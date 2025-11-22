A Metal Historically Used For Galvanizing Could Now Be The Backbone Of Next-Gen Green Batteries
Zinc, long seen as a simple industrial metal, is now emerging as India’s strongest contender to power the next generation of safe, green, lithium-free batteries
Published : November 22, 2025 at 9:55 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: For more than a century, zinc has lived a quiet industrial life, coating steel, protecting bridges from rust, and strengthening alloys. But in a world scrambling to move beyond lithium and build safer, greener, cheaper and more locally sourced batteries, this humble metal is suddenly being reconsidered as a national energy asset. And India, one of the world’s largest zinc producers, may be better positioned than most to lead the shift.
From Rajasthan’s huge underground zinc mines to cutting-edge Bengaluru laboratories where scientists are reshaping battery materials at the atomic scale, a silent transition is unfolding. A metal once used primarily for galvanising may now emerge as the backbone of next-generation sustainable batteries, powering renewable grids, large-scale storage sites and eventually even electric vehicles.
Why Zinc, And Why Now?
Lithium-ion batteries dominate everything from smartphones to electric cars. Their high energy density and commercial maturity make them the global default. But lithium comes with hard trade-offs: rising prices, supply constraints, safety risks, and environmentally damaging mining.
“Lithium-ion batteries have been the world’s favourite for decades, but their excessive consumption and safety hazards severely restrict the future,” the Bengaluru research team notes in its recent scientific paper.
Around the world, researchers have been searching for metal alternatives that are:
• cheaper
• more abundant
• easier to recycle
• safer (non-flammable)
• and environmentally friendly
Zinc, it turns out, checks all the boxes.
Zinc is non-flammable, widely available, inexpensive, and can be recycled at nearly 100%. Most importantly, India already produces massive quantities of battery-grade zinc, which eliminates the geopolitical and supply-chain headaches associated with lithium imports.
Officials from Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL) told ETV Bharat, “Zinc is fully available in India 77% of India’s primary zinc market comes from HZL. We supply zinc to over 40 countries. India is self-reliant in zinc, and HZL is the primary source.”
HZL operates the largest underground zinc-producing mine in the world, Rampura Agucha, along with Sindesar Khurd, Rajpura Dariba, Zawar Group of Mines and Kayad Mine. The company already produces battery-grade materials, including SHG (Special High Grade Zinc) and EcoZinc (a low-carbon variant).
Against this backdrop, zinc-ion batteries (ZIBs) are gaining sudden global traction.
A Breakthrough From Bengaluru, But Only A Piece Of The Bigger Story
While zinc promises the raw material basis for greener batteries, the major scientific challenge has been building durable, high-capacity cathode materials that can work in zinc-ion systems.
A research team led by Dr Ashutosh Kumar Singh at the Centre for Nano & Soft Matter Sciences (CeNS) has developed a novel method to “activate” a common cathode material, vanadium oxide (V₂O₅), using a simple thermo-electrochemical process.
Instead of making complex new compounds, the team altered the structure of V₂O₅ itself, turning it into a spongy, defect-rich zinc-vanadium oxide (Zn-V₂O₅) that stores energy more efficiently.
“By realizing the difficulty involved in stabilizing the cathode material as well as structurally modifying to gain the enhanced performance, we opted for an oversimplified but novel strategy,” co-author Mr Rahuldeb Roy said.
The result?
A cathode that achieves:
• 508.3 mAh/g capacity
• 95% retention after 2,000 cycles
• 80% retention even after 5,000 cycles
• better conductivity
• more stable layered structures
• lower ion-migration barriers
This improves the two biggest weaknesses of zinc batteries: low capacity and poor cycle life.
Yet Dr Ashutosh is careful not to oversell it.
“It is at laboratory scale. We have to collaborate with chemical engineers who can help us upscale and estimate the cost,” he told ETV Bharat.
He also clarified the realistic limits, “A Zn–V₂O₅ aqueous battery is scientifically exciting, but it does not currently meet the energy density or power requirements for EVs. It has excellent potential for stationary storage.”
This means Bengaluru’s breakthrough is significant, but only as part of a much larger shift towards zinc-based battery tech.
Where Will India Get Zinc And Vanadium For Such Batteries?
Zinc: India Is Already Sitting on a Global Advantage
As HZL officials emphasised, India is a zinc powerhouse. With mature mining and smelting infrastructure, the supply chain is ready-made.
This matters because most nations developing alternative batteries are constrained by imported metals. India is not.
Vanadium: More Scarce, But India Is Expanding Supply
Vanadium availability, however, is different.
