900 Essential Medicines To Get Costlier By 0.65% From April 1
Industry experts have ruled out any connection between the price hike of essential medicines and the ongoing West Asia conflict.
Published : March 26, 2026 at 7:20 PM IST
New Delhi: Prices of nearly 900 essential medicines, including painkillers and antibiotics, are set to rise by around 0.65 per cent starting April 1, following a directive from India’s drug pricing regulator, National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA).
Industry experts, however, said that the increase in medicine prices does not have any connection with the ongoing West Asia conflict.
"This increase in the maximum retail price (MRP) of scheduled formulations included in the National List of Essential Medicines is a routine process. It does not have any connection with the Iran and Israel-US war,” told Vinod Kalani, advisor, Confederation of Indian Pharmaceutical Industry (CIPI) to ETV Bharat.
In a memorandum, the NPPA under the Ministry of Chemical and Fertiliser announced that manufacturers may increase the MRP of scheduled formulations included in the National List of Essential Medicines without requiring prior government approval.
“Based on the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) data provided by the office of the Economic Advisor, Department of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the annual change in WPI works out as (+)0.64956% during the calendar year 2025 over the corresponding period in 2024,” read the memorandum, a copy of which is in possession of ETV Bharat.
According to the memorandum, no prior approval of the government will be required by the manufacturer to increase the MRP of WPI. “As per provisions of Paragraph 16(2) of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013 DPCO, 2013), the manufacturers may increase the MRP of scheduled formulations on the basis of this WPI and no prior approval of the Government in this regard shall be required.”
Kalani said that the Central government is well aware of the present situation and taking all required actions to control price hike. “The seven empowered committees formed by the government will definitely work out the issues so that markets in India don’t get impacted,” said Kalani.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the constitution of seven empowered committees to deal with potential long-term impacts of the West Asia conflict and urged states to work with the Centre in a ‘Team India’ approach to ward off the crisis.
The empowered committees will deal with the consequences of war and evolve strategies for fuel, fertilisers, gas, supply chains and inflation.
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