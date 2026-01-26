ETV Bharat / bharat

A 50-Year Journey Of Service, Dedicated To Empowering Children And Communities: The Inspiring Story Of Dr Susheelamma

Speaking to ETV Bharat, she reflected on nearly five decades of work that started in 1975 with just three children and a resolve to support education and dignity for the underprivileged “I was shocked at first when I got the message about the Padma Shri. Later, I felt happy that the work we have been doing for so many years was recognised,” Dr Susheelamma said. She added that the honour also brings greater responsibility. “Now people expect more from us, and we must continue the work with the same honesty.” She recalled that the initiative began with only Rs 15, shared by her associate Kanthamma. “When I look back, it feels like a miracle. We had no funds and no property. We moved from one rented house to another, just trying to keep the children safe and educated,” she said. Over the years, support came from individuals, organisations, companies and both state and Central governments, helping the ashram expand its activities beyond shelter to education, health and livelihood support.

File photo of Dr Susheelamma leading a rally of students (ETV Bharat)

Dr Susheelamma traces the roots of her commitment to her school days. She recalled an incident from Class IX when her principal distributed textbooks funded through an ‘Old Students Fund’. “He told us that former students had contributed so that current ones could study without difficulty. That moment stayed with me. I decided then once I completed my education, I would help children study,” she said.The resolve shaped her life’s work. The ashram that began with three children eventually became a home for many more. Several of them went on to build independent lives. “Some became doctors, others lawyers, drivers and conductors. They are now settled with their families," she said. Along with education, the ashram focused on practical skills. Vocational training in making papad, sandige and cleaning products helped many start small businesses. “The idea was simple. People should be able to earn with dignity and support their families,” she explained.The organisation’s work gradually expanded to include family counselling, particularly for resolving marital disputes. According to Dr Susheelamma, thousands of families have benefited from the services over the years. The trust also runs a primary health centre that has received recognition for its work. In Magadi, it implemented agriculture-based livelihood programmes for women. Women farmers cultivating 'ragi' were awarded certificates and Rs 5,000 in recognition of their efforts.“The happiness on their faces was unforgettable,” she said. The next step, she added, is to help these women build homes on the land they own, so they can live securely and support others in need. Dr Susheelamma also spoke about an ambitious environmental initiative to plant one crore trees. “So far, 40 lakh trees have been planted. We plan to plant the remaining 60 lakh within the next two years,” she said. Coconut saplings are being provided so families can earn a steady income in the future.In Bandipur, the organisation is working with families to improve housing and livelihoods. A system has been put in place to ensure that income from land directly supports children’s education, food and clothing. “The goal is to help families live without debt,” she said.

Reflecting on the challenges, Dr Susheelamma said obstacles are unavoidable. “There will be problems, criticism and praise. But if the goal is clear, we must keep moving forward,” she said. She also acknowledged the role of local communities and the media. “When people see the work, they come forward to help. That support gives us strength to continue,” she added.



For Dr Susheelamma, the Padma Shri is not an endpoint, but a reminder of the responsibility to continue serving, just as she began, with sincerity and hope.

