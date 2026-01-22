A 'Himalayan Gold' In Bhopal: How Entrepreneur Devika Singh Grows High-Value Cordyceps At Her Home
Cordyceps has been used for centuries in Ayurvedic, Chinese and Tibetan medicine. It contains many properties that are helpful in curing several diseases.
Bhopal: Imagine a thousand square feet area inside a house, where a crop worth millions of rupees is being cultivated. It may look impossible, but a young woman in Bhopal is doing just that. She has transformed a part of her house into a temperature-controlled modern farm that is suitable for the cultivation of Cordyceps mushroom that naturally grows in the Himalayas and Tibet.
The first crop becomes ready in 90 days, and one kilogram brings approximately Rs 1 lakh. This Cordyceps mushroom grows in extreme cold regions but is being cultivated at a house in Bhopal, now.
Devika Singh, the cultivator, said, "There are many types of edible mushrooms like button, oyster and milky mushrooms, but there are also many types of mushrooms that have significant medicinal properties.”
Cordyceps is one such mushroom, which has been used for centuries in Ayurvedic, Chinese and Tibetan medicine. It contains many properties that are helpful in curing several diseases. “Typically, this Cordyceps grows in the wild, but we have developed another species of it in the lab. It is called Cordyceps militaris and in Hindi, it is called Keeda Jadi,” she added.
After completing her Master's degree in food technology, Devika was associated with the biotech industry. During Covid, there was a significant boom in Cordyceps and she decided to cultivate it at home.
Devika has spent approximately Rs 14 lakh on installing a cooling system on the ground floor of her house. Arrangements have also been made to maintain sufficient humidity. Lighting has been installed to ensure that the Cordyceps receives sufficient light.
However, before starting this, Devika conducted research on it for a year. She has been commercially producing it for the past six months. With the setup she has created, she can produce approximately 20 kilograms of Cordyceps per year. In the last six months, she has harvested three crops. One kilogram of good-quality Cordyceps sells for up to Rs 1 lakh.
Devika Singh said, “To prepare Cordyceps, a liquid mushroom culture is first prepared. After the culture is ready, it is plated. A brown rice base is used, and the culture is added to it. It then gradually spreads. Initially, it is kept in the dark. Brown rice is used because it has a very high nutritional value.”
This helps the mushroom develop more effectively. Afterwards, it is kept in a lighted and cooled space. Currently, during the winter season, the temperature is maintained between 17 and 19 degrees Celsius. This mushroom is fully ready within 70 to 90 days.
Cordyceps is usually found in forests. It is a type of fungus and the price is many times higher than that of other mushrooms. In the Chamoli and Dharchula regions of Uttarakhand's Garhwal and Kumaon and in parts of Tibet, it is a source of livelihood for many families. Here, people search for this herb in the forests and then sell it. However, this type of wild Cordyceps sometimes contains infectious properties and its use can sometimes be harmful.
Why Cordyceps is in demand
Cordyceps is said to have several nutrients, such as vitamins B1, B2, and B12. This herb is used as a natural steroid. It is claimed to be effective in treating various ailments, including heart disease, high blood pressure, and thyroid problems, in addition to complex diseases like cancer. It is also known as ‘Himalayan Viagra’ and ‘Himalayan Gold.’