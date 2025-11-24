ETV Bharat / bharat

Kirtan, Son Et Lumière, VIPs Illuminate Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Anniversary At Red Fort

New Delhi: A three-day grand gathering, commemorating the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur commenced with reverence and religious fervour on Sunday, November 23, at the historic Red Fort complex in Delhi.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended the event late in the evening. She said Guru Tegh Bahadur's life is an example of standing against oppression, religious intolerance, and injustice. He was not only a great Guru of Sikhism, but also a protector of all humanity. He sacrificed his life to protect India's religious freedom.

This grand event is being held for the first time in Delhi, and devotees from across the country and abroad are arriving to witness the event, jointly organised by the Delhi Government and the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (SGMC). Among those present on Sunday evening were Besides Delhi Government Cabinet Ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Kapil Mishra, as well as a large number of dignitaries from the Sikh community.

CM Gupta, while paying homage, said the Ninth Sikh Guru had sacrificed his life to protect India's religious freedom, thereby giving humanity an ideal that will continue to inspire for centuries. Describing the occasion as a deeply moving one, she said that the commemoration being held at the Red Fort, near the very site where he was martyred, is a profound experience for devotees.

The CM also paid homage to Guru Tegh Bahadur's devoted followers Bhai Sati Das, Bhai Mati Das, and Bhai Diyala Ji, who were also martyred with him in 1675, noting that all these great men made the supreme sacrifice for truth, righteousness, and humanity. She also recalled that November 23 is also the Guruta Gaddi Diwas of the Tenth Sikh Guru, Gobind Singh, making the occasion even more sacred and significant.