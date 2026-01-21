ETV Bharat / bharat

A Goddess, Tradition And Deadline: Will Nanda Rajjat Yatra Happen In 2026 Or Be Pushed To 2027?

By Kirankant Sharma

Dehradun: In Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, the Nanda Rajjat ​​Yatra, steeped in historical and religious significance, holds the same importance as the Kumbh Mela or Amarnath Yatra in other parts of the country. It is not merely a tradition of bidding farewell to Goddess Nanda, but a symbol of the collective folk faith, cultural, and spiritual heritage of the Himalayan society. This pilgrimage, which usually takes place every 12 years, is once again in the news due to the sudden announcement of a change in its schedule.

In fact, there is talk of holding the Nanda Devi Rajjat ​​Yatra in 2027 instead of 2026. If the Nanda Rajjat ​​Yatra is indeed held in 2027 instead of 2026, this decision could create challenges for the government and administration. However, this is not the first time that the year or date of the Nanda Rajjat ​​Yatra has been changed. Similar changes have occurred in the past.

From Garhwal to Kumaon in Uttarakhand, Goddess Nanda Devi is worshipped as the family deity. The Nanda Rajjat ​​Yatra is undertaken every 12 years and is considered one of the longest, most arduous, and emotionally significant pilgrimages in Uttarakhand. It is believed that this journey symbolizes bidding farewell to Goddess Nanda and Sunanda from their maternal home to their marital abode in the high peaks of the Himalayas.

This pilgrimage connects villages. According to folk beliefs and historical contexts, the tradition of the Nanda Rajjat ​​has been going on since the time of the Katyuri kings. Over time, this tradition evolved from a royal event to a festival of public faith. The traditional palanquins, folk songs, drums, and the devotees walking on the difficult mountain tracks make this event unique.

The 280-kilometer arduous trek is marked by intermittent stops at Nauthi, then Kurud, followed by Latukhal, and then Wan village. After this, the journey continues through Bedni Bugyal to Roopkund and finally Homkund. Thousands of devotees, sadhus and local people participate in the journey.

This event involves setting up health facilities, temporary camps, communication systems, disaster management, and security arrangements. Citing some of these logistical challenges, the Shri Nanda Devi Rajjat ​​Committee Nauthi has suggested postponing this year's pilgrimage to next year, while the Mahapanchayat (Grand Council) insists on holding it in 2026.

Traditionally, the Nanda Rajjat​​Yatra has been held at 12-year intervals. However, there have been several instances in history when, due to natural disasters, administrative reasons, or social circumstances, the pilgrimage could not be held at the scheduled time. In fact on January 18, the Shri Nanda Rajjat ​​Committee Nauthi had decided to postpone the Nanda Rajjat ​​2026.

Committee president Rakesh Kunwar and general secretary Bhuvan Nautiyal held a press conference in Karnaprayag and stated that essential work in the Himalayan region had not been completed on time. Therefore, the committee had decided to postpone the Rajjat to 2027.