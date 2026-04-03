ETV Bharat / bharat

A Fire Extinguisher That Doesn't Douse Your Gadget With Water, Chemicals? Sundernagar Polytechnic Students Are Patenting One

Mandi: In a first for India, final-year students of the Electrical Engineering Department at the Government Polytechnic College in Sundernagar, Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh, have developed a working model of a 'Sonic Wave Fire Extinguisher', a device capable of extinguishing a fire in seconds using sound waves: No water, foam, or chemicals needed.

This achievement is particularly significant because, until now, such advanced research had been confined to a few MNCs and premier higher educational institutions abroad. The most remarkable feature of this technology is its indigenous, automated system. Before this, a major Chinese company had secured patents for certain components of this technology to establish a foothold in the global market.

Fire Extinguisher Using Sound Waves

Students of the Sundernagar Polytechnic have achieved a major breakthrough in automating the technology, leveraging their own unique coding and design protocols. The device is capable of detecting a fire via sensors, and extinguishing it autonomously.

Their next objective is to adapt this technology for controlling forest fires — situations where traditional firefighting resources often prove ineffective.

Rajat Singh, the student leader of the project, explained, "Together with my fellow final-year Electrical Engineering students, we have developed this sound waves-based fire extinguisher. The primary objective of this project is to safeguard valuable electrical equipment that is often damaged by traditional fire-extinguishing chemicals or water."

He added, "The device incorporates a microcontroller, into which a specialised code has been programmed. It generates sound at a specific frequency, which effectively extinguishes fires. It is eco-friendly, as it contains no chemicals, and costs merely Rs 7-8,000 per unit. Its greatest advantage is that it does not require frequent refilling, and can be easily transported to extinguish fires in difficult terrain as it is lightweight."

Preparations for Patenting and Industrial-Scale Production