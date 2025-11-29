Former Naxalite Stronghold In Jharkhand Paralyzed By Fear, Returns To Peace And Prosperity
Khokhara’s transition from red terror to new schools, degree college, clean streets and busy roads
Giridih: Khokhara, the mere mention of this name conjures up images of Naxalite terror. The village in the foothills of Parasnath is reminiscent of the battle between the Sunlight Army (a rural mobilization against Naxalites in the 1990s’ and the Lalkhandi (Left Extremists) of that era.
Six members of the Sunlight Army were shot dead by Naxalites here. A place where Naxalites roamed freely, seized lands and homes. A place where the police fled their camps in the face of Naxalite attacks and where the Panchayat Bhawan and the middle school were blown up by Naxalites. In other words, a place where a parallel Naxalite system existed. A place where people were reluctant to venture out even in broad daylight.
Today, there is peace and prosperity in Khokhara.
The village streets are sparkling clean. People who had fled their homes have started returning. Many shops have reopened. Roads that used to see occasional traffic are now thronged day and night.
When did the transition come about?
Located approximately 30-32 km from the district headquarters, many residents of Khokhara and the neighbouring villages have been associated with the Naxalite organization. Many held high positions in the organization, and the government had announced bounties of lakhs against several of them.
Consequently, this area was once a sensitive area. Naxalites repeatedly unleashed terror here. When villagers formed the Sunlight Army to counter the Naxalites, the Maoists dismantled the Sunlight Army on April 14, 1991.
On this day, an encounter between the Sunlight Army and Naxalites occurred, in which six people were gunned down by Naxalites. Following this incident, the Naxalites blew up the police picket established here on April 29, 2006.
On April 20, 2009, the Naxalites blew up the Khokhara Primary School building because it housed police personnel. A degree college has been established, and the problems of higher education are over.
In the village where Naxalites used to run their own school, pressuring people to stand against the government school, one is now operating successfully. The primary school building that was blown up has not only been renovated, but the number of students has also increased. Now, a degree college is to be established here. The college building is ready.
Local MLA and Minister Sudibya Kumar is working to get this college started as soon as possible. People say that once the degree college is established, the children here will be able to pursue higher education in the village itself. The former village headman tells his story from terror to development.
Former village head Bindeshwari Pandey witnessed the terror of the landlords. Then the Red War began and people saw the landlords and moneylenders flee. People were fleeing the village, but he is witnessing the development here. Bindeshwari explains that the Maoists' anger was mostly directed at the landlords and moneylenders. They were the ones who suffered the most.
However, there was some confusion later. They said that the people here experienced a time when fear loomed even during the day. Now things are changing. Now, people travel at night. Those who had left, are returning.
The current village head, Sunaina Pathak, says that there is peace now. Those who own land here and who had left the village due to fear are also returning. The atmosphere has changed.
Keshav Pathak, Panchayat Samiti member of Khokhara, says that there is prosperity in Khokhara. Administrative officials visit the village. There was once unrest here, and Naxalites used to carry out operations. But no trace of fear anymore,” says Niranjan Kachhap, Station House Officer, Khokhara.
