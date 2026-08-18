'A High-Power Panel Comprising Former SC And HC Judges To Examine’: SC On Jantar Mantar Protest
The top court said that notice has been issued on all petitions and asked all the counsel to submit their suggestions by the evening.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 18, 2026 at 4:16 PM IST|
Updated : August 18, 2026 at 8:44 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will constitute a high-powered committee to examine allegations of police excesses and other issues connected with the students' protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar last month. The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.
The bench indicated that the committee is likely to comprise a former Supreme Court judge, a former Chief Justice of a High Court, and an officer who retired at the level of Director General. The bench said it will announce the composition of the panel tomorrow.
"As we said, we will be constituting a high-powered committee (HPC). Some measures of urgent interim nature”, said the bench.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta contended that complaints were filed by both parties - police and protesters – and added that if there is dereliction of duty on the police's side, “we will deal with it in consultation with the HPC." The bench replied that once it is setting up the HPC, then it should be left to them.
The bench also indicated that the committee may comprise a former top court judge, a former Chief Justice of a High Court and an officer who retired at the level of Director General.
The Delhi Police, in an affidavit, rejected allegations of mass surveillance using facial recognition technology, stating that the system does not profile every individual and only captures those with prior criminal records.
Mehta made it clear before the bench that it does not profile every individual and only captures those with prior criminal records. Mehta contended that these individuals with criminal backgrounds would be probed by a special investigation team (SIT) formed by the police commissioner.
The bench indicated that it may invoke its special powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to quash FIRs against innocent protesters, but cases involving protesters with criminal antecedents would be examined separately.
The bench emphasised that the right to protest must be distinguished from criminal conduct, saying, "We must remember Article 19, freedom of speech and expression, rightful protest. Their case can be completely distinguishable from criminal elements."
Mehta said the apex court can quash the FIRs against student protesters but pressed for a different approach for those with criminal antecedents. Advocate Vrinda Grover urged the bench to provide all the FIRs to the petitioners' counsel so they could assist in segregating them, and she also pressed for compensation for pellet gun victims.
Senior advocate Shadan Farasat argued that public videos are available concerning certain police officers that are of deep concern, and they have no issue if a committee examines them. Farasat pressed that some interim action should be taken against police officers who committed excesses against the unarmed protestors.
"Both sides give a list of FIRs. Let us identify the area where there is no controversy. But where there are criminal antecedents also, we will decide what to do," it observed.
Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing one of the petitioners, vehemently argued that a strong message has to be sent to the policemen who committed excesses. The petitioners’ counsel stressed that Delhi Police’s affidavit is completely silent on administrative action taken against errant policemen.
The top court said that notice has been issued on all petitions and asked all the counsel to submit their suggestions by the evening for the ambit of HPC to probe police excesses.
CJI says question of life and future of thousands of innocent students
Advocate Rizwan Ahmed, representing the petitioner Maneesh Kumar Solanki, a former Indian Air Force (IAF) officer, argued that in criminality there is nothing like peaceful and there are only two categories: lawful and unlawful, and the moot question is whether the Parliament march was lawful or not? He said it was unlawful.
"The foundation of criminality has to be seen from the object and purpose for which students gather there. Let us not forget their right under Article 19. So long as you do not have the intent to violate the law, and so long as you want to hold a protest peacefully... those are completely distinguishable compared to cases of hardened criminals entering this kind of peaceful place…”, observed the CJI. Mehta said those having serious criminal background will be investigated by the SIT constituted by the commissioner.
The bench told Mehta that your agency should have done homework; these are FIRs that can be dropped, and the rest of the FIRs will automatically remain. “Unless we have a list, how are we going to quash them?” asked the bench, adding that it is essential to identify the undesirable elements. Mehta said they have identified 2873 individuals with criminal backgrounds; apart from them, the rest were protestors.
Ahmed said the court may use Article 142 to pardon them, but are they showing any remorse, and will the court’s leniency in the future be termed its weakness? “It is a question of life and future of thousands of innocent students…”, said the CJI, to which Rizwan replied that at least they can file an affidavit expressing regret.
The CJI said, “Their parents are spending hard-earned money on their education. They have a future to live…”, and added that they have expectations from the system.
Regarding Rizwan’s submissions, Justice Bagchi said, “We have understood your submission and concern, and we will take it into consideration…”. “We need to have confidence in the next generation…that confidence is the real foundation and not the affidavits…,” said the CJI.
Court must address issues with facial recognition
Senior advocate N Hariharan argued that since the issues also involve women, there should be a woman officer on the committee to look into the sensitivity of the issue, and this is a suggestion.
Another counsel also argued that facial recognition involves two issues: the collection of material and the processing of that material, and these aspects must be considered separately by the apex court.
They argued that issues regarding privacy are also involved, as there is no law to allow the use of facial recognition. Hariharan said HPC is a fact-finding committee and this is an issue of law.
"The issue of law will have to be addressed by (the court)”, submitted Hariharan. Mehta said that if any counsel or anybody passes through facial recognition, it will not capture them. Mehta said it will capture only hardened criminals whose records are in the National Crime Records Bureau, and not innocent people.
Senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy opposed Mehta’s submissions. The bench said it will examine legal questions regarding facial recognition.
Counsel raises matters of sexual assualt
A counsel also mentioned that she has come across matters of sexual assault, molestation and online harassment of female victims. "These are very serious issues. Whosoever has done it, there cannot be any excuse. It must be taken seriously to a logical conclusion. That is why we are constituting a committee. That committee will go into each and every aspect of these matters. Recommendations will come, then we will give periodical directions giving effect to it….whosoever is the victim, we are with them," the bench observed.
The CJI said, “How can we allow these kinds of things to happen in a civilised society? We will be the last person to tolerate it.” The counsel said interim relief is required because victims' social media accounts are being throttled, while the accounts of those abusing them are free, and the victim's account is disabled completely.
"The offences have not stopped. The problem is that reporting is being suppressed…all states may be directed to submit how many FIRs and how many reports they have received pertaining to sexual minorities, women and children," said the counsel.
She said there is an elderly woman, an activist who was a protestor at the site, regarding whom derogatory comments were made, and she was also assaulted on the spot. Hariharan said there are offences related to sexual molestation.
The CJI said the committee will give immediate voice and audience to any victim, and the court eagerly awaits its recommendations, after which necessary legal consequences will follow.
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