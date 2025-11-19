A Living Archive In Guwahati: Reconnecting Assam's Youth With Forgotten Farming And Fishing Tools
Someshwar Dutta has preserved over fifty types of traditional tools, including bullock cart, plough and yoke at a personal museum.
Published : November 19, 2025 at 6:04 PM IST
Guwahati: There was a time when Assamese life was inseparable from its traditional tools used for agriculture farming and fishing - the nangal (plough), juwoli (yoke), japi (hat), bullock carts, fishing tolls like - jakoi (bamboo Scoop), khaloi (bamboo basket) and many others. These objects were once essential to every household and formed the backbone of agrarian life in Assam.
But with modernisation and the rise of technology, these tools have slowly disappeared from daily life. For today’s youth, many of these items are unfamiliar; only a few can recognise or explain how they were once used.
In an effort to reconnect the younger generation with this fading heritage, Someshwar Dutta, a retired police officer and state secretary of the Bharat Scouts and Guides, residing at Narengi Housing Colony in Guwahati, has taken an exemplary initiative.
Despite living in the heart of the city, Dutta has been collecting and preserving a wide range of traditional farming and fishing tools in his own home, turning it into a small but meaningful heritage corner that helps people relive Assam’s rural past.
Why He Preserves These Tools
Speaking about his motivation, Dutta says, “Assamese culture has always been rooted in agriculture. From birth, our lives have been tied to mud and water. The spirit of rural life flows in our veins. With rapid modernisation, our cultural assets are fading. That’s why I began preserving these farming and fishing tools, so that the younger generation can recognise them and understand their connection to our society.”
Today, he has preserved more than 50 types of traditional items — including the bullock cart, plough, yoke, japi, jakoi, khaloi, bamboo water scoop, paori, pol, menthol light, dingora, obhoti, mokhora, koria, fishing hooks and many others.
Visitors often come to see the collection, and interestingly, several film and serial production units also borrow the items for shooting.
How It All Began
Dutta traces the beginning of his journey back to 2008. His son had a fancy-dress competition at school and dressed up as a farmer. Dutta handcrafted a miniature plough and yoke for him. After the event, he hung the tool set on a tree in his courtyard.
“Some people recognised it, but others did not. I realised that even the plough, once the heart of Assamese identity, was slipping from public memory,” he recalls.
This realization pushed him to begin collecting farming and fishing tools from Lakhimpur and other areas. Some he bought, others he crafted himself. He even brought the wheels of a bullock cart from Kokrajhar and built the cart in his home courtyard.
Rice Cultivation in Flower Pots - Farming Amid Concrete
In a city of concrete, finding farmland is nearly impossible. Yet many urban residents still feel emotionally connected to their village roots and to agriculture. Someshwar Dutta is one of them. Determined to keep the spirit of farming alive, he has experimented with cultivating rice in flower pots right in his courtyard.
He explains, “This year, along with vegetables, I planted rice experimentally in pots. I used Sholpona paddy seeds from Lakhimpur and transplanted them into 101 pots during the Assamese month of Sawan. The plants have grown well. With effort, rice can be cultivated even in pots — even if only for one’s own satisfaction.”
Dutta also runs a Sunday school named Sanskriti Kendra at his home, where neighbourhood children receive free lessons on moral values and nature conservation.
“This year, I showed them how rice cultivation is done, from transplanting the seedlings to watching the crop mature. They will also see how paddy is threshed. It’s important that they understand these things,” he adds.
Through his personal initiative, Someshwar Dutta has created a living archive of rural Assam, a quiet but powerful effort to ensure that the tools, memories and identity of traditional Assamese life are not lost in the rush of modernity.
