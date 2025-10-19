ETV Bharat / bharat

'96 Lakh Bogus Voters': MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Alleges Massive Fraud In Maharashtra Electoral Roll

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray on Sunday made a sensational allegation that “96 lakh bogus voters” have been added to Maharashtra’s electoral rolls by the Election Commission.

“I have learned that the Election Commission froze the voter list in the state on July 1. After that, around 96 lakh (approximately 9.6 million) fake voters were added in Maharashtra. This information has come to me from reliable sources,” Thackeray said while addressing a gathering of MNS office-bearers at Nesco Grounds in Mumbai today.

He alleged that fake voters had been inserted in major cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, and Thane, about eight to eight-and-a-half lakh in each city. “These bogus names have been added to the lists of every city and village,” Thackeray said.