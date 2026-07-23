A BRICS Invitation, A New Government And Search For Reset In India-Bangladesh Ties
Modi’s invitation to Tarique Rahman for the BRICS Summit could open a new chapter in India-Bangladesh ties after the BNP’s return to power.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 8:47 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s invitation to Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to attend the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi in September could mark the beginning of a cautious diplomatic reset between the two neighbours after the Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s (BNP) return to power in February this year.
Coming at a time when India is adjusting to a new political dispensation in Dhaka and Bangladesh is recalibrating its external relationships, the invitation provides an opportunity for both sides to move beyond the political uncertainties of the past and rebuild ties around shared interests in security, connectivity, trade and regional stability.
Confirming that the invitation has been received from the Indian side, Bangladesh State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam on Thursday said that this has been forwarded to Prime Minister Rahman’s office.
According to a report in the Dhaka Tribune news website, responding to a question from the media in Dhaka, Islam said that Bangladesh, as a democratic state with a democratically elected government, wants to see peace and stability in the region.
“This is our position, and we want peace and stability to be maintained in our region,” she was quoted as saying. BRICS is a major intergovernmental organisation originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. It recently expanded to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Indonesia. The bloc represents nearly 50 per cent of the global population and over 40 per cent of the world’s GDP.
Among the major world leaders expected to attend this year’s Summit in New Delhi are Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. As host of the Summit, India can invite countries from outside the bloc as special guests. Besides Rahman, India has also invited leaders of the member states of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) regional bloc, it is reliably learnt.
The significance of Modi’s invitation to Bangladesh lies not merely in Rahman’s possible participation in a multilateral summit. It represents an effort by New Delhi to establish a direct political channel with a BNP government that has replaced the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League administration, with which India had developed exceptionally close ties over more than a decade. Modi had moved quickly to acknowledge the BNP’s electoral victory, congratulating Rahman and expressing India’s readiness to strengthen bilateral relations and pursue common development objectives.
Against this backdrop, inviting Rahman to New Delhi as a special guest at a major international summit could signal that India is prepared to engage the new government on the basis of state-to-state interests rather than political affiliations. It could also provide the first major opportunity for Modi and Rahman to hold substantive face-to-face discussions in India since the BNP came to power.
The transition from the Awami League to the BNP has fundamentally altered the political context of India-Bangladesh relations. For New Delhi, Hasina’s government was a critical partner on issues ranging from counter-terrorism and border management to connectivity and regional integration. The change of government therefore created uncertainty about the future trajectory of bilateral relations.
Rahman’s rise has offered both a challenge and an opportunity. The BNP has historically maintained a more complicated relationship with India than the Awami League, while political forces associated with the BNP have at various times advocated a more diversified foreign policy. New Delhi consequently has reasons to be cautious, particularly on security, minority rights, cross-border militancy and the possible expansion of Chinese influence in Bangladesh.
Yet the early signals from India have been pragmatic. The BRICS invitation appears to be a continuation of that policy of engagement. It suggests that New Delhi does not want the political change in Dhaka to result in a prolonged diplomatic freeze or a strategic drift in bilateral relations.
It is worth mentioning here that, in April this year, soon after the BNP government assumed power, India appointed veteran politician Dinesh Trivedi as its next High Commissioner to Bangladesh, signalling that New Delhi sees Dhaka less as a routine foreign posting and more as a politically sensitive neighbourhood priority.
Such appointments are rare and typically reserved for strategically sensitive posts. By sending a senior political figure, New Delhi has signalled that Bangladesh is a top-tier foreign policy priority, the relationship requires political oversight from the highest levels, and New Delhi is willing to invest political capital to stabilise and deepen ties.
One of the most important messages conveyed by the invitation is that India is ready to deal directly with the BNP government as the legitimate political authority in Bangladesh. This is particularly significant given the close personal and political relationship that developed between Modi and Hasina. The Awami League government’s fall in 2024 had created a difficult phase in bilateral relations, with concerns in New Delhi over political instability, attacks against minorities, anti-India rhetoric and uncertainty over Bangladesh’s strategic orientation.
