A Few Foreign Leaders Have Commented On India's Internal Issues In Recent Past: Govt Tells LS
MEA confirms that it takes note of international media reports on various aspects of India, including on the internal situation in the country.
Published : December 12, 2025 at 8:36 PM IST
New Delhi: In the recent past, a "few foreign leaders" have commented on certain "internal issues" of India, and these statements have been "strongly" taken up with the government concerned, the Centre informed Parliament on Friday. In addition, the Indian government has also issued clarifications to counter "inaccurate representations" as and when necessary, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said this in a written response to a query in the Lok Sabha.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) was asked whether the government has taken note of the recent international media reports and comments by foreign leaders on India's internal situation, particularly on social harmony.
"The government has taken note of international media reports on various aspects of India, including on the internal situation in the country. It closely monitors such reports and, as required, counters any baseless claims and assertions made about India," Singh said. In the recent past, "a few foreign leaders" have commented on certain internal issues of India, he said.
"These statements have been strongly taken up with the governments concerned. In addition, the government has also issued clarifications to counter inaccurate representations as and when necessary," the MoS said.
The MEA was also asked about the concrete diplomatic and informative measures adopted by the government to counter "baseless and exaggerated reporting that damages India's image in presenting the 'true picture of India' on global platforms".
