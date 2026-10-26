ETV Bharat / bharat

90% Of NCAP Cities Breach PM10 Limit Despite Rs 12,087 Crore Being Spent: CREA

Mist sprayers release fine droplets of water to curb dust and pollution at ITO, Delhi. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Nearly 90% of the 130 cities covered under India’s National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) continued to record annual particulate matter (PM10) concentrations above the national standard in 2025–26 despite Rs 12,087 crore being utilised under the programme, according to an analysis of city-level air quality and funding data done by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).

The analysis found that 117 of the 130 cities exceeded the prescribed annual PM10 limit of 60 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) at the end of the programme’s extended implementation period. Only 13 cities met the national standard, raising questions about the effectiveness of the country’s flagship clean-air initiative and whether public expenditure has translated into sustained improvements in air quality.

Twelve multi-purpose vehicles equipped with anti-smog guns are parked in New Delhi. (IANS)

Launched in January 2019, NCAP initially aimed to reduce PM10 pollution by 20–30 per cent by 2024–25, compared with 2017–18 levels. The target was subsequently revised to achieve a reduction of up to 40 per cent, or meet the national PM10 standard, by 2025–26.

The analysis compared annual PM10 concentrations in all 130 cities across three financial years: 2017–18, the original baseline; 2019–20, the programme’s starting year; and 2025–26, the end of its extended implementation period.

The findings show that although several cities recorded improvements compared with the baseline, progress was uneven while a substantial number experienced worsening pollution levels after the programme began.

43 Cities Record Higher Pollution Than In 2019–20

The number of cities exceeding the national PM10 standard declined from 125 in 2017–18 to 112 in 2019–20, before rising to 117 in 2025–26.

The comparison with 2019–20 also revealed that PM10 concentrations increased in 43 cities by 2025–26 while levels remained unchanged in three cities. In comparison, 23 cities recorded increases against the 2017–18 baseline while two reported no change.

The analysis found that 21 cities recorded PM10 reductions exceeding 40 per cent compared with 2017–18 while 44 achieved reductions of more than 30 per cent. However, when measured against 2019–20, only eight cities recorded reductions exceeding 40 per cent while 25 registered reductions of more than 30 per cent.

The difference highlights the importance of the baseline used to assess progress. While some cities recorded lower pollution levels than before NCAP was introduced, fewer achieved comparable reductions when the programme’s starting year was used for comparison.

The analysis also found that a reduction in pollution does not necessarily mean that a city has met national air quality standards. Despite 21 cities recording reductions of more than 40 per cent against the original baseline, only 13 cities met the prescribed PM10 limit in 2025–26.

A heap of garbage is set on fire causing air pollution in Bengaluru, Karnataka. (IANS)

Rs 12,087 Crore Utilised, But Outcomes Vary Across Cities

Across the 130 cities, Rs 16,824 crore was released under NCAP, of which Rs 12,087 crore was utilised, representing approximately 72 per cent of the funds released, according to the independent analysis of the PRANA portal dataset.

The analysis found considerable variation in pollution outcomes among cities that utilised programme funding.

Of the 23 cities that recorded PM10 reductions of more than 30 per cent but no more than 40 per cent against the 2017–18 baseline, Rs 3,679 crore was utilised. Another Rs 3,023 crore was utilised across 21 cities that achieved reductions exceeding 40 per cent.

However, 23 cities where PM10 levels increased against the same baseline utilised Rs 961 crore.

The picture was different when the comparison was made with 2019–20. The 43 cities where PM10 concentrations increased utilised Rs 2,857 crore while the eight cities that recorded reductions exceeding 40 per cent utilised Rs 1,586 crore.

The figures do not establish that expenditure caused pollution to rise or that NCAP alone was responsible for the changes. However, they highlight why spending and implementation figures need to be assessed alongside measurable improvements in air quality.

Manoj Kumar, an analyst at the CREA, told ETV Bharat that the programme’s expenditure patterns reflected an excessive focus on dust mitigation.

“The fact that 68 per cent of NCAP funds have been utilised for dust mitigation reflects a disproportionate focus on one component of air pollution. Each NCAP city needs to prioritise funding based on its specific pollution sources, rather than concentrating spending on a single category of measures,” Kumar said.

He added that funding should be directed towards long-term interventions capable of delivering consistent and lasting emission reductions, rather than temporary measures offering only short-term relief.

“The next phase of NCAP (NCAP-2.0) must ensure that public funds are allocated based on the potential for lasting improvements in air quality. Most of the funds are spent on dust removal,” he said.

Chennai, Pune Among Cities Where PM10 Increased