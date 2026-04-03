A Fire Extinguisher That Doesn't Douse Your Gadget With Water, Chemicals? Sundernagar Polytechnic Students Are Patenting One
Students at the Himachal college have developed India's first sonic wave device that uses sound waves to put off fires without water or chemicals.
Published : April 3, 2026 at 3:40 PM IST
Mandi: In a first for India, final-year students of the Electrical Engineering Department at the Government Polytechnic College in Sundernagar, Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh, have developed a working model of a 'Sonic Wave Fire Extinguisher', a device capable of extinguishing a fire in seconds using sound waves: No water, foam, or chemicals needed.
This achievement is particularly significant because, until now, such advanced research had been confined to a few MNCs and premier higher educational institutions abroad. The most remarkable feature of this technology is its indigenous, automated system. Before this, a major Chinese company had secured patents for certain components of this technology to establish a foothold in the global market.
Fire Extinguisher Using Sound Waves
Students of the Sundernagar Polytechnic have achieved a major breakthrough in automating the technology, leveraging their own unique coding and design protocols. The device is capable of detecting a fire via sensors, and extinguishing it autonomously.
Their next objective is to adapt this technology for controlling forest fires — situations where traditional firefighting resources often prove ineffective.
Rajat Singh, the student leader of the project, explained, "Together with my fellow final-year Electrical Engineering students, we have developed this sound waves-based fire extinguisher. The primary objective of this project is to safeguard valuable electrical equipment that is often damaged by traditional fire-extinguishing chemicals or water."
He added, "The device incorporates a microcontroller, into which a specialised code has been programmed. It generates sound at a specific frequency, which effectively extinguishes fires. It is eco-friendly, as it contains no chemicals, and costs merely Rs 7-8,000 per unit. Its greatest advantage is that it does not require frequent refilling, and can be easily transported to extinguish fires in difficult terrain as it is lightweight."
Preparations for Patenting and Industrial-Scale Production
It is understood that this device is potentially a boon for extinguishing electrical fires in data centres, server rooms, and high-value laboratories, as it leaves behind no residue and eliminates the risk of damaging expensive equipment. Hence, preparations are now underway to patent it and initiate its production industrially — a significant stride toward realising the Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) vision.
Expressing pride in the achievement of his students, Rajesh Chaudhary, the Head of the Electrical Engineering Department said: "This project constitutes a part of the sixth-semester 'Major Project' curriculum. Students are currently working on refining the technology to render it fully automated. The department is providing the students with every possible form of technical guidance. Any further financial assistance will be provided through the college's Student Welfare Fund. The institute's objective is to develop this innovation into a successful commercial model, enabling its utilisation for the broader benefit of society."
Mentor Describes The Technology
Project mentor Avneesh Paul said: "A video showcasing this invention has gone viral on social media, garnering views from tens of millions of people. Given its popularity, we are currently being approached by major institutions across the country, including various IITs."
Forest Department officials have also shown keen interest in the project, as currently, there is no effective, portable equipment available for extinguishing forest fires.
Regarding the patent for the invention, Paul said that in 2015, two engineering students at George Mason University, USA, created the world's first portable sonic fire extinguisher. Sonic Fire Tech is the current leader in this sector, holding patented technology developed by former NASA engineers. He added that his students, though, are working towards filing a patent for an automatic sonic fire extinguisher.
He explained that in this device, they utilise low-frequency acoustic waves, to generate which, they have designed a circuit incorporating a Digital Logic Controller and a High-Power Amplifier that works by displacing oxygen molecules present in the air. Simply put, they use sound to create a "wall of air" around the fire using low-frequency sound waves ranging between 30-60 Hz, which cuts off the oxygen supply, extinguishing the fire instantly.
Paul described the device as a "working prototype" of an "Automatic Sonic Fire Extinguisher", explaining that the underlying technology is fully functional and has undergone testing. "We are now working to elevate this project beyond the scope of a standard college assignment, and transforming it into an industrial-grade startup product. This Version 2.0 will be even more compact and powerful," he added.