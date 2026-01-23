ETV Bharat / bharat

A Journey Back Home: How Andhra Agripreneur Built a RS 7 Lakh/Month Organic Biz Model

Tirupati: “Money, comfort, and a luxurious life abroad did not give me satisfaction. What disturbed me was a single thought: what we eat and what we feed our children has turned into poison. That question haunted me day and night. That was when I decided to return to my home in Andhra Pradesh,” said Gondi Jhansi Lakshmi, whose journey from America to natural farming is now inspiring many.

“I was born and raised in Tirupati. My father loved agriculture, and my mother always prioritised health. Those values stayed with me,” she continued. According to Lakshmi, after her marriage in 2008, she, along with her husband, moved to the USA and lived there for 10 years. Life was comfortable, but her heart yearned for village life in her native place.

“My two children are athletes. I felt sad that despite having everything, I could not give them truly healthy food,” she said. “During that time, the words of Rajiv Dixit and natural farming expert Vijayaram gave shape to my thoughts. When I understood the truth behind aluminium utensils and chemical fertilisers, I felt I had to change my way of life,” Lakshmi added.

Even while in America, she started cooking only in clay pots that she brought from India. “That is when I realised that our health lies in our kitchen and in our soil,” she pointed out.

In 2018, she returned to India with a firm decision. “I wanted to become a farmer, but finding land was very difficult. After a long search, I finally found three acres near Tandur in Vikarabad district,” she said.

The biggest challenge for Lakshmi was that nobody wanted to work at her farm. “As a woman starting farming in a new place, I faced many difficulties. I was mentally stressed, but I did not give up,” the agripreneur said.