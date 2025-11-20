ETV Bharat / bharat

A Day After World Toilet Day, Uber–Sulabh Tie-Up Expands Sanitation Access For India’s Gig Workforce

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: A day after World Toilet Day, Uber on Wednesday announced a nationwide partnership with Sulabh International to provide its delivery partners free access to Sulabh Shauchalayas across India’s major metros. Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai. The facilities are now visible through an in-app locator, marking what Uber calls a “significant intervention” in the everyday realities of gig workers who often spend 10–12 hours on the road with limited access to clean, safe and affordable sanitation.

The collaboration covers more than 1,000 Sulabh units nationwide, and formally rolled out across nine cities with an initial operational base of 400 toilets. Uber says the goal is simple: restore basic dignity for lakhs of drivers navigating congested markets, highways and urban corridors where public toilets remain scarce or poorly maintained.

The scale of early uptake shows the scale of the problem. “In the first few days itself, delivery partners used the app to locate a Sulabh facility nearly 60,000 times,” the company said, calling the response a clear indicator of “an urgent need that has gone unaddressed for years.”

This announcement comes as the World Toilet Summit 2025 opened in Delhi, with global organisations, governments and sanitation innovators discussing climate-resilient WASH systems, urban sanitation and the ongoing push under Swachh Bharat Mission–Urban (SBM-U) 2.0.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Amit Deshpande, Head of City Operations for Uber India & South Asia, said the initiative formalises years of collaboration with Sulabh.

“The core of this partnership is dignity,” Deshpande said. “Our driver partners spend long hours on the road, ensuring riders reach safely where they need to go. The least we can do is give them the basic dignity and agency of accessing a clean toilet for free.”

He added that the partnership covers nine cities and will run for two years, with room to expand if awareness and driver feedback remain strong.

“Drivers have already received notifications about this initiative, and many have welcomed it,” he said. “Some have raised concerns about cleanliness, but Sulabh toilets are generally very well maintained. Their teams do a strong job with upkeep, repairs and hygiene.”

However, Deshpande acknowledged the operational challenges that may follow higher footfall, “Water management, waste disposal, parking, these are real issues. Starting with 400 toilets helps us study them closely. Our focus now is to build awareness and ensure this actually makes drivers’ day a little easier.”

Gig Workers: “This Was Long Overdue”

For driver-partners on the ground, the announcement is not merely a convenience; it is the acknowledgement of an everyday hardship.

Bablu, an Uber driver from West Delhi, said he received the update on WhatsApp. “We came to know through a message. We were told Sulabh toilets could now be used through the Uber app,” he said.

But Bablu was clear about long-standing issues: “Sir, Sulabh isn’t available in most places in Delhi, and even where it is, many are dirty. Only the Central Delhi ones are good. Outside that, there’s hardly any decent Sulabh. And parking is another big issue.”

For drivers, even ₹5–₹10 per use adds up. “If someone is on the road the whole day, this becomes expensive,” he said, adding, “If we get clean Sulabh toilets for free, it will really help. We won’t fall sick.”

Shalini, a delivery partner in Gurugram’s Sushant Lok area, explained the gendered dimension, “For women, this is not convenience but safety. Many times I avoid drinking water because toilets were unsafe or unavailable. If the app can show a safe toilet even 500 metres away, that is a relief.”

Another driver, Anurag, called it a much-needed but incremental improvement, saying, “We work in the field all day. Toilets are there in some places and then nowhere for long stretches. Earlier, we had to go to malls or even in the open. This will benefit many people.”

Harpal Singh said the cost savings alone matter. “I walk for 10–12 hours. Three or four times I need to go. This is a good step; we don’t have to pay any fees now. And walking in the open creates dirt. This will also help keep Delhi clean.”

Another Delhi driver added that he learned of the programme 15–20 days ago, “Earlier, we faced a lot of problems. Many times, we just couldn’t find a toilet nearby. This is a very good step.”

Government And Sulabh Welcome The Move

A senior official from the Public Works Department, Government of Delhi, called the programme timely and essential.