ETV Bharat / bharat

A Divided Tata Sons Board To Meet On September 17 To Decide On IPO, Chandra's Successor

New Delhi: The board of directors of Tata Sons, the holding company of the sprawling Tata Group, is set to meet on September 17. The outcome of that meeting may well radically change the future course of the more than one-and-a-half centuries old salt-to-software conglomerate.

The key decision before the board is a call on the potential public issue of Tata Sons, made imperative after the Reserve Bank of India rejected Tata Sons' appeal to deregister it as a Core Investment Company and also surrender its Non-Banking Finance Company registration, allowing the holding company to remain privately held.

Tata Sons lost its four-year battle with the Apex banking regulator against being forced to list last week, after being classified as an upper layer NBFC in 2022, which consequently required Tata Sons to go public within three years from classification. Since that deadline expired in September 2025, RBI is unlikely to grant too much time for Tata Sons to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The Tata Sons board is faced with three interlinked and equally thorny problems. The first is being made to go public. Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata is against this. The second is the issue of the continuation of the current chairman of Tata Sons, N Chandrasekaran (Chandra), who has indicated that he does not wish to continue for a third term, reportedly because of Noel Tata's opposition. And the third is a governance impasse at Tata Trusts itself, which has deepened uncertainity over Chandra's successor.