By inviting Rahman to a summit hosted in New Delhi, India is effectively signalling that it is willing to move beyond the Hasina era and build a working relationship with the new leadership. This does not mean that New Delhi will abandon its concerns or overlook contentious issues. Rather, it indicates a preference for addressing those concerns through direct engagement.
The absence of a strong personal relationship between the Indian and Bangladeshi leaderships has been one of the challenges in the post-Hasina phase. The BRICS Summit could help bridge that gap.
Rahman has only been in office since February, and then Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma has already held discussions with him on strengthening bilateral cooperation. Those talks covered areas including trade and investment, public health, financial inclusion, technology, power and energy, connectivity and cultural exchanges.
A meeting between Modi and Rahman on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit could elevate these contacts from diplomatic engagement to political dialogue at the highest level. It could also establish a mechanism for resolving differences before they develop into major bilateral crises.
For India, one of the most important issues in dealing with a BNP government will be security. The Hasina era witnessed significant cooperation in preventing anti-India insurgent groups from using Bangladeshi territory. New Delhi will want assurances that this cooperation will continue under the BNP government. It will also be watching developments along the 4,096-km India-Bangladesh border, cross-border trafficking, illegal migration and the activities of extremist organisations.
The BNP government’s approach to these issues will therefore be a major determinant of whether the current diplomatic thaw becomes a durable strategic reset. The India-Bangladesh relationship is also being shaped by the wider geopolitical competition in the Bay of Bengal and the Indian Ocean region.
Bangladesh is geographically central to India’s northeastern connectivity and has access to the Bay of Bengal. Its ports, transport corridors and infrastructure have strategic importance for India. At the same time, China has emerged as a major economic and infrastructure partner for Dhaka.
In fact, after assuming office, the Prime Minister made a state visit to China even before visiting India. Usually, among South Asian nations, the norm is that, whenever a new leader takes office, the first state visit he or she makes is to India.
New Delhi therefore has a strong interest in ensuring that the political transition in Bangladesh does not lead to an excessive strategic tilt towards Beijing. The most sustainable basis for an India-Bangladesh reset may ultimately be economic rather than political.
The two countries have considerable potential for expanding trade, transport connectivity, energy cooperation and regional integration. Bangladesh can benefit from access to India’s vast market and transport networks, while India can use Bangladesh as a gateway to the Northeast and to Southeast Asia.
The timing of the BRICS invitation is also significant because India and Bangladesh face a potentially difficult period over transboundary water management. The 1996 Ganges Water Sharing Treaty is due to expire in December 2026, making water diplomacy one of the most immediate tests for the new bilateral relationship. The BNP has already indicated that the future of relations with India will be closely linked to the renewal of the treaty and has called for negotiations addressing Bangladesh’s concerns. According to people aware of the matter, negotiations on the Treaty’s renewal between officials from the two sides have been held in a mutually conducive manner.
According to an Indian expert on the politics and economy of Bangladesh, the invitation to Rahman is a very good gesture on the part of New Delhi. “If Rahman accepts the invitation, this will certainly strengthen India-Bangladesh relations,” the expert told ETV Bharat on the condition of anonymity. “Most of the domestic crises in Bangladesh generated post-Hasina is being managed relatively well after Rahman came to power.”
The expert added that a bilateral meeting between Modi and Rahman can be expected on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. Bangladeshi academic and political observer Sharin Shajahan Naomi also described the invitation to Rahman as “a very good gesture” on the part of India.
“There have been many regime changes in Bangladesh,” Naomi told ETV Bharat over the phone from Dhaka. “Some were democratic, and some were not. But India always helped Bangladesh as much as it could.” She said that if Rahman accepts the invitation, it will be a very good development. “Since this is going to be a multilateral summit, Rahman should take the opportunity to collaborate with other allies as well,” Naomi said.
Read more