A Heavenly Invention For Farmers: Haryana Start-Up Develops 'India's First' Hydrogen-Powered Agricultural Drone
The drone developed by Haryana-based 'WOW Go Green' uses 3 KG hydrogen fuel and can operate for three hours with 10-50 KG payload.
Published : February 15, 2026 at 4:57 PM IST
Hisar: In what could be a game-changer for farmers in terms of fertiliser broadcasting and pesticide spraying, a Haryana-based start-up has claimed to have developed India's first indigenous Hydrogen-powered drone capable of operating three hours at a stretch with 10 to 50 kilograms of payload. The unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) once launched on a commercial scale, will revolutionise agriculture and save farmer's time and money.
The hydrogen-powered drone developed by 'WOW Go Green' was showcased on Saturday at the three-day Krishi Darshan Expo at TTC Hisar. Haryana Cabinet Minister Ranbir Gangwa and Rajya Sabha member Subhash Barala visited the fair to learn about the hydrogen drone from TTC Director Mukesh Jain. A large number of farmers also visited the stall to learn about the drone.
Drone Features
Kunal Pratap Singh representing 'Wow Go Green' at the event stated that India's first hydrogen drone will soon be available in the market. Singh said that the drone uses three kilograms of hydrogen fuel and is capable of flying for three hours. Unlike ordinary battery-powered drones, which can fly up to a few minutes, the hydrogen drone will reduce the spray time from 2 hours to around five minutes, he said. The drone will also do away with the hazards of agro-chemicals and rodents that pose a risk for farmers.
“Battery-powered drones require multiple charging times within three hours. The hydrogen drone's key features include its ability to fly continuously for three hours, compared to conventional battery-powered drones. It is fuel cell-based, zero-emission, and environmentally friendly”.
Drastic Reduction In Water Consumption
Wow Go Green's hydrogen-powered drone also saves nearly 90 percent water compared to traditional spraying methods, Singh said. “Routine battery-powered drones consume 200-250 liters of water per acre, but our hydrogen drone will use 10 liters of water for one acre of land,” he said. Singh further said that the hydrogen drone can fly with ten to fifty kilograms of payload like fertilisers and pesticides.
Can Operate Under Extreme Temperatures
Drones equipped with multi-spectral sensors can detect pests, diseases, crop health, and nutritional deficiencies in a timely manner. Using drones helps farmers avoid direct contact with chemicals, thereby reducing the risk of diseases like cancer. Singh said that the hydrogen drone is capable of operating in temperatures ranging from minus 40 to 50 degrees Celsius.
Price
Singh said that WOW Go Green's hydrogen drone costs Rs 15 lakh excluding GST while battery based UAVs cost Rs 10 lakh on which 50 percent subsidy is given to the farmers.
“Farmers can purchase it themselves from the market. Many low-income farmers can also purchase drones together. Besides hydrogen powered drones, battery powered drones can spray 4 acres of land in 24 minutes on a single charge”.
Five-day Training Mandatory
According to Singh, a five-day training from DGCA-certified institutions is mandatory to operate the hydrogen-powered drones before operating them on ground. He said that the UAVs will solve the problem of labour shortage and save farmer's time and income, thus revolutionise agriculture.
