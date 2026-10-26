90% Of NCAP Cities Breach PM10 Limit Despite Rs 12,087 Crore Being Spent: CREA
According to an expert, 68% funds have been utilised for dust mitigation; it reflects disproportionate focus on one component of air pollution, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : October 26, 2026 at 8:10 PM IST
New Delhi: Nearly 90% of the 130 cities covered under India’s National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) continued to record annual particulate matter (PM10) concentrations above the national standard in 2025–26 despite Rs 12,087 crore being utilised under the programme, according to an analysis of city-level air quality and funding data done by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).
The analysis found that 117 of the 130 cities exceeded the prescribed annual PM10 limit of 60 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) at the end of the programme’s extended implementation period. Only 13 cities met the national standard, raising questions about the effectiveness of the country’s flagship clean-air initiative and whether public expenditure has translated into sustained improvements in air quality.
Launched in January 2019, NCAP initially aimed to reduce PM10 pollution by 20–30 per cent by 2024–25, compared with 2017–18 levels. The target was subsequently revised to achieve a reduction of up to 40 per cent, or meet the national PM10 standard, by 2025–26.
The analysis compared annual PM10 concentrations in all 130 cities across three financial years: 2017–18, the original baseline; 2019–20, the programme’s starting year; and 2025–26, the end of its extended implementation period.
The findings show that although several cities recorded improvements compared with the baseline, progress was uneven while a substantial number experienced worsening pollution levels after the programme began.
43 Cities Record Higher Pollution Than In 2019–20
The number of cities exceeding the national PM10 standard declined from 125 in 2017–18 to 112 in 2019–20, before rising to 117 in 2025–26.
The comparison with 2019–20 also revealed that PM10 concentrations increased in 43 cities by 2025–26 while levels remained unchanged in three cities. In comparison, 23 cities recorded increases against the 2017–18 baseline while two reported no change.
The analysis found that 21 cities recorded PM10 reductions exceeding 40 per cent compared with 2017–18 while 44 achieved reductions of more than 30 per cent. However, when measured against 2019–20, only eight cities recorded reductions exceeding 40 per cent while 25 registered reductions of more than 30 per cent.
The difference highlights the importance of the baseline used to assess progress. While some cities recorded lower pollution levels than before NCAP was introduced, fewer achieved comparable reductions when the programme’s starting year was used for comparison.
The analysis also found that a reduction in pollution does not necessarily mean that a city has met national air quality standards. Despite 21 cities recording reductions of more than 40 per cent against the original baseline, only 13 cities met the prescribed PM10 limit in 2025–26.
Rs 12,087 Crore Utilised, But Outcomes Vary Across Cities
Across the 130 cities, Rs 16,824 crore was released under NCAP, of which Rs 12,087 crore was utilised, representing approximately 72 per cent of the funds released, according to the independent analysis of the PRANA portal dataset.
The analysis found considerable variation in pollution outcomes among cities that utilised programme funding.
Of the 23 cities that recorded PM10 reductions of more than 30 per cent but no more than 40 per cent against the 2017–18 baseline, Rs 3,679 crore was utilised. Another Rs 3,023 crore was utilised across 21 cities that achieved reductions exceeding 40 per cent.
However, 23 cities where PM10 levels increased against the same baseline utilised Rs 961 crore.
The picture was different when the comparison was made with 2019–20. The 43 cities where PM10 concentrations increased utilised Rs 2,857 crore while the eight cities that recorded reductions exceeding 40 per cent utilised Rs 1,586 crore.
The figures do not establish that expenditure caused pollution to rise or that NCAP alone was responsible for the changes. However, they highlight why spending and implementation figures need to be assessed alongside measurable improvements in air quality.
Manoj Kumar, an analyst at the CREA, told ETV Bharat that the programme’s expenditure patterns reflected an excessive focus on dust mitigation.
“The fact that 68 per cent of NCAP funds have been utilised for dust mitigation reflects a disproportionate focus on one component of air pollution. Each NCAP city needs to prioritise funding based on its specific pollution sources, rather than concentrating spending on a single category of measures,” Kumar said.
He added that funding should be directed towards long-term interventions capable of delivering consistent and lasting emission reductions, rather than temporary measures offering only short-term relief.
“The next phase of NCAP (NCAP-2.0) must ensure that public funds are allocated based on the potential for lasting improvements in air quality. Most of the funds are spent on dust removal,” he said.
Chennai, Pune Among Cities Where PM10 Increased
The analysis identified several cities where pollution increased despite substantial utilisation of NCAP funds.
