A Metal Historically Used For Galvanizing Could Now Be The Backbone Of Next-Gen Green Batteries

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: For more than a century, zinc has lived a quiet industrial life, coating steel, protecting bridges from rust, and strengthening alloys. But in a world scrambling to move beyond lithium and build safer, greener, cheaper and more locally sourced batteries, this humble metal is suddenly being reconsidered as a national energy asset. And India, one of the world’s largest zinc producers, may be better positioned than most to lead the shift.

From Rajasthan’s huge underground zinc mines to cutting-edge Bengaluru laboratories where scientists are reshaping battery materials at the atomic scale, a silent transition is unfolding. A metal once used primarily for galvanising may now emerge as the backbone of next-generation sustainable batteries, powering renewable grids, large-scale storage sites and eventually even electric vehicles.

Why Zinc, And Why Now?

Lithium-ion batteries dominate everything from smartphones to electric cars. Their high energy density and commercial maturity make them the global default. But lithium comes with hard trade-offs: rising prices, supply constraints, safety risks, and environmentally damaging mining.

“Lithium-ion batteries have been the world’s favourite for decades, but their excessive consumption and safety hazards severely restrict the future,” the Bengaluru research team notes in its recent scientific paper.

Around the world, researchers have been searching for metal alternatives that are:

• cheaper

• more abundant

• easier to recycle

• safer (non-flammable)

• and environmentally friendly

Zinc, it turns out, checks all the boxes.

Zinc is non-flammable, widely available, inexpensive, and can be recycled at nearly 100%. Most importantly, India already produces massive quantities of battery-grade zinc, which eliminates the geopolitical and supply-chain headaches associated with lithium imports.

Officials from Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL) told ETV Bharat, “Zinc is fully available in India 77% of India’s primary zinc market comes from HZL. We supply zinc to over 40 countries. India is self-reliant in zinc, and HZL is the primary source.”

HZL operates the largest underground zinc-producing mine in the world, Rampura Agucha, along with Sindesar Khurd, Rajpura Dariba, Zawar Group of Mines and Kayad Mine. The company already produces battery-grade materials, including SHG (Special High Grade Zinc) and EcoZinc (a low-carbon variant).

Against this backdrop, zinc-ion batteries (ZIBs) are gaining sudden global traction.

A Breakthrough From Bengaluru, But Only A Piece Of The Bigger Story

While zinc promises the raw material basis for greener batteries, the major scientific challenge has been building durable, high-capacity cathode materials that can work in zinc-ion systems.

A research team led by Dr Ashutosh Kumar Singh at the Centre for Nano & Soft Matter Sciences (CeNS) has developed a novel method to “activate” a common cathode material, vanadium oxide (V₂O₅), using a simple thermo-electrochemical process.

Instead of making complex new compounds, the team altered the structure of V₂O₅ itself, turning it into a spongy, defect-rich zinc-vanadium oxide (Zn-V₂O₅) that stores energy more efficiently.

“By realizing the difficulty involved in stabilizing the cathode material as well as structurally modifying to gain the enhanced performance, we opted for an oversimplified but novel strategy,” co-author Mr Rahuldeb Roy said.

The result?

A cathode that achieves:

• 508.3 mAh/g capacity

• 95% retention after 2,000 cycles

• 80% retention even after 5,000 cycles

• better conductivity

• more stable layered structures

• lower ion-migration barriers

This improves the two biggest weaknesses of zinc batteries: low capacity and poor cycle life.

Yet Dr Ashutosh is careful not to oversell it.

“It is at laboratory scale. We have to collaborate with chemical engineers who can help us upscale and estimate the cost,” he told ETV Bharat.

He also clarified the realistic limits, “A Zn–V₂O₅ aqueous battery is scientifically exciting, but it does not currently meet the energy density or power requirements for EVs. It has excellent potential for stationary storage.”

This means Bengaluru’s breakthrough is significant, but only as part of a much larger shift towards zinc-based battery tech.

Where Will India Get Zinc And Vanadium For Such Batteries?

Zinc: India Is Already Sitting on a Global Advantage

As HZL officials emphasised, India is a zinc powerhouse. With mature mining and smelting infrastructure, the supply chain is ready-made.

This matters because most nations developing alternative batteries are constrained by imported metals. India is not.

Vanadium: More Scarce, But India Is Expanding Supply

Vanadium availability, however, is different.

India currently imports vanadium oxide mainly from:

• Thailand

• Germany

• United States

Government data shows imports rising steadily, expected to reach 4.1 million kg by 2026, up from 3.3 million kg in 2021. Exports of vanadium from India are also increasing, driven by demand for speciality alloys.

But domestic prospects are improving.

“Geological Survey of India (GSI) has reported new vanadium resources in the Northeast, including Arunachal Pradesh,” Dr Ashutosh told ETV Bharat. This could eventually reduce import dependence.