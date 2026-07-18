ETV Bharat / bharat

A Gang That Chops Women's Hair After Looting Their Houses Spreads Terror In Bihar's Darbhanga

The clump of hair cut by the miscreants and left on the girl's bed. ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: A group of men dressed in black clothes has been sneaking into the houses in Darbhanga district of Bihar to loot valuables. But irrespective of the success or failure of their attempt, they cut the hair of women while leaving.

The incidents have spread panic among people under the Bahadurpur police station area in Darbhanga district literally giving them sleepless nights.

In the fresh incident, a group of miscreants entered the house of schoolteacher Suman Kumar Chaudhary at Darhar village around 2:30 a.m. on Friday. They tried to open a steel almirah but failed because they could not find the keys. They could lay their hands on a purse that contained just Rs 1000.

The girl whose hair was cut by the miscreants. (ETV Bharat)

In anger, they took a pair of scissors kept in the house and cut the tresses of a 16-year-old girl sleeping. They left a bunch of hair on the bed and fled the premises.

“I woke up to visit the toilet. The culprits fled after hearing my footsteps. My daughter also woke up and realised that a portion of her hair had been cut. We found this to be a shocking incident,” Chaudhary told reporters.

Previously on July 9, miscreants had broken into the house of a homeopathic doctor Pawan Kumar Mishra of the same village with the intention of stealing valuables. They allegedly beat his 22-year-old daughter-in-law Karishma Devi, tied her limbs and gave her an injection that caused her to fall unconscious.

Another victim whose hair was cut by the miscreants who entered her house to loot valuables. (ETV Bharat)

The culprits turned up the volume of the television set in the house and went on a rampage for about 20 minutes. They decamped with jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh and around Rs 35,000 in cash. Before leaving, they cut Karishma's hair.

The locals demonstrated at Bahadurpur police station after the dacoity at Mishra’s house.

“The police and the administration must take quick action and solve the two incidents. Two similar back-to-back incidents are very worrisome and have struck fear among the people,” said Sanjeev Chaudhary aka Pappu Chaudhary, whose wife is the mukhiya of the Darhar panchayat.

Meanwhile, the police rushed to Darhar village after receiving information about the incident at Chaudhary’s house. Darbhanga city superintendent of police (SP) Ashok Kumar Chaudhary, Sadar sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Rajeev Kumar, and officials from the Bahadurpur police station went to the place of occurrence. The forensic science lab (FSL) team and sniffer dogs were also roped in to collect evidence and trace the people involved.

“Prima facie the incidents are of theft and not of dacoity. The modus operandi in both incidents has been the same. It seems some psycho-type person is also involved. We have no information about the aim of cutting the hair of women in both the incidents,” SDPO Rajeev Kumar told reporters.