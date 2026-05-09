ETV Bharat / bharat

A Hug, Shawl And Moment Of Respect: PM Modi Honours 'Motivating Figure' BJP Veteran Makhanlal Sarkar

Kolkata: Amid the celebrations surrounding the swearing-in of West Bengal's first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, one emotional moment at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground stood out on Saturday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi touching the feet of 98-year-old BJP veteran Makhanlal Sarkar and seeking his blessings.

Before the oath-taking ceremony of new Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Modi walked up to the elderly party worker, greeted him, presented him with a shawl and hugged him on stage. The gesture drew loud applause from the BJP leaders and supporters present at the venue.

Many leaders on stage paused to watch the interaction as Modi bent down to touch Sarkar's feet. For several BJP workers in Bengal, the moment symbolised the party's long ideological journey in a state where it once had little political presence.

Sharing pictures later on X, Modi described Sarkar as a "motivating figure" and recalled his long association with Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

PM Modi wrote, "Today, as the first-ever BJP government takes oath in West Bengal, it is natural for all of us to remember Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee and his everlasting contribution to the nation and West Bengal in particular. No stone will be left unturned to fulfil his vision."

The Prime Minister added, "During the swearing-in ceremony in Kolkata, I had the opportunity to meet Shri Makhanlal Sarkar Ji. He dedicated his life to expanding the party's base across West Bengal and inspired people from all walks of life to join the party."

Who Is Makhanlal Sarkar?

At 98, Makhanlal Sarkar remains one of the oldest grassroots BJP workers in West Bengal. His political journey dates back to the early years of post-Independence India and the Jana Sangh movement.