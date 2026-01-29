ETV Bharat / bharat

A ‘Living Canvas’ Of Discord: Jammu Kashmir’s R-Day Tableau Wins Silver But Ignites Regional Debate

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s Republic Day tableau, clinching a second spot at the national level for its display of the region’s handicrafts and folk dances, has received a cold shoulder in Jammu on claims of being eclipsed by Kashmir.

This marks the latest in a spate of controversies emerging from Jammu, which show no signs of dying down, drawing parallels with Kashmir and asserting power to put the National Conference government in a bind.

Jammu Kashmir’s tableau, named ‘Living Canvas’, which showcased a houseboat in walnut wood carving, a samovar, hand weavings and Basohli miniature paintings, among other arts and dances, enthralled spectators and secured the second position in the main Republic Day Parade on Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

On the parallel, folk dancers performed to a musical fusion of rabab, santoor and flute, accompanied by saffron blossoms that symbolise life and economic potential. The display was conceptualised and designed by Padma Shri awardee Balwant Thakur and produced by Natrang Jammu.

But this is not the first feat for Thakur on Republic Day. The tableaus he designed and conceptualised for Jammu and Kashmir had secured first place from 1997 till 2003, barring a one-year exception. This time, despite his modest admission that he was not in peak ‘performance’, his vision still clinched the silver slot.

Jammu Kashmir Tableau at Republic Day 2026 (PTI)

“The idea was to showcase Jammu and Kashmir handicrafts and folk dances. I was brought at the last moment,” he told ETV Bharat. “Sachin Tendulkar may be the top cricketer, but it gets painful when he is brought to the crease this time, as he is not in form. The same is the case with me. I had been conceptualising and navigating tableaus in the late 90s and 2000s. But I was out of sync after serving as a cultural ambassador outside India.”

Despite this, Thakur had set his sights on the top podium. He felt that certain logistical limitations barred him from conjuring the same ‘magic’ and ‘vibrancy’ that propelled Maharashtra to the first position. For him, the challenge lay in distilling the vast kaleidoscopic identity of the Union Territory into a restricted format.

“We are the most multicultural and diverse regions of the world. Only in Jammu and Kashmir can one find Dogri, Kashmiri, Gojri, Shina, Bhaderwahi, etc. It is filled with distinct culture, colour, dances and artistic expression, etc. I wanted to represent dances by a larger number of performers, but the defence ministry put a limit of 12 performers,” he said.

“Only six regions could be represented by two performers. Otherwise, nobody could have stood in front of us. Had they allowed me 20-24 performers, we could have created vibrancy and magic, which Maharashtra was able to do. Their ground element was strong,” Thakur added.

In Jammu, however, there isn’t much cheer due to the claim that the tableau is dominated by the arts and culture of Kashmir.