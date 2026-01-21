A Goddess, Tradition And Deadline: Will Nanda Rajjat Yatra Happen In 2026 Or Be Pushed To 2027?
Uncertainty looms over holding of Nanda Rajjat Yatra as Committee and Mahapanchayat clash over dates.
By Kirankant Sharma
Dehradun: In Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, the Nanda Rajjat Yatra, steeped in historical and religious significance, holds the same importance as the Kumbh Mela or Amarnath Yatra in other parts of the country. It is not merely a tradition of bidding farewell to Goddess Nanda, but a symbol of the collective folk faith, cultural, and spiritual heritage of the Himalayan society. This pilgrimage, which usually takes place every 12 years, is once again in the news due to the sudden announcement of a change in its schedule.
In fact, there is talk of holding the Nanda Devi Rajjat Yatra in 2027 instead of 2026. If the Nanda Rajjat Yatra is indeed held in 2027 instead of 2026, this decision could create challenges for the government and administration. However, this is not the first time that the year or date of the Nanda Rajjat Yatra has been changed. Similar changes have occurred in the past.
From Garhwal to Kumaon in Uttarakhand, Goddess Nanda Devi is worshipped as the family deity. The Nanda Rajjat Yatra is undertaken every 12 years and is considered one of the longest, most arduous, and emotionally significant pilgrimages in Uttarakhand. It is believed that this journey symbolizes bidding farewell to Goddess Nanda and Sunanda from their maternal home to their marital abode in the high peaks of the Himalayas.
This pilgrimage connects villages. According to folk beliefs and historical contexts, the tradition of the Nanda Rajjat has been going on since the time of the Katyuri kings. Over time, this tradition evolved from a royal event to a festival of public faith. The traditional palanquins, folk songs, drums, and the devotees walking on the difficult mountain tracks make this event unique.
The 280-kilometer arduous trek is marked by intermittent stops at Nauthi, then Kurud, followed by Latukhal, and then Wan village. After this, the journey continues through Bedni Bugyal to Roopkund and finally Homkund. Thousands of devotees, sadhus and local people participate in the journey.
This event involves setting up health facilities, temporary camps, communication systems, disaster management, and security arrangements. Citing some of these logistical challenges, the Shri Nanda Devi Rajjat Committee Nauthi has suggested postponing this year's pilgrimage to next year, while the Mahapanchayat (Grand Council) insists on holding it in 2026.
Traditionally, the Nanda RajjatYatra has been held at 12-year intervals. However, there have been several instances in history when, due to natural disasters, administrative reasons, or social circumstances, the pilgrimage could not be held at the scheduled time. In fact on January 18, the Shri Nanda Rajjat Committee Nauthi had decided to postpone the Nanda Rajjat 2026.
Committee president Rakesh Kunwar and general secretary Bhuvan Nautiyal held a press conference in Karnaprayag and stated that essential work in the Himalayan region had not been completed on time. Therefore, the committee had decided to postpone the Rajjat to 2027.
They also stated that, according to the Hindu calendar, the pilgrimage reaches the high Himalayan regions on September 19 and 20. During this period, there is a possibility of heavy snowfall and adverse weather conditions in the region. Considering all these circumstances, the committee unanimously announced its decision to hold the Rajjat pilgrimage in 2027 instead of 2026.
However, the committee had stated that they would make the official announcement about the postponement of Nanda Rajjat on January 23 when there was an auspicious religious occasion. This led to a controversy. Following this, a Mahapanchayat (grand assembly) was held on January 19, in Nandanagar, Chamoli. The Mahapanchayat was attended by local representatives, social organizations, temple committee officials, intellectuals, women's groups, and a large number of local villagers.
During the Mahapanchayat, it was unanimously decided that the pilgrimage would be held in 2026 at all costs. It was also decided that the pilgrimage would now be known as 'Nanda Ki Badi Jaat' (Thuli Jaat) instead of 'Nanda Rajjat'. The Mahapanchayat clarified that the pilgrimage would be held in the traditional months of August-September.
Retired Colonel Harendra Singh Rawat said that the Nanda Devi pilgrimage should be kept away from any kind of politics. It is a purely faith and tradition-based event, which should be conducted solely on the basis of public belief. The government should also clarify its position on the discussions regarding the postponement of the pilgrimage.
On one side is the question of faith and religious discipline and on the other, the limitations of the government's preparations and resources. Currently, the Shri Nanda Rajjat Committee Nauthi has suggested postponement, while the Kurud Temple Committee has advocated for holding the pilgrimage in 2026.
Incidentally, it was argued that 2027 would be the busiest year for the Uttarakhand government. This is because the Haridwar Kumbh Mela 2027 is scheduled for that year. Although this time it is an Ardh Kumbh (half Kumbh) in Haridwar, the government is trying to make it as grand as a full Kumbh. Naturally, the administration will have to dedicate its full resources in view of the potential assembly of millions of devotees. In this context, organizing a challenging pilgrimage like the Nanda Rajjat in 2027 will be a severe test of administrative capacity.
The Uttarakhand Assembly elections are also scheduled for the same year. In such a situation, organizing the Nanda Rajjat pilgrimage or the Kumbh Mela, while simultaneously ensuring sufficient staff and resources for the elections, could become a major challenge for the government.
The annual Char Dham Yatra also keeps the administration extremely busy. Therefore, if the pressure of the Char Dham Yatra, the Kumbh Mela, and the Nanda Rajjat all coincide in 2027, maintaining administrative balance will not be easy.
However, the state's Tourism Minister, Satpal Maharaj, disagrees. He says the government is capable of organizing every event.
“The decision whether or not to hold the Nanda Rajjat Yatra rests with the committee. We will provide all the necessary help. We will also seek assistance from the central government for the Kumbh Mela. The government is capable of organizing every event," said Satpal Maharaj, Tourism Minister, Uttarakhand.
The final decision about Nanda Rajjat, therefore, hangs in the balance.