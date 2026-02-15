ETV Bharat / bharat

A Heavenly Invention For Farmers: Haryana Start-Up Develops 'India's First' Hydrogen-Powered Agricultural Drone

Hisar: In what could be a game-changer for farmers in terms of fertiliser broadcasting and pesticide spraying, a Haryana-based start-up has claimed to have developed India's first indigenous Hydrogen-powered drone capable of operating three hours at a stretch with 10 to 50 kilograms of payload. The unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) once launched on a commercial scale, will revolutionise agriculture and save farmer's time and money.

The hydrogen-powered drone developed by 'WOW Go Green' was showcased on Saturday at the three-day Krishi Darshan Expo at TTC Hisar. Haryana Cabinet Minister Ranbir Gangwa and Rajya Sabha member Subhash Barala visited the fair to learn about the hydrogen drone from TTC Director Mukesh Jain. A large number of farmers also visited the stall to learn about the drone.

Drone Features

Kunal Pratap Singh representing 'Wow Go Green' at the event stated that India's first hydrogen drone will soon be available in the market. Singh said that the drone uses three kilograms of hydrogen fuel and is capable of flying for three hours. Unlike ordinary battery-powered drones, which can fly up to a few minutes, the hydrogen drone will reduce the spray time from 2 hours to around five minutes, he said. The drone will also do away with the hazards of agro-chemicals and rodents that pose a risk for farmers.

“Battery-powered drones require multiple charging times within three hours. The hydrogen drone's key features include its ability to fly continuously for three hours, compared to conventional battery-powered drones. It is fuel cell-based, zero-emission, and environmentally friendly”.

Drastic Reduction In Water Consumption

Wow Go Green's hydrogen-powered drone also saves nearly 90 percent water compared to traditional spraying methods, Singh said. “Routine battery-powered drones consume 200-250 liters of water per acre, but our hydrogen drone will use 10 liters of water for one acre of land,” he said. Singh further said that the hydrogen drone can fly with ten to fifty kilograms of payload like fertilisers and pesticides.