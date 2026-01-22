ETV Bharat / bharat

A 'Himalayan Gold' In Bhopal: How Entrepreneur Devika Singh Grows High-Value Cordyceps At Her Home

Brijendra Pateriya

Bhopal: Imagine a thousand square feet area inside a house, where a crop worth millions of rupees is being cultivated. It may look impossible, but a young woman in Bhopal is doing just that. She has transformed a part of her house into a temperature-controlled modern farm that is suitable for the cultivation of Cordyceps mushroom that naturally grows in the Himalayas and Tibet.

The first crop becomes ready in 90 days, and one kilogram brings approximately Rs 1 lakh. This Cordyceps mushroom grows in extreme cold regions but is being cultivated at a house in Bhopal, now.

Devika Singh, the cultivator, said, "There are many types of edible mushrooms like button, oyster and milky mushrooms, but there are also many types of mushrooms that have significant medicinal properties.”

Cordyceps is one such mushroom, which has been used for centuries in Ayurvedic, Chinese and Tibetan medicine. It contains many properties that are helpful in curing several diseases. “Typically, this Cordyceps grows in the wild, but we have developed another species of it in the lab. It is called Cordyceps militaris and in Hindi, it is called Keeda Jadi,” she added.

After completing her Master's degree in food technology, Devika was associated with the biotech industry. During Covid, there was a significant boom in Cordyceps and she decided to cultivate it at home.

Devika has spent approximately Rs 14 lakh on installing a cooling system on the ground floor of her house. Arrangements have also been made to maintain sufficient humidity. Lighting has been installed to ensure that the Cordyceps receives sufficient light.