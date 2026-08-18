ETV Bharat / bharat

'A High-Power Panel Comprising Former SC And HC Judges To Examine’: SC On Jantar Mantar Protest

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will constitute a high-powered committee to examine allegations of police excesses and other issues connected with the students' protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar last month. The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

The bench indicated that the committee is likely to comprise a former Supreme Court judge, a former Chief Justice of a High Court, and an officer who retired at the level of Director General. The bench said it will announce the composition of the panel tomorrow.

"As we said, we will be constituting a high-powered committee (HPC). Some measures of urgent interim nature”, said the bench.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta contended that complaints were filed by both parties - police and protesters – and added that if there is dereliction of duty on the police's side, “we will deal with it in consultation with the HPC." The bench replied that once it is setting up the HPC, then it should be left to them.

The bench also indicated that the committee may comprise a former top court judge, a former Chief Justice of a High Court and an officer who retired at the level of Director General.

The Delhi Police, in an affidavit, rejected allegations of mass surveillance using facial recognition technology, stating that the system does not profile every individual and only captures those with prior criminal records.

Mehta made it clear before the bench that it does not profile every individual and only captures those with prior criminal records. Mehta contended that these individuals with criminal backgrounds would be probed by a special investigation team (SIT) formed by the police commissioner.

The bench indicated that it may invoke its special powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to quash FIRs against innocent protesters, but cases involving protesters with criminal antecedents would be examined separately.

The bench emphasised that the right to protest must be distinguished from criminal conduct, saying, "We must remember Article 19, freedom of speech and expression, rightful protest. Their case can be completely distinguishable from criminal elements."

Mehta said the apex court can quash the FIRs against student protesters but pressed for a different approach for those with criminal antecedents. Advocate Vrinda Grover urged the bench to provide all the FIRs to the petitioners' counsel so they could assist in segregating them, and she also pressed for compensation for pellet gun victims.

Senior advocate Shadan Farasat argued that public videos are available concerning certain police officers that are of deep concern, and they have no issue if a committee examines them. Farasat pressed that some interim action should be taken against police officers who committed excesses against the unarmed protestors.

"Both sides give a list of FIRs. Let us identify the area where there is no controversy. But where there are criminal antecedents also, we will decide what to do," it observed.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing one of the petitioners, vehemently argued that a strong message has to be sent to the policemen who committed excesses. The petitioners’ counsel stressed that Delhi Police’s affidavit is completely silent on administrative action taken against errant policemen.

The top court said that notice has been issued on all petitions and asked all the counsel to submit their suggestions by the evening for the ambit of HPC to probe police excesses.

CJI says question of life and future of thousands of innocent students

Advocate Rizwan Ahmed, representing the petitioner Maneesh Kumar Solanki, a former Indian Air Force (IAF) officer, argued that in criminality there is nothing like peaceful and there are only two categories: lawful and unlawful, and the moot question is whether the Parliament march was lawful or not? He said it was unlawful.

"The foundation of criminality has to be seen from the object and purpose for which students gather there. Let us not forget their right under Article 19. So long as you do not have the intent to violate the law, and so long as you want to hold a protest peacefully... those are completely distinguishable compared to cases of hardened criminals entering this kind of peaceful place…”, observed the CJI. Mehta said those having serious criminal background will be investigated by the SIT constituted by the commissioner.