ETV Bharat / bharat

A Mobile Phone That Led Security Forces To Kashmir’s Last Listed Local Terrorist

Srinagar : By the time a joint police and security forces team zeroed in on Mohd Lateef Bhat in a mosque in Kulgam in the dead of night on Wednesday, the operation resulted in more than just killing the most-wanted Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist in the Kashmir Valley. Bhat's death, according to police and security officials, marked the end of the last surviving listed local terrorist, bringing the number of active local terrorists to zero for the first time in the nearly four decades of militancy in the region. Two days ago, a joint team of police, army and CRPF killed his accomplice Umar Nisar Dar in Kulgam’s Laroo village. Bhat was eventually taken out at Zanglapora village where he had taken shelter in a mosque. On November 11, he alongside his associate fired upon the checkpoint manned by 46th battalion Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Akran village in Kulgam. Three CRPF soldiers were wounded in the shoot-and-run attack, breaking the relative calm in the Valley. Since then, police, the army, and CRPF laid several cordons in multiple villages and questioned suspects to gather clues about Bhat's movement. “Our input was that he had not left the area since the terror attack,” said a security official. Following the firing, according to the officer, the CRPF soldiers chased terrorists for a distance until they melted into villages. “But the fleeing terrorists dropped a mobile device and it helped uncover his network. It was a combination of human and technical input that resulted in his (Bhat's) elimination,” the official told ETV Bharat.

For a week, security forces combed villages in Bhat’s home district Kulgam. In November 2025, Bhat working as a carpenter deserted his home to sign up with the terror outfit Lashkar. But within a year, he ended up as A++ category and carried a bounty of Rs 15 lakh on his head.



His quick ascent in terror ranks is attributed to shrinking cadres following the steady success of the home ministry-drawn security plan named ‘zero terror policy’ in the region. “Terror outfits were not replenished with new local recruits particularly in the last two years. Not a single person joined this year and just two terrorists including Bhat joined last year. Both are dead now,” said another official.



Senior Superintendent of Police Kulgam Ananyat Ali described Bhat as highly radicalised and linked him to multiple attacks that disrupted peace, tourism and local economy. Earlier this year, Bhat is accused of two key terror attacks in the Valley. One was the killing of Ashiq Hussain Qureshi, a cop who was performing duty during Amarnath Yatra in Anantnag on July 22. A week later, it was followed by murdering two non-local workers named Deepak Ratray and Bopinder from Chhattisgarh in Kulgam.



“He wanted to show his presence by carrying out attacks because not a single local youth joined terror outfits this year. Therefore, his elimination is a significant milestone in Kashmir,” said a police official.



J&K Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat credited the decline of local recruitment to sustained campaign against terrorist networks including blocking the financial lifeline of terrorism. In the last two years, he said, they have booked 450 under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.



“Similarly, 155 properties linked to terrorists were attached during 2025 while 122 such properties have been attached so far this year as part of the ongoing action against the terror ecosystem.”



The shift marks sharp contrast with the year following the killing of Hizbul terrorist Burhan Wani in 2016. In 2018, a year before the central government abrogated the Article 370 and stripped J&K of statehood, the region saw the highest number (over 250) of terrorists killed in over a decade.



Coincidentally, the year witnessed the highest local recruits 196, setting stage for audacious attacks including Pulwama suicide bombing in 2019. But since then, sustained counter-insurgency operations have driven local recruitment down from 143 in 2019 to zero in 2026.

In April 2025, when 25 tourists were killed in Pahalgam terror attack, security agencies had seven listed terrorists. One by one they were taken out culminating in the killing of Bhat’s associate Zakir Ganai in Shopian in July, said an official. But Bhat managed to survived, leaving him the last surviving terrorist in the Valley until November 18.



“Reaching this stage where not a single local terrorist exists in tanzeems (outfits) is not a single day job. It took sustained efforts, challenges and sacrifices since the ‘90s,” said another security officer. “Also, the local support has dried up evident from the fact that Bhat Bhat had to take refuge in a mosque.”



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