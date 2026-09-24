ETV Bharat / bharat

9 Including A Woman Charred To Death As Massive Fire Engulfs Double-Decker Bus In Greater Noida; CM Yogi Expresses Grief

The double-decker bus was travelling from Noida towards Mahoba via the Yamuna Expressway when the fire broke out. ( IANS )

Greater Noida: At least nine persons, including a woman, were charred to death and several others suffered serious burns after a double-decker sleeper bus caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, officials said on Thursday.

According to officials, the bus was travelling from Noida towards Mahoba via the Yamuna Expressway when the fire broke out within the jurisdiction of Jewar police station. The incident triggered panic among passengers, many of whom broke window panes and jumped out to save themselves from the blaze.

More than 30 passengers were reportedly travelling on the bus when it suddenly caught fire. Nine passengers, including a woman, were trapped inside and burnt alive in the massive blaze, officials said.

Upon receiving the information, a fire brigade team and personnel from the Jewar police station reached the spot and began rescue and relief operations. Passengers were evacuated from the bus, and those trapped inside were brought to safety. Several passengers were reportedly rescued safely after the windows of the bus were broken to facilitate their escape.

According to the Chief Fire Officer, the blaze has been completely brought under control and the matter is under investigation. The death toll has not yet been confirmed, and further details are being gathered, the official said.