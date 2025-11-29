ETV Bharat / bharat

Former Naxalite Stronghold In Jharkhand Paralyzed By Fear, Returns To Peace And Prosperity

Giridih: Khokhara, the mere mention of this name conjures up images of Naxalite terror. The village in the foothills of Parasnath is reminiscent of the battle between the Sunlight Army (a rural mobilization against Naxalites in the 1990s’ and the Lalkhandi (Left Extremists) of that era.

Six members of the Sunlight Army were shot dead by Naxalites here. A place where Naxalites roamed freely, seized lands and homes. A place where the police fled their camps in the face of Naxalite attacks and where the Panchayat Bhawan and the middle school were blown up by Naxalites. In other words, a place where a parallel Naxalite system existed. A place where people were reluctant to venture out even in broad daylight.

Today, there is peace and prosperity in Khokhara.

Khokhara’s transition from red terror to new schools, degree college, clean streets (ETV Bharat)

The village streets are sparkling clean. People who had fled their homes have started returning. Many shops have reopened. Roads that used to see occasional traffic are now thronged day and night.

When did the transition come about?

Located approximately 30-32 km from the district headquarters, many residents of Khokhara and the neighbouring villages have been associated with the Naxalite organization. Many held high positions in the organization, and the government had announced bounties of lakhs against several of them.