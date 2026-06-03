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A 'Jackpot' For Congress: TN Chief Minister Vijay Announces Allotment Of Rajya Sabha Seat

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay takes oath as the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister during the swearing-in ceremony, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Chennai, Sunday, May 9, 2026. Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi is also present ( PTI )

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Wednesday announced that the vacant Rajya Sabha seat in Tamil Nadu will be allotted to the Congress party.

Congress leaders met Vijay today and submitted a request to have the Rajya Sabha seat allotted to their party. A delegation led by Girish Chodankar, the All India Congress Committee in-charge for Tamil Nadu, met Vijay in person and formally requested that the Rajya Sabha seat be allocated to the Congress party.

Following the Congress party's request, Vijay announced that the vacant Rajya Sabha seat would indeed be allotted to the Congress. The Congress party currently holds 5 seats in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. Furthermore, two members from the party—Rajesh Kumar and Viswanathan—have been given opportunities to serve in the Cabinet. Building upon these developments, the Congress party has now been granted a Rajya Sabha seat as well.

The seat fell vacant following the resignation of AIADMK member CV Shanmugam. The AIADMK leader contested and won the recent Tamil Nadu Assembly election from the Mailam constituency in the Villupuram district. Following this, the Election Commission of India (ECI) issued a notification last week stating that an election to fill this vacant Rajya Sabha seat would be held on the 18th of this month.