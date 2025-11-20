A Day After World Toilet Day, Uber–Sulabh Tie-Up Expands Sanitation Access For India’s Gig Workforce
Drivers say the free Sulabh access is a “long-overdue relief,” helping them save money, avoid unsafe or dirty toilets.
Published : November 20, 2025 at 9:46 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: A day after World Toilet Day, Uber on Wednesday announced a nationwide partnership with Sulabh International to provide its delivery partners free access to Sulabh Shauchalayas across India’s major metros. Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai. The facilities are now visible through an in-app locator, marking what Uber calls a “significant intervention” in the everyday realities of gig workers who often spend 10–12 hours on the road with limited access to clean, safe and affordable sanitation.
The collaboration covers more than 1,000 Sulabh units nationwide, and formally rolled out across nine cities with an initial operational base of 400 toilets. Uber says the goal is simple: restore basic dignity for lakhs of drivers navigating congested markets, highways and urban corridors where public toilets remain scarce or poorly maintained.
The scale of early uptake shows the scale of the problem. “In the first few days itself, delivery partners used the app to locate a Sulabh facility nearly 60,000 times,” the company said, calling the response a clear indicator of “an urgent need that has gone unaddressed for years.”
This announcement comes as the World Toilet Summit 2025 opened in Delhi, with global organisations, governments and sanitation innovators discussing climate-resilient WASH systems, urban sanitation and the ongoing push under Swachh Bharat Mission–Urban (SBM-U) 2.0.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Amit Deshpande, Head of City Operations for Uber India & South Asia, said the initiative formalises years of collaboration with Sulabh.
“The core of this partnership is dignity,” Deshpande said. “Our driver partners spend long hours on the road, ensuring riders reach safely where they need to go. The least we can do is give them the basic dignity and agency of accessing a clean toilet for free.”
He added that the partnership covers nine cities and will run for two years, with room to expand if awareness and driver feedback remain strong.
“Drivers have already received notifications about this initiative, and many have welcomed it,” he said. “Some have raised concerns about cleanliness, but Sulabh toilets are generally very well maintained. Their teams do a strong job with upkeep, repairs and hygiene.”
However, Deshpande acknowledged the operational challenges that may follow higher footfall, “Water management, waste disposal, parking, these are real issues. Starting with 400 toilets helps us study them closely. Our focus now is to build awareness and ensure this actually makes drivers’ day a little easier.”
Gig Workers: “This Was Long Overdue”
For driver-partners on the ground, the announcement is not merely a convenience; it is the acknowledgement of an everyday hardship.
Bablu, an Uber driver from West Delhi, said he received the update on WhatsApp. “We came to know through a message. We were told Sulabh toilets could now be used through the Uber app,” he said.
But Bablu was clear about long-standing issues: “Sir, Sulabh isn’t available in most places in Delhi, and even where it is, many are dirty. Only the Central Delhi ones are good. Outside that, there’s hardly any decent Sulabh. And parking is another big issue.”
For drivers, even ₹5–₹10 per use adds up. “If someone is on the road the whole day, this becomes expensive,” he said, adding, “If we get clean Sulabh toilets for free, it will really help. We won’t fall sick.”
Shalini, a delivery partner in Gurugram’s Sushant Lok area, explained the gendered dimension, “For women, this is not convenience but safety. Many times I avoid drinking water because toilets were unsafe or unavailable. If the app can show a safe toilet even 500 metres away, that is a relief.”
Another driver, Anurag, called it a much-needed but incremental improvement, saying, “We work in the field all day. Toilets are there in some places and then nowhere for long stretches. Earlier, we had to go to malls or even in the open. This will benefit many people.”
Harpal Singh said the cost savings alone matter. “I walk for 10–12 hours. Three or four times I need to go. This is a good step; we don’t have to pay any fees now. And walking in the open creates dirt. This will also help keep Delhi clean.”
Another Delhi driver added that he learned of the programme 15–20 days ago, “Earlier, we faced a lot of problems. Many times, we just couldn’t find a toilet nearby. This is a very good step.”
Government And Sulabh Welcome The Move
A senior official from the Public Works Department, Government of Delhi, called the programme timely and essential.
“Easy access to safe sanitation is a basic prerequisite for public health and human dignity. This initiative for the welfare of our driver community is welcome and timely. It shows that when collaborations are driven by purpose and empathy, our cities become more inclusive and respectful for all.”
Kumar Dilip, President of Sulabh International, said the partnership aligns with Sulabh’s mission of inclusive sanitation. “We appreciate Uber’s effort to prioritise the dignity and comfort of drivers,” he said, and added, “Sulabh has always worked to make sanitation accessible. Through this initiative, we extend our facilities to millions of drivers across key cities. This supports better hygiene, greater convenience, and a more dignified workforce.”
Swiggy’s Tie-Up Earlier This Year Signalled A Sector-Wide Shift
Uber is not the first gig platform to partner with Sulabh. In March 2025, Swiggy rolled out a similar toilet-access feature across seven major cities — and similarly recorded nearly 60,000 uses in just the first few days.
Together, the two partnerships represent a structural shift in how India’s gig economy treats worker well-being. With over a million Uber drivers nationwide, the move brings sanitation, often excluded from labour codes, directly into the domain of platform accountability.
Context: India’s Renewed Focus On Sanitation
India’s sanitation journey was under the spotlight on Tuesday as the World Toilet Summit 2025 began in Delhi. The conference featured ministers from 25 nations, the World Bank, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, HUL, and other organisations.
Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal said, “Cleanliness is not judged by a tidy home, but by the condition of one’s toilet.” He urged global cooperation on circular sanitation systems and wastewater treatment.
Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil emphasised the impact of rural toilet access on women’s dignity and safety. “Toilets have prevented nearly three lakh child deaths each year,” he said.
The WHO–UNICEF JMP 2024 report highlighted India’s rapid urban progress, with 55 million people gaining safely managed sanitation access in two years.
Under SBM-U 2.0, Indian cities are transitioning from ODF+ to ODF++, with a focus on wastewater treatment, faecal sludge management and upgraded public toilets, including “aspirational toilets” equipped with smart features, gender-neutral design and eco-friendly technology.
Why Sanitation Access Is Critical For Gig Workers
Despite dramatic progress in household sanitation, public toilet access remains inconsistent, especially for those who spend most of their workday outside.
Delivery partners frequently cite:
- long hours without a safe toilet
- non-functional or pay-per-use facilities
- detours that reduce earnings
- safety concerns for women
- infections or illnesses caused by delaying restroom use
Free, clean public toilets not only reduce open urination or defecation but also reinforce SDG-6 goals on clean water and sanitation.
Uber says this is part of a broader welfare strategy
According to the company, toilet access complements its other worker-support initiatives:
- accident and medical insurance
- safety and emergency features
- skill-upgradation programmes
- women delivery partner initiatives
Uber maintains that its drivers are the company’s “backbone,” and public sanitation is now a key part of improving everyday working conditions.
Drivers say the initiative is promising but must be strengthened.
They want:
- more listed toilets across suburban and industrial belts
- live cleanliness or “operational” status
- better parking near Sulabh facilities
- periodic maintenance reviews
- expansion beyond central business districts
If executed well, the Uber–Sulabh partnership could become a sector-wide model, setting a new standard for gig-worker welfare where basic bodily dignity is non-negotiable.
For now, drivers say the difference is already visible, not just on their wallets but also in their daily comfort, safety and health.