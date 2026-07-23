ETV Bharat / bharat

A BRICS Invitation, A New Government And Search For Reset In India-Bangladesh Ties

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s invitation to Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to attend the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi in September could mark the beginning of a cautious diplomatic reset between the two neighbours after the Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s (BNP) return to power in February this year.

Coming at a time when India is adjusting to a new political dispensation in Dhaka and Bangladesh is recalibrating its external relationships, the invitation provides an opportunity for both sides to move beyond the political uncertainties of the past and rebuild ties around shared interests in security, connectivity, trade and regional stability.

Confirming that the invitation has been received from the Indian side, Bangladesh State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam on Thursday said that this has been forwarded to Prime Minister Rahman’s office.

According to a report in the Dhaka Tribune news website, responding to a question from the media in Dhaka, Islam said that Bangladesh, as a democratic state with a democratically elected government, wants to see peace and stability in the region.

“This is our position, and we want peace and stability to be maintained in our region,” she was quoted as saying. BRICS is a major intergovernmental organisation originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. It recently expanded to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Indonesia. The bloc represents nearly 50 per cent of the global population and over 40 per cent of the world’s GDP.

Among the major world leaders expected to attend this year’s Summit in New Delhi are Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. As host of the Summit, India can invite countries from outside the bloc as special guests. Besides Rahman, India has also invited leaders of the member states of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) regional bloc, it is reliably learnt.

The significance of Modi’s invitation to Bangladesh lies not merely in Rahman’s possible participation in a multilateral summit. It represents an effort by New Delhi to establish a direct political channel with a BNP government that has replaced the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League administration, with which India had developed exceptionally close ties over more than a decade. Modi had moved quickly to acknowledge the BNP’s electoral victory, congratulating Rahman and expressing India’s readiness to strengthen bilateral relations and pursue common development objectives.

Against this backdrop, inviting Rahman to New Delhi as a special guest at a major international summit could signal that India is prepared to engage the new government on the basis of state-to-state interests rather than political affiliations. It could also provide the first major opportunity for Modi and Rahman to hold substantive face-to-face discussions in India since the BNP came to power.

The transition from the Awami League to the BNP has fundamentally altered the political context of India-Bangladesh relations. For New Delhi, Hasina’s government was a critical partner on issues ranging from counter-terrorism and border management to connectivity and regional integration. The change of government therefore created uncertainty about the future trajectory of bilateral relations.

Rahman’s rise has offered both a challenge and an opportunity. The BNP has historically maintained a more complicated relationship with India than the Awami League, while political forces associated with the BNP have at various times advocated a more diversified foreign policy. New Delhi consequently has reasons to be cautious, particularly on security, minority rights, cross-border militancy and the possible expansion of Chinese influence in Bangladesh.

Yet the early signals from India have been pragmatic. The BRICS invitation appears to be a continuation of that policy of engagement. It suggests that New Delhi does not want the political change in Dhaka to result in a prolonged diplomatic freeze or a strategic drift in bilateral relations.

It is worth mentioning here that, in April this year, soon after the BNP government assumed power, India appointed veteran politician Dinesh Trivedi as its next High Commissioner to Bangladesh, signalling that New Delhi sees Dhaka less as a routine foreign posting and more as a politically sensitive neighbourhood priority.

Such appointments are rare and typically reserved for strategically sensitive posts. By sending a senior political figure, New Delhi has signalled that Bangladesh is a top-tier foreign policy priority, the relationship requires political oversight from the highest levels, and New Delhi is willing to invest political capital to stabilise and deepen ties.

One of the most important messages conveyed by the invitation is that India is ready to deal directly with the BNP government as the legitimate political authority in Bangladesh. This is particularly significant given the close personal and political relationship that developed between Modi and Hasina. The Awami League government’s fall in 2024 had created a difficult phase in bilateral relations, with concerns in New Delhi over political instability, attacks against minorities, anti-India rhetoric and uncertainty over Bangladesh’s strategic orientation.