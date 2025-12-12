ETV Bharat / bharat

A Few Foreign Leaders Have Commented On India's Internal Issues In Recent Past: Govt Tells LS

New Delhi: In the recent past, a "few foreign leaders" have commented on certain "internal issues" of India, and these statements have been "strongly" taken up with the government concerned, the Centre informed Parliament on Friday. In addition, the Indian government has also issued clarifications to counter "inaccurate representations" as and when necessary, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said this in a written response to a query in the Lok Sabha.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) was asked whether the government has taken note of the recent international media reports and comments by foreign leaders on India's internal situation, particularly on social harmony.

"The government has taken note of international media reports on various aspects of India, including on the internal situation in the country. It closely monitors such reports and, as required, counters any baseless claims and assertions made about India," Singh said. In the recent past, "a few foreign leaders" have commented on certain internal issues of India, he said.