ETV Bharat / bharat

Nearly 98% Students Failed To Score Even 50% Marks in JEE Advanced, Reveals Data From Last 3 Years

Kota: Ahead of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2026 scheduled to be held on Sunday (May 17), a startling analysis of results from last three years (2023 to 2025) has revealed that nearly 98 percent of candidates failed to secure even 50 percent marks in the competitive entrance test.

The JEE Advanced is considered the country's most prestigious and the world's second-toughest engineering entrance examination. According to a section of education experts, cracking JEE Advanced, which serves as the gateway for admission into all 23 of the country's Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), is far more challenging than clearing the UPSC Civil Services Examination.

ETV Bharat, in collaboration with experts, conducted a detailed analysis of the results of this examination. As per education expert Dev Sharma, the exam is so complex that, over the last three years, approximately 98 percent of the students failed to secure even half (50 percent) of the total marks.

From 2023 to 2025, the examination was conducted for a maximum of 360 marks. In 2023, out of the 1.80 lakh students who appeared for the exam, 1.77 lakh failed to secure even half the marks, that is, 180. Similarly, in 2024, 1.76 lakh of the 1.8 lakh students who took the exam were unable to achieve this feat. In 2025, 1.78 lakh of the 1.8 lakh students failed to score 180 marks. The failure rate across all three years has hovered between 97 and 98 percent.

To date, not a single student has managed to achieve a perfect score in this examination. Despite this, students securing a mere 30 percent of the marks can still easily qualify for the IIT race, specifically, through the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling process.

Dev Sharma noted that in 2025, the top-ranking student secured 332 marks out of a possible 360. Fewer than 100 students reached the 300-mark threshold, while only about 300 students managed to score 250 marks. Furthermore, merely 1,300 students reached the 200-mark level.

Similarly, 2,100 students reached the halfway mark. In 2024, the top-ranking student scored 355 marks. Likewise, around 100 students reached the 300-mark level. There were approximately 2,400 students reached the 200-mark level, while 4,100 students remained within the 180-mark range.

Looking at the year 2023, the top-ranking student scored 341 marks. That year, less than 100 students reached the 300-mark level, while less than 400 students reached the 250-mark level. Thus, approximately 1,600 students reached the 200-mark level, and around 2,600 students reached the 180-mark level.

10% subject-wise and 30% aggregate cutoff:

In the JEE Advanced examination, students are required to clear the cutoff in two ways: first, on a subject-wise basis, and second, based on the aggregate score. The examination features questions from Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. All three subjects carry equal weightage in terms of both the number of questions and the marks allotted. Historical data from previous years indicates that students can clear the subject-wise cutoff by securing merely 7-10 marks out of a maximum of 120 in each subject. This means that students must secure this specific percentage of marks individually in each of the three subjects - Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.