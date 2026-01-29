A ‘Living Canvas’ Of Discord: Jammu Kashmir’s R-Day Tableau Wins Silver But Ignites Regional Debate
Some Jammu-based political leaders, including those from the BJP, criticised Jammu and Kashmir’s Republic Day tableau despite it winning second position for showcasing rich culture.
Published : January 29, 2026 at 6:31 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s Republic Day tableau, clinching a second spot at the national level for its display of the region’s handicrafts and folk dances, has received a cold shoulder in Jammu on claims of being eclipsed by Kashmir.
This marks the latest in a spate of controversies emerging from Jammu, which show no signs of dying down, drawing parallels with Kashmir and asserting power to put the National Conference government in a bind.
Jammu Kashmir’s tableau, named ‘Living Canvas’, which showcased a houseboat in walnut wood carving, a samovar, hand weavings and Basohli miniature paintings, among other arts and dances, enthralled spectators and secured the second position in the main Republic Day Parade on Kartavya Path in New Delhi.
On the parallel, folk dancers performed to a musical fusion of rabab, santoor and flute, accompanied by saffron blossoms that symbolise life and economic potential. The display was conceptualised and designed by Padma Shri awardee Balwant Thakur and produced by Natrang Jammu.
But this is not the first feat for Thakur on Republic Day. The tableaus he designed and conceptualised for Jammu and Kashmir had secured first place from 1997 till 2003, barring a one-year exception. This time, despite his modest admission that he was not in peak ‘performance’, his vision still clinched the silver slot.
“The idea was to showcase Jammu and Kashmir handicrafts and folk dances. I was brought at the last moment,” he told ETV Bharat. “Sachin Tendulkar may be the top cricketer, but it gets painful when he is brought to the crease this time, as he is not in form. The same is the case with me. I had been conceptualising and navigating tableaus in the late 90s and 2000s. But I was out of sync after serving as a cultural ambassador outside India.”
Despite this, Thakur had set his sights on the top podium. He felt that certain logistical limitations barred him from conjuring the same ‘magic’ and ‘vibrancy’ that propelled Maharashtra to the first position. For him, the challenge lay in distilling the vast kaleidoscopic identity of the Union Territory into a restricted format.
“We are the most multicultural and diverse regions of the world. Only in Jammu and Kashmir can one find Dogri, Kashmiri, Gojri, Shina, Bhaderwahi, etc. It is filled with distinct culture, colour, dances and artistic expression, etc. I wanted to represent dances by a larger number of performers, but the defence ministry put a limit of 12 performers,” he said.
“Only six regions could be represented by two performers. Otherwise, nobody could have stood in front of us. Had they allowed me 20-24 performers, we could have created vibrancy and magic, which Maharashtra was able to do. Their ground element was strong,” Thakur added.
In Jammu, however, there isn’t much cheer due to the claim that the tableau is dominated by the arts and culture of Kashmir.
Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Kashmiri Pandit leader Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo called the display of Samovars and houseboats as imported, while referring to Rabab, a musical instrument, as foreign and not reflective of J&K’s classical music and folk traditions.
“What is Jammu and Kashmir’s connection with Samovar? It comes from Samarkand and was introduced by those who brutally ruled over Kashmir. Similarly, Houseboat has nothing to do with Jammu and Kashmir’s heritage. Our heritage is the Donga or the Shikara. Houseboat has been introduced from the Netherlands, and similarly, Rabab has arrived from Central Asia. There was an overemphasis on things which are not indigenous in the tableau. It is a misrepresentation of facts and heritage,” he added.
These mistakes, according to Chrungoo, occur because of people who have 'little' knowledge of history.
“It (the samovar or houseboat) might have the value of attracting tourists, but it is an open fact what happened to tourists in Pahalgam. We cannot trivialise the civilisation of Jammu and Kashmir as they have done on January 26,” he added.
Echoing the sentiment, Neeraj Singh Dogra, founder of the Jammu Pradesh Peoples Movement, seeks Jammu’s protection from the ‘Kashmirisation’ as he criticises the tableau.
“Sadly, Jammu is completely missed in this. Kashmiri politicians can’t see beyond the Banihal tunnel. Jammu has its own identity, and that needs to be protected from the Kashmirisation and the Greater Kashmir narrative of the Pakistani ISI. We want Jammu Pradesh,” he said.
Many voices like his are emerging in Jammu for pushing for separate statehood for the region and bifurcating it from Kashmir. However, the BJP, which enjoys electoral dominance in Jammu, has distanced itself from the separate statehood call, describing the union territory as a single entity.
The regional divide sharpened after right-wing groups demanded the ouster of 41 Kashmiri Muslim students selected on NEET merit in Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Medical Institute of Excellence in Jammu. Amidst this, the National Medical Commission (NMC) withdrew permission for the maiden MBBS batch.
Now, the BJP and its allies have raised a furore over the proposed establishment of the National Law University in Kashmir, triggering a row.
But Thakur is not worried about criticism, saying art and culture should be left outside politics.
He pointed out that he wanted to showcase chajja instead of saffron, but the national expert panel sought its documentary and scholarly proof, which was lacking.
“The committee outrightly rejected it,” said Thakur, who has achieved national accomplishments. “On the other hand, wood carving, kani shawls, etc., have got international recognition. Someone asked me why Kaladi was not displayed on Tableau. But I asked what its link with handicrafts is. We should not let controversy eclipse our celebration. Politically, you can divide people, but not arts.”
Also Read