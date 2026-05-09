A Hug, Shawl And Moment Of Respect: PM Modi Honours 'Motivating Figure' BJP Veteran Makhanlal Sarkar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi honoured 98-year-old BJP veteran Makhanlal Sarkar during Bengal's swearing-in ceremony, recalling his decades of organisational contributions.
Published : May 9, 2026 at 4:20 PM IST
Kolkata: Amid the celebrations surrounding the swearing-in of West Bengal's first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, one emotional moment at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground stood out on Saturday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi touching the feet of 98-year-old BJP veteran Makhanlal Sarkar and seeking his blessings.
Before the oath-taking ceremony of new Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Modi walked up to the elderly party worker, greeted him, presented him with a shawl and hugged him on stage. The gesture drew loud applause from the BJP leaders and supporters present at the venue.
Many leaders on stage paused to watch the interaction as Modi bent down to touch Sarkar's feet. For several BJP workers in Bengal, the moment symbolised the party's long ideological journey in a state where it once had little political presence.
আজ, যখন পশ্চিমবঙ্গের প্রথম বিজেপি সরকার শপথ গ্রহণ করছে, তখন আমাদের সকলেরই ডঃ শ্যামাপ্রসাদ মুখোপাধ্যায়ের কথা এবং দেশ ও বিশেষত: পশ্চিমবঙ্গের প্রতি তাঁর চিরস্থায়ী অবদানের কথা স্মরণ করা অত্যন্ত স্বাভাবিক। তাঁর স্বপ্ন বাস্তবায়নে আমরা চেষ্টার কোনো ত্রুটি রাখব না ।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 9, 2026
কলকাতায় শপথ… pic.twitter.com/OJtA1nASHg
Sharing pictures later on X, Modi described Sarkar as a "motivating figure" and recalled his long association with Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee.
PM Modi wrote, "Today, as the first-ever BJP government takes oath in West Bengal, it is natural for all of us to remember Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee and his everlasting contribution to the nation and West Bengal in particular. No stone will be left unturned to fulfil his vision."
The Prime Minister added, "During the swearing-in ceremony in Kolkata, I had the opportunity to meet Shri Makhanlal Sarkar Ji. He dedicated his life to expanding the party's base across West Bengal and inspired people from all walks of life to join the party."
Who Is Makhanlal Sarkar?
At 98, Makhanlal Sarkar remains one of the oldest grassroots BJP workers in West Bengal. His political journey dates back to the early years of post-Independence India and the Jana Sangh movement.
In 1952, Sarkar was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir while accompanying Syama Prasad Mookerjee during the movement to hoist the Indian tricolour there. BJP leaders describe him as one of the earliest nationalist organisers in Bengal politics.
After the BJP was formed in 1980, Sarkar became the organisational coordinator for the then West Dinajpur, Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling districts. Within a year, he reportedly helped enroll nearly 10,000 party members.
From 1981 onward, he served continuously for 7 years as district president, a rare achievement during a period when party leaders generally did not remain in the same organisational role for long.
At a time when the BJP had a limited organisational footprint in West Bengal and faced political isolation during the Left Front years, workers like Sarkar quietly continued grassroots mobilisation across North Bengal's districts.
VIDEO | Siliguri, West Bengal: Makhanlal Sarkar's son Maniklal Sarkar says, " i was teary-eyed on seeing the respect my father got. the prime minister and the bjp did not forget about my father. even my father felt extremely happy. at this age he was taken to the stage and… https://t.co/hEYgslmZOy pic.twitter.com/YtgO6ulGbX— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 9, 2026
'The Party Did Not Forget Him'
Sarkar's family members said they were deeply moved by the recognition he received at the ceremony.
His son, Maniklal Sarkar, said he became emotional watching the Prime Minister publicly honour his father. He said, "I was teary-eyed seeing the respect my father received. The Prime Minister and the BJP did not forget him. Even at this age, he was taken to the stage and felicitated."
Maniklal added that his father had been associated with the RSS since the age of 16 and had continued to work for the BJP even when the BJP was not in power. He added, "My father went to Kashmir with Syama Prasad Mookerjee. He never worked against the ideals of the RSS, and that is why he is respected today." "My father never expected recognition. He simply believed in the ideology and continued working silently for decades," he added.
"After years of dedication and sacrifice for the party, the Prime Minister honoured him. No words can describe this feeling," Sarkar’s daughter-in-law, Minu Sarkar, said.
For many BJP supporters at the venue, the felicitation of Makhanlal Sarkar became more than just a ceremonial gesture. It was seen as a tribute to an older generation of workers who spent decades building the party in Bengal long before it emerged as the state’s ruling force.
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