ETV Bharat / bharat

900 Essential Medicines To Get Costlier By 0.65% From April 1

New Delhi: Prices of nearly 900 essential medicines, including painkillers and antibiotics, are set to rise by around 0.65 per cent starting April 1, following a directive from India’s drug pricing regulator, National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA).

Industry experts, however, said that the increase in medicine prices does not have any connection with the ongoing West Asia conflict.

"This increase in the maximum retail price (MRP) of scheduled formulations included in the National List of Essential Medicines is a routine process. It does not have any connection with the Iran and Israel-US war,” told Vinod Kalani, advisor, Confederation of Indian Pharmaceutical Industry (CIPI) to ETV Bharat.

In a memorandum, the NPPA under the Ministry of Chemical and Fertiliser announced that manufacturers may increase the MRP of scheduled formulations included in the National List of Essential Medicines without requiring prior government approval.

“Based on the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) data provided by the office of the Economic Advisor, Department of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the annual change in WPI works out as (+)0.64956% during the calendar year 2025 over the corresponding period in 2024,” read the memorandum, a copy of which is in possession of ETV Bharat.