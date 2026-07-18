A Gang That Chops Women's Hair After Looting Their Houses Spreads Terror In Bihar's Darbhanga
At least two incidents have been reported where the hair of a 16-year-old girl and 22-year-old woman was chopped by miscreants in the Bihar district.
By Dev Raj
Published : July 18, 2026 at 4:55 PM IST
Patna: A group of men dressed in black clothes has been sneaking into the houses in Darbhanga district of Bihar to loot valuables. But irrespective of the success or failure of their attempt, they cut the hair of women while leaving.
The incidents have spread panic among people under the Bahadurpur police station area in Darbhanga district literally giving them sleepless nights.
In the fresh incident, a group of miscreants entered the house of schoolteacher Suman Kumar Chaudhary at Darhar village around 2:30 a.m. on Friday. They tried to open a steel almirah but failed because they could not find the keys. They could lay their hands on a purse that contained just Rs 1000.
In anger, they took a pair of scissors kept in the house and cut the tresses of a 16-year-old girl sleeping. They left a bunch of hair on the bed and fled the premises.
“I woke up to visit the toilet. The culprits fled after hearing my footsteps. My daughter also woke up and realised that a portion of her hair had been cut. We found this to be a shocking incident,” Chaudhary told reporters.
Previously on July 9, miscreants had broken into the house of a homeopathic doctor Pawan Kumar Mishra of the same village with the intention of stealing valuables. They allegedly beat his 22-year-old daughter-in-law Karishma Devi, tied her limbs and gave her an injection that caused her to fall unconscious.
The culprits turned up the volume of the television set in the house and went on a rampage for about 20 minutes. They decamped with jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh and around Rs 35,000 in cash. Before leaving, they cut Karishma's hair.
The locals demonstrated at Bahadurpur police station after the dacoity at Mishra’s house.
“The police and the administration must take quick action and solve the two incidents. Two similar back-to-back incidents are very worrisome and have struck fear among the people,” said Sanjeev Chaudhary aka Pappu Chaudhary, whose wife is the mukhiya of the Darhar panchayat.
Meanwhile, the police rushed to Darhar village after receiving information about the incident at Chaudhary’s house. Darbhanga city superintendent of police (SP) Ashok Kumar Chaudhary, Sadar sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Rajeev Kumar, and officials from the Bahadurpur police station went to the place of occurrence. The forensic science lab (FSL) team and sniffer dogs were also roped in to collect evidence and trace the people involved.
“Prima facie the incidents are of theft and not of dacoity. The modus operandi in both incidents has been the same. It seems some psycho-type person is also involved. We have no information about the aim of cutting the hair of women in both the incidents,” SDPO Rajeev Kumar told reporters.
However, the police have been unable to crack the cases or arrest anyone involved, though a couple of people have been questioned so far.
“We are conducting investigations. The incidents, especially the hair cutting of female occupants of the two houses, is strange. We questioned a few people in connection with the two cases but were unable to get any lead,” Bahadurpur station house officer (SHO) Prasunjay Kumar told ETV Bharat.
Psychopathic behaviour
Psychologists asserted that such behaviour of cutting women's hair after stealing or robbing a household was an example of sadistic behaviour.
“Such behaviour cannot be called 'mental illness'. It is a trademark sign of a psychopath. They commit wrongs deliberately and enjoy it. They enjoy torturing others in various ways and harbour a sadistic attitude,” Patna-based clinical psychologist Binda Singh told ETV Bharat.
Singh pointed out that the psychopaths are often drug addicts, come from broken families or homes, do not adhere to moral or social values, and do not harbour guilt feelings.
She added that all gang members involved in the Darbhanga incidents might not be psychopaths, but working together they condone the cutting of female victims' hair by someone in the gang.
Stone Man, Blade Man, and Monkey Man – They all have been here
The incidents in Darbhanga reminded people of the ‘Monkey Man’ incidents that occurred in Delhi and surrounding areas in the summer of 2001. A four-foot-tall creature having smouldering red eyes, thick black hair and claws reportedly used to attack and injure people.
There were over 350 reported sightings and around 60 people claimed they were injured in the attacks. The police eventually concluded that no such mysterious creature existed and that the incidents were a result of mass hysteria.
A few Delhi Police officers were of the opinion that ‘Monkey Man’ was a mischief or a prank started by a few people during the long and regular power cuts in the scorching summer to ensure electricity supply was maintained. However, the prank went out of control and led to mass psychosis.
Similarly, regular ‘Blade Man’ incidents occurred in Patna in 2012, when an unidentified person, presumably wielding a razor blade or a sharp knife, allegedly slashed and inflicted cuts on the bodies of many young women and children. Such attacks spread panic among the people in the state capital.
However, the Patna Police were unable to fully solve the ‘Blade Man’ cases, though a couple of people were arrested for slashing women and children.
The ‘Stone Man’ serial killings occurred in Mumbai between 1983 and 1988, and in Kolkata in 1989. Around 39 pavement dwellers were bludgeoned to death in their sleep with heavy stones or other blunt objects in the two metropolitan cities.
The ‘Stone Man’ murders were never solved and left a lasting legacy in Indian crime. Similar incidents keep emerging sporadically across the country. A few of them include, the serial killing of six beggars in Shirdi in 2013, a three-night-spree of killing security guards at Sagar town in Madhya Pradesh in 2022, and the bludgeoning to death of two homeless individuals in Bengaluru in 2024.
The hair cutting incidents in Bihar's Darbhanga bear a stark resemblance to the notorious 'braid-chopping' incidents in Kashmir valley in 2017. Though the incidents did not witness thefts, mysterious persons broke into the houses of families and chopped the hair of women members leading to mass hysteria.
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