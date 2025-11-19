ETV Bharat / bharat

A Living Archive In Guwahati: Reconnecting Assam's Youth With Forgotten Farming And Fishing Tools

Guwahati: There was a time when Assamese life was inseparable from its traditional tools used for agriculture farming and fishing - the nangal (plough), juwoli (yoke), japi (hat), bullock carts, fishing tolls like - jakoi (bamboo Scoop), khaloi (bamboo basket) and many others. These objects were once essential to every household and formed the backbone of agrarian life in Assam.

But with modernisation and the rise of technology, these tools have slowly disappeared from daily life. For today’s youth, many of these items are unfamiliar; only a few can recognise or explain how they were once used.

In an effort to reconnect the younger generation with this fading heritage, Someshwar Dutta, a retired police officer and state secretary of the Bharat Scouts and Guides, residing at Narengi Housing Colony in Guwahati, has taken an exemplary initiative.

Assameses farming and fishing tools preserved in a museum (ETV Bharat)

Despite living in the heart of the city, Dutta has been collecting and preserving a wide range of traditional farming and fishing tools in his own home, turning it into a small but meaningful heritage corner that helps people relive Assam’s rural past.

Why He Preserves These Tools

Speaking about his motivation, Dutta says, “Assamese culture has always been rooted in agriculture. From birth, our lives have been tied to mud and water. The spirit of rural life flows in our veins. With rapid modernisation, our cultural assets are fading. That’s why I began preserving these farming and fishing tools, so that the younger generation can recognise them and understand their connection to our society.”

Today, he has preserved more than 50 types of traditional items — including the bullock cart, plough, yoke, japi, jakoi, khaloi, bamboo water scoop, paori, pol, menthol light, dingora, obhoti, mokhora, koria, fishing hooks and many others.

Visitors often come to see the collection, and interestingly, several film and serial production units also borrow the items for shooting.