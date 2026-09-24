9 Including A Woman Charred To Death As Massive Fire Engulfs Double-Decker Bus In Greater Noida; CM Yogi Expresses Grief
More than 30 passengers were reportedly travelling on the bus when it suddenly caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 8:01 AM IST|
Updated : September 24, 2026 at 8:16 AM IST
Greater Noida: At least nine persons, including a woman, were charred to death and several others suffered serious burns after a double-decker sleeper bus caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, officials said on Thursday.
According to officials, the bus was travelling from Noida towards Mahoba via the Yamuna Expressway when the fire broke out within the jurisdiction of Jewar police station. The incident triggered panic among passengers, many of whom broke window panes and jumped out to save themselves from the blaze.
More than 30 passengers were reportedly travelling on the bus when it suddenly caught fire. Nine passengers, including a woman, were trapped inside and burnt alive in the massive blaze, officials said.
#WATCH | Greater Noida, UP | A passenger bus caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/6diWQ3dUcP— ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2026
Upon receiving the information, a fire brigade team and personnel from the Jewar police station reached the spot and began rescue and relief operations. Passengers were evacuated from the bus, and those trapped inside were brought to safety. Several passengers were reportedly rescued safely after the windows of the bus were broken to facilitate their escape.
According to the Chief Fire Officer, the blaze has been completely brought under control and the matter is under investigation. The death toll has not yet been confirmed, and further details are being gathered, the official said.
Authorities are currently investigating at the scene as the circumstances surrounding the fire are being ascertained.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the situation in Greater Noida after the massive fire. Expressing condolences over the loss of lives, he assured all possible assistance to the next of kin. The CM also directed officials to ensure proper medical treatment for those injured in the accident and wished for their speedy recovery.
The incident has once again raised questions over the safety arrangements and precautions followed by buses, particularly those operating on long-distance routes.
Preliminary report suggests that the bus was carrying a large quantity of luggage, including baggage loaded on its roof. The presence of a substantial amount of luggage has also drawn attention in the wake of the fire. Fires involving buses of this nature have occurred in the past as well, raising concerns over passenger safety and the need for adequate emergency arrangements in such vehicles.
The exact cause of the fire is still not known. Police and fire department teams are currently at the spot.
Further details are awaited.
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