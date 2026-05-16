Nearly 98% Students Failed To Score Even 50% Marks in JEE Advanced, Reveals Data From Last 3 Years
Failure rate in the JEE Advanced exam, considered world's second-toughest engineering entrance test, across all three years hovered around 97-98 percent.
Published : May 16, 2026 at 4:02 PM IST
Kota: Ahead of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2026 scheduled to be held on Sunday (May 17), a startling analysis of results from last three years (2023 to 2025) has revealed that nearly 98 percent of candidates failed to secure even 50 percent marks in the competitive entrance test.
The JEE Advanced is considered the country's most prestigious and the world's second-toughest engineering entrance examination. According to a section of education experts, cracking JEE Advanced, which serves as the gateway for admission into all 23 of the country's Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), is far more challenging than clearing the UPSC Civil Services Examination.
ETV Bharat, in collaboration with experts, conducted a detailed analysis of the results of this examination. As per education expert Dev Sharma, the exam is so complex that, over the last three years, approximately 98 percent of the students failed to secure even half (50 percent) of the total marks.
From 2023 to 2025, the examination was conducted for a maximum of 360 marks. In 2023, out of the 1.80 lakh students who appeared for the exam, 1.77 lakh failed to secure even half the marks, that is, 180. Similarly, in 2024, 1.76 lakh of the 1.8 lakh students who took the exam were unable to achieve this feat. In 2025, 1.78 lakh of the 1.8 lakh students failed to score 180 marks. The failure rate across all three years has hovered between 97 and 98 percent.
To date, not a single student has managed to achieve a perfect score in this examination. Despite this, students securing a mere 30 percent of the marks can still easily qualify for the IIT race, specifically, through the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling process.
Dev Sharma noted that in 2025, the top-ranking student secured 332 marks out of a possible 360. Fewer than 100 students reached the 300-mark threshold, while only about 300 students managed to score 250 marks. Furthermore, merely 1,300 students reached the 200-mark level.
Similarly, 2,100 students reached the halfway mark. In 2024, the top-ranking student scored 355 marks. Likewise, around 100 students reached the 300-mark level. There were approximately 2,400 students reached the 200-mark level, while 4,100 students remained within the 180-mark range.
Looking at the year 2023, the top-ranking student scored 341 marks. That year, less than 100 students reached the 300-mark level, while less than 400 students reached the 250-mark level. Thus, approximately 1,600 students reached the 200-mark level, and around 2,600 students reached the 180-mark level.
10% subject-wise and 30% aggregate cutoff:
In the JEE Advanced examination, students are required to clear the cutoff in two ways: first, on a subject-wise basis, and second, based on the aggregate score. The examination features questions from Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. All three subjects carry equal weightage in terms of both the number of questions and the marks allotted. Historical data from previous years indicates that students can clear the subject-wise cutoff by securing merely 7-10 marks out of a maximum of 120 in each subject. This means that students must secure this specific percentage of marks individually in each of the three subjects - Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.
For students belonging to the OBC and EWS categories, the subject-wise cutoff marks have ranged from 6-9 marks. For the SC and ST categories, as well as for all types of candidates with disabilities, the subject-wise cutoff has ranged from 3-5 marks. Similarly, students are also required to clear an aggregate cutoff. The aggregate cutoff is considered cleared if a student secures a specific percentage of marks across all three subjects combined. Over the last few years, the aggregate cutoff for the General category was cleared within the 20 percent to 30 percent range, corresponding to a score between 74 and 109 marks. For the OBC and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories, the aggregate cutoff ranged from 66-98 marks. For the SC and ST categories, the aggregate cutoff fell between 37 and 54 marks.
Only 25 to 30 percent qualify:
Data suggests that among students who appear for the examination, the number of those who qualify typically hovers around 25-30 percent. The lowest qualifying percentage was recorded in the year 2023, when 43,769 out of 180,000 students qualified for the exam. This represented a qualifying rate of only 24.26 percent. Conversely, the year 2025 witnessed the highest success rate, with 54,378 out of 180,000 students qualifying. This amounted to 31.4 percent of the student cohort.
No repetition of questions:
Dev Sharma said that JEE Advanced is highly rigorous. Furthermore, the exact pattern of the exam is often unpredictable, and the style of questioning is distinct. This examination serves as the gateway for admission into India's most prestigious engineering institutions. Consequently, the question papers for this examination are set exclusively by the faculty members of the IITs. The responsibility for conducting the examination rotates among different IITs for each session. They design the papers to ensure a high level of competitive challenge. Moreover, questions in this examination are never repeated.
High failure rate:
In 2025, 180,422 students appeared for the examination. The maximum marks for the exam were 360, and the qualifying cutoff for the General Category was 74 marks. Based on this, 33,859 students qualified. The top-ranking student, Rajit Gupta, secured 332 marks —equivalent to 92.5 percent. In contrast, the student ranked 2,101st scored 179 marks. This implies that approximately 178,000 students, accounting for 98.83 percent, failed to secure even half of the total marks.
In 2024, 180,200 students had appeared for the examination. The qualifying cutoff for the General Category was 109 marks, and 25,946 students qualified. The top-ranking student, Ved Lahoti, secured 355 marks —equivalent to 98.61 percent. In contrast, the student ranked 4,201st scored 179 marks, implying that approximately 176,000 students (97.76%) failed to secure even half of the total marks.
The scenario was no different the previous year as well. In 2023, 180,372 students appeared for the examination, and the qualifying cutoff mark for General Category was set at 86. Based on this, 26,321 students qualified. The top-ranking student, Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy, secured 341 marks — equivalent to 94.72 percent. In contrast, the student ranked 2,701st scored 178 marks, indicating that approximately 177,000 students (98.50% students) failed to score 50 percent of the total marks.