Kirtan, Son Et Lumière, VIPs Illuminate Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Anniversary At Red Fort
On First Day Of three-day event, CM Rekha Gupta said the Ninth Sikh Guru's life is an example of standing against oppression, religious intolerance, injustice.
Published : November 24, 2025 at 11:59 AM IST
New Delhi: A three-day grand gathering, commemorating the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur commenced with reverence and religious fervour on Sunday, November 23, at the historic Red Fort complex in Delhi.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended the event late in the evening. She said Guru Tegh Bahadur's life is an example of standing against oppression, religious intolerance, and injustice. He was not only a great Guru of Sikhism, but also a protector of all humanity. He sacrificed his life to protect India's religious freedom.
This grand event is being held for the first time in Delhi, and devotees from across the country and abroad are arriving to witness the event, jointly organised by the Delhi Government and the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (SGMC). Among those present on Sunday evening were Besides Delhi Government Cabinet Ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Kapil Mishra, as well as a large number of dignitaries from the Sikh community.
CM Gupta, while paying homage, said the Ninth Sikh Guru had sacrificed his life to protect India's religious freedom, thereby giving humanity an ideal that will continue to inspire for centuries. Describing the occasion as a deeply moving one, she said that the commemoration being held at the Red Fort, near the very site where he was martyred, is a profound experience for devotees.
The CM also paid homage to Guru Tegh Bahadur's devoted followers Bhai Sati Das, Bhai Mati Das, and Bhai Diyala Ji, who were also martyred with him in 1675, noting that all these great men made the supreme sacrifice for truth, righteousness, and humanity. She also recalled that November 23 is also the Guruta Gaddi Diwas of the Tenth Sikh Guru, Gobind Singh, making the occasion even more sacred and significant.
Expressing gratitude to the devotees, CM Gupta said her government and the SGMC are ensuring that devotees face no inconvenience. She expressed gratitude to the SGMC and all devotees who ensured that this event was a grand success.
Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said Guru Tegh Bahadur's immortal story is etched on Delhi's history, as the Guru was martyred here. He said the Red Fort is once again illuminated by the glory of the same Guru, and added that CM Gupta has instructed organisers to ensure that attendees don't face any inconvenience, and that arrangements are of the highest standard.
Sirsa also thanked the sangat and said the presence of millions of devotees made the sacred occasion even more meaningful. He also extended warm greetings on the Guruta Gaddi Diwas of Guru Gobind Singh, and told the sangat that service and devotion to the Guru is the greatest victory.
Besides kirtan recitals, a 10-minute son et lumière (sound and light) show will be played on loop every night from 8 pm to 10.30 pm till November 25.
President Droupadi Murmu has also paid tributes on the occasion. In a post by the official X handle of the President of India on Monday morning, she wrote: "...his message of following the path of righteousness, justice, and perseverance is an inspiration for all humanity. His sacrifice for the protection of faith and human rights gives us the strength to face every situation with courage, patience, and determination. Let us embrace his teachings and continue to move forward to build a strong and developed India."
