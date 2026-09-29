ETV Bharat / bharat

9 Pc Students Reported Suicidal Thoughts, 34 Pc Felt Like Outsiders On Campus: SC Task Force Survey

New Delhi: About 15 per cent students in higher education institutions experienced a period in the previous six months when they felt overwhelmed or distressed, while nine per cent reported experiencing suicidal thoughts, according to a nationwide survey conducted by a Supreme Court-appointed panel examining student suicides.

The survey findings, accessed by PTI, are expected to be part of the final report of the National Task Force (NTF) to address mental health concerns of students and prevent suicides in higher educational institutions (HEIs), which is expected to be submitted by October 31.

The survey findings assume significance in the wake of renewed debate on student suicides following the death of two students at IIT Delhi and Bombay which have led to widespread outrage.

The SC-appointed panel had earlier this year submitted an interim report in which it had noted that the experience of higher education for students has been found to be marked by "deep-rooted social discrimination, rampant sexual harassment in medical and engineering colleges; gender discrimination by faculty in medical, law and state universities, in terms of academic support, hostel curfews and moral policing; caste identification by NEET-UG and JEE ranks; caste-based humiliation and discrimination in terms of admission, grading, language gaps and faculty attention".

According to the survey conducted by the NTF with responses from over 2.43 lakh students, 67 per cent of which belonged to SC, ST and OBC category, about

34 per cent reported feeling like an outsider on campus to varying extent.

"About 15 per cent students recalled a period in the previous six months when they felt very overwhelmed or distressed, or experienced low moods or anxiety continuously for several weeks. Nine percent reported experiencing suicidal thoughts often or very often in the past year.

"Fifty-six per cent students indicated having trust in the administration to handle serious issues fairly while roughly 32 per cent said their institute did not offer counselling services," the survey found.

According to officials, concerns around academic choices and frequent worries related to employment were common.

"Responses to many other items, including open-text fields, are still being analysed. Moreover, due to non-representativeness of the current sample, the observations need to be taken as preliminary and tentative," a senior official told PTI.