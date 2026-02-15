ETV Bharat / bharat

8th Pay Commission Scam: MHA Warns Employees Against Clicking 'Salary Calculator' File

Implementation of the 8th Pay Commission is a hot topic among employees and pensioners, who are eagerly waiting for a pay scale hike. Taking advantage of this sentiment, the cyber fraudsters have devised a unique scam.

Taking to its X handle, 14C has shared the warning under its Cyber Dost initiative. "Government employees are being told via messages on WhatsApp that to find out how much their salary will be once the 8th Pay Commission is implemented, they should download an APK file," the message reads.

The message asks employees to download an APK file to get their revised salaries. However, as soon the file is downloaded, cyber criminals gain access to the phone and withdraw money from bank accounts.

Ranchi: The Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (14C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs has warned government employees of a new scam via WhatsApp messages that claim to calculate revised salaries after implementation of the 8th Pay Commission.

Government employees, especially those working in the central government, are currently receiving messages on their phones related to the 8th Pay Commission. The messages contain a salary calculator for the 8th Pay Commission and a link to an APK file. Cybercriminals send these links, promising early and accurate information about their revised salaries by downloading the APK file with names like 'Salary Calculator'.

How Scam Works?

As soon as someone installs the APK file, cybercriminals gain access to the phone. The App manages to get personal information, bank account details and OTPs. With this data, fraudsters manage to withdraw money.

Advisory To Employees

Considering the seriousness of the matter, 14C has issued an alert on social media. It has urged government employees not to click on any link containing APK files or download files from unknown sources. It said that government never sends any file via WhatsApp. Employees should visit official portals for information related to the 8th Pay Commission, salary or pension.

People have been urged to report the matter to the cyber helpline or the nearest police station. One should block the number from where the WhatsApp messages were sent and report it to the police.

Jharkhand cyