling their long-pending demand has started yielding results, and business has shown some upward trend, but few believe that the government should think beyond the Darbar move and make Jammu a place where people can visit throughout the year, which ultimately will benefit the business.
Talking to ETV Bharat, Pawan Gupta, owner of Chaman Cloth House at Raghunath Bazar, said, "For a few days after Darbar opened here, we witnessed some improvement in the trade, but after the Delhi blast, the business is back to square one. Many families have returned to their native place after that incident."
He hoped that in the upcoming days, people would turn towards Jammu once again. "But the kind of situation Jammu is heading towards after the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi medical college controversy, there is a fear that it may turn into a 2008-like situation when the Amarnath land row agitation erupted," Pawan Gupta said.
Another trader, Sahil Mahajan, owner of Highland Garments, said, "Since the opening of Darbar here in Jammu, we have seen improvement in the overall business. It is not limited to one trade or burden on the state exchequer, but when people come here, transporters, traders, hoteliers, restaurants and even common people who give rooms on rent benefit. Obviously, our business also gets a boost, but overall, the people of the Kashmir valley coming here in winters and people of Jammu going there during summers help both the regions."
Some were of the opinion that the government would have to think beyond the Darbar move and make Jammu a hub of education and other things.
"Jammu has moved beyond the Darbar move, as around 20000 to 25000 people coming during a particular time is not a solution for the business of Jammu. What we need is that Jammu should get top-class private hospitals where people from different areas can come for their treatment, and private universities and colleges should open here so that our city can become a hub of education, which will attract students from all over. Also, we need world-class sports infrastructure, which we lack as of today, so that national and international events could be held here, which will benefit the city," said Gautam Gupta, another trader in Raghunath Bazar.
But since the Darbar opened in Jammu in the first week of November, the rush of people from Kashmir is seen everywhere. Now, when schools up to class 8 have closed, and other schools will close on December 11, the rush of people will increase.