India currently imports vanadium oxide mainly from:
• Thailand
• Germany
• United States
Government data shows imports rising steadily, expected to reach 4.1 million kg by 2026, up from 3.3 million kg in 2021. Exports of vanadium from India are also increasing, driven by demand for speciality alloys.
But domestic prospects are improving.
“Geological Survey of India (GSI) has reported new vanadium resources in the Northeast, including Arunachal Pradesh,” Dr Ashutosh told ETV Bharat. This could eventually reduce import dependence.
Will Zinc Batteries Replace Lithium In EVs?
Dr. Ashutosh told
Zinc-ion batteries are:
- safer (non-flammable)
- cheaper
- easier to recycle
- environmentally benign
- fully compatible with Indian mineral resources
But they currently lack the energy density needed for cars.
However, researchers expect rapid gains.
The Bengaluru team’s activation method is one step toward better capacity. Other teams globally are exploring gel electrolytes, hybrid ions, and metal-doped cathodes.
Dr Ashutosh explains the realistic pathway:
“Zinc-ion batteries are easier and safer to recycle than lithium-ion batteries. The recycling pathway is mostly an extension of existing zinc and vanadium recovery workflows already used in India’s metallurgical sector.”
But About EVs?
“Aqueous Zn–V₂O₅ batteries do not meet EV performance requirements yet. However, they hold strong promise for stationary storage.”
This means zinc batteries may dominate:
• grid storage
• renewable energy buffering
• telecom towers
• data centres
• microgrids
• cold storage and agriculture
• railway or metro backup systems
Before they eventually reach EVs. Disposal and Recycling, Zinc Is Far Easier Than Lithium
One of the largest concerns around lithium-ion batteries is disposal. Lithium, cobalt, nickel and cadmium create toxic waste streams and fire hazards.
Vanadium and zinc, by contrast, are among the easiest metals to recover and recycle.
A senior automobile engineer explained to ETV Bharat, “Vanadium Flow Batteries are one of the most recyclable battery types available. Most components can be recovered. The vanadium electrolyte never degrades and can be reused indefinitely.”
Another striking detail from the engineer’s notes:
• vanadium electrolyte recycling efficiency: ~97%
• no thermal runaway
• no flammable components
• no cobalt or “conflict minerals”
For zinc-ion batteries, recycling is even more straightforward because India already processes zinc and vanadium industrially.
As Dr Ashutosh emphasised, “Zinc-ion batteries will be far easier and safer to recycle than lithium-ion.”
This directly answers the question of future disposal problems. India already has the infrastructure to recycle zinc in large quantities.
India’s Market Position: A Chance To Lead The Post-Lithium Era
India has traditionally been a follower in battery technology. But the zinc story flips the script.
India is:
• globally significant in zinc mining and refining
• building vanadium supply chains
• developing indigenous battery materials (like the Bengaluru breakthrough)
• well-positioned for low-cost manufacturing
• a major renewable-power adopter needing cheap grid storage
The real opportunity is in stationary storage, a sector expected to explode as India expands solar and wind energy under national climate goals.
Zinc-ion and vanadium-flow batteries offer exactly what this market needs:
• long cycle life
• fire safety
• low maintenance
• stable chemistries
• temperature resilience
• full recyclability
What Comes Next?
The Bengaluru breakthrough is one of many innovations needed to make zinc-ion batteries commercially viable. But the pieces are aligning:
• India’s zinc supply chain is mature
• vanadium discoveries are expanding
• demand for non-lithium storage is rising
• safety concerns around lithium are growing
• national labs are developing indigenous materials
• industry leaders like HZL are ready to collaborate
Dr Ashutosh hinted at future moves, “I will indeed be interested to discuss with HZL/Vedanta regarding this work to develop ZIB technology.”
If collaborations between government labs, mining companies, start-ups, and energy-storage firms materialize, India could leapfrog into a global leadership position.
The quiet work happening today, in mines, labs and policy circles, may set the foundation for a new battery economy built not on lithium from afar, but on zinc from India.
A metal once dismissed as merely a galvanizing agent is now emerging as a serious contender for the world’s clean-energy future. Zinc-ion batteries may not replace lithium in cars tomorrow, but their advantages in safety, cost, availability and recyclability make them vital for the coming era of renewable storage.
And Bengaluru’s research breakthrough, by enhancing vanadium-based cathodes and improving zinc battery performance, is a meaningful step in this broader transformation.
For India, this is more than just a scientific development. It is a rare alignment of mineral wealth, research capability and clean-energy ambition, a chance to build next-generation batteries using metals mined on Indian soil, processed in Indian furnaces, and engineered by Indian scientists.