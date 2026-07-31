ETV Bharat / bharat

‘90% Of 5,000 Hotels Illegal In Kashmir’: Political Parties Train Guns At L-G Manoj Sinha; Task Cut Out For PDA

L-G Sinha says 'the investment in the tourism sector of Jammu and Kashmir has been more than Rs 75,000 crore'. ( IANS )

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha has been in the crosshairs of political parties in the Valley ever since he claimed that 90 per cent of the over 5,000 hotels that have been constructed in the Valley in the last six years are illegal.

“It is true that 90 per cent of over 5,000 hotels constructed in the last six years are illegal,” Sinha said at a tourism event, Ethical Approach Towards Tourism, in Srinagar on July 27.

Significantly, Sinha has been L-G since August 11, 2020.

The National Conference (NC) chief spokesperson and MLA Tanvir Sadiq was the first to react, saying, “He (Sinha) has been L-G for the last six years. Hoteliers need to come out and clear the air.”

However, NC president and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah took a pragmatic stance. “Be thankful to those hotels that have come up. Tourists visit here. Where else would they stay? I have seen the time when tourists had to sleep in taxis, cars and even on the roads as there was no accommodation available. Be thankful that people are now standing on their own feet instead of depending on government jobs,” Abdullah said.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and state spokesperson Altaf Thakur said it was a “big admission” from the Lieutenant-Governor, considering that he was heading the Union Territory over the period. “If he acknowledges 90 per cent of constructions are illegal and that too when he was heading the Union Territory, it is a big admission. It demands action,” Thakur said.

The BJP leader suggested punitive action against officials and officers who permitted these illegal properties to come up in the UT. “L-G should take action against illegal structures. Whether they encroached on state land or any place, they are encroachers. These encroachers do not belong to any particular religion, caste, creed or region,” Thakur added.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) MLA Waheed Para dubbed the L-G's statement as a “veiled threat”, after these hotels were allowed to be built in ecologically sensitive places. “There is a lot of confusion in L-G's statement. They allowed illegal hotels to come up, but are demolishing dwellings or evicting tribals from their lands or forests,” Para said. “We are not sure what he (Sinha) wanted to convey. Why discredit hoteliers when they have been operating for many years now?”

Speaking at the same event, L-G Sinha had issued another “90 per cent” statement. “If there is a hotel worth Rs 200 crore (sic), there is a hotel worth Rs 10 crore. If we add the investment in one hotel, then we can take an average of Rs 15 crore,” he said. “The investment in the tourism sector of Jammu and Kashmir has been more than Rs 75,000 crore. Ninety per cent investment has come from Kashmiris, while only 10 per cent has been made by tour operators of Mumbai and Delhi.”

Hotel Industry Divided

There were mixed reactions from the hotel industry. Fiaz Bakshi, general secretary of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), demanded an investigation into the illegal constructions.

“Who allowed thousands of illegal constructions? These illegal hotels are a precursor to natural disasters,” he said. “We have seen water flooding hotels constructed on the banks of waterbodies or streams.”

Citing official data, Bakshi pointed out that illegal hotels were raised in the guise of homestays and guesthouses. Officially, over 600 hotels are registered in Kashmir while the remaining 862 are guest houses, 2,285 homestays and 856 houseboats, totalling 39,769 rooms.

“They got registration for homestays of four rooms, but extended them into hotels,” he added. The homestays are private houses with up to four bedrooms meant for guests within tourist areas.