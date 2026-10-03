ETV Bharat / bharat

Four-member Govt Panel Set To Study Land Subsidence In Metropolitan Cities

FILE - An Indian couple take an evening walk in the Sanjay Van forest reserve in New Delhi on June 26, 2011. ( AFP )

New Delhi: A joint committee formed by the Union government will study land subsidence in several metropolitan cities and suggest remedial measures. Following a directive from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) hearing the issue of land subsidence in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai, the government has formed a four-member panel to examine the issue.

The government informed the Tribunal that the panel was constituted by the Union Jal Shakti Ministry's Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA). On May 29, the NGT issued the directive during a hearing by its principal bench led by chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava.

In its recent report submitted to the NGT, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, the CGWA informed that a joint committee comprising its representative and one member each from the Geological Survey of India (GSI), Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has been constituted as per its directive to examine the land subsidence in these major metropolitan cities.

Alok Kumar Sinha, Scientist 'D', CGWA, will lead as the coordinator of the committee, while Monis Khan will represent MoHUA, Ritwik Majumdar (ISRO), and PK Gajbhiye (GSI).

In November last year, the Tribunal took note of a media report based on an international study that satellite observations spanning from 2015 to 2023 showed the issue of land subsidence in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. The study found that around 878 sq km of land across these metropolitan cities was experiencing land subsidence. It then registered a suo motu notice and sought a response from all the concerned stakeholders, including the CGWA.

Significantly, groundwater depletion is a primary factor contributing to the land subsidence, according to the study.