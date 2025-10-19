'96 Lakh Bogus Voters': MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Alleges Massive Fraud In Maharashtra Electoral Roll
Thackeray alleged that fake voters had been inserted in major cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, and Thane.
Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray on Sunday made a sensational allegation that “96 lakh bogus voters” have been added to Maharashtra’s electoral rolls by the Election Commission.
“I have learned that the Election Commission froze the voter list in the state on July 1. After that, around 96 lakh (approximately 9.6 million) fake voters were added in Maharashtra. This information has come to me from reliable sources,” Thackeray said while addressing a gathering of MNS office-bearers at Nesco Grounds in Mumbai today.
He alleged that fake voters had been inserted in major cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, and Thane, about eight to eight-and-a-half lakh in each city. “These bogus names have been added to the lists of every city and village,” Thackeray said.
Questioning the reaction of the ruling party over alleged irregularities in the voter list, Thackeray asked, “Why do the people in power get so irritated when we question the Election Commission? Why are they so eager to respond? In fact, the same people in power today were raising these very concerns a few years ago. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had once warned the Election Commission.”
The MNS chief also urged the Election Commission not to hold local body elections in the state until the voter rolls are fully verified. “Our message to the Election Commission is—don’t conduct elections until everything is clean. Even if it takes another year to fix the voter lists, so be it. Elections should not be held in Maharashtra until the lists are corrected. The ruling party is in a hurry because they have already sown fake voters to win,” Thackeray alleged.