Chennai recorded the highest utilisation among the cities where PM10 levels increased against the 2017–18 baseline, at Rs 449 crore. Its PM10 concentration was 9.1 per cent higher in 2025–26 than in 2017–18 and 20 per cent higher than in 2019–20.
Jaipur utilised Rs 353 crore while its PM10 concentration increased by 14.5 per cent compared with 2019–20. Bengaluru utilised Rs 313 crore and recorded a 6.8 per cent increase while Pune utilised Rs 289 crore despite a 24.7 per cent rise in PM10 levels.
Meerut recorded a 31.1 per cent increase compared with 2017–18 after utilising Rs 191 crore. Visakhapatnam saw PM10 concentrations rise by 67.1 per cent against the same baseline, with Rs 74 crore utilised.
Other cities recorded significant increases against the programme’s starting year. Navi Mumbai registered a 59.3 per cent rise in PM10 concentrations after utilising Rs 80 crore while Nashik recorded a 40.4 per cent increase after utilising Rs 88 crore.
These cases point to the need to examine the measures implemented in individual cities, the pollution sources targeted and the results achieved. The comparisons, however, do not establish a direct causal relationship between expenditure and rising pollution.
Govt Reports Reductions In 108 Cities
In a separate response to Rajya Sabha on July 30, 2026, the Union Environment Ministry said 108 of the 130 NCAP cities recorded reductions in annual PM10 concentrations in 2025–26 compared with 2017–18.
According to the government’s reply, 72 cities achieved reductions exceeding 20 per cent while 26 recorded reductions of more than 40 per cent. The ministry also said 14 cities met the national PM10 standard in 2025–26, compared with six in 2017–18.
The government reported that Rs 16,423.56 crore had been released to the 130 cities under NCAP and related air-quality performance-based funding from 2019–20 to 2025–26, of which Rs 11,575.54 crore, or 70.5 per cent, had been utilised, as reported on the PRANA portal.
These figures differ from those in the independent analysis, which calculated Rs 16,824 crore released and Rs 12,087 crore utilised. The analysis notes that discrepancies exist between its calculations based on PRANA data and government-reported figures. The two sets of figures, therefore, should not be treated as directly interchangeable.
The government also cited Byrnihat, an industrial area on the Assam–Meghalaya border, as an example of improvement. It said PM10 concentrations there declined from 175 µg/m³ in 2017–18 to 105 µg/m³ in 2025–26, a reduction of 40 per cent, following coordinated pollution-control measures. However, the reported 2025–26 concentration remained above the national annual PM10 standard of 60 µg/m³.
NCAP 2.0 Needs Regional Approach, Source-specific Targets
The findings come as attention turns to the next phase of NCAP following the end of its extended implementation period in 2025–26.
The analysis recommends expanding the programme beyond individual cities through state-level, regional and airshed-based plans, recognising that air pollution crosses administrative boundaries.
A CREA assessment, “Tracing the Hazy Air 2026”, found that 1,787 of 4,041 cities assessed exceeded India’s annual PM2.5 standard in each of five selected years between 2019 and 2024 while only 67 cities were covered by NCAP, highlighting the need for broader coverage.
The analysis also calls for explicit emission-reduction targets for PM2.5, alongside PM10, and greater attention to industrial emissions, transport, residential fuel use and other combustion sources that contribute to pollution.
Source-based studies cited by the Environment Ministry identified road dust and construction activities as contributing 14–58 per cent of PM10 concentrations across studied cities, vehicular emissions 10–33 per cent, industrial sources 8–34 per cent, and waste and biomass burning 8–29 per cent.
Experts say these variations underline the need for city-specific strategies rather than uniform spending priorities.
Voices From The Ground
Kartik Gupta, a daily commuter from Delhi, told ETV Bharat, “Every year, we hear about new measures being taken to control pollution, but during winter, the situation becomes difficult again. The government may be spending money, but as a regular commuter, I want to know whether the air is actually getting cleaner.”
“We spend almost the entire day on the road, so pollution affects us directly. Water is sprinkled on roads but dust returns quickly. There needs to be a permanent solution instead of measures that provide relief only for a short time,” said Rachana Pal, a street vendor working in Delhi.
Ramkrishan, an auto driver, said, “I drive across Delhi for several hours every day and see dust, traffic and construction work in different areas. If so much money is being spent on pollution control, the authorities should explain what has improved and why so many cities are still above the pollution limits.”
“Pollution is not just a winter problem for people living in Delhi. We want authorities to focus on the sources of pollution throughout the year. Cleaning roads is necessary, but controlling vehicle emissions, construction dust and industrial pollution is equally important,” said Sanjay Gupta, a Delhi resident.
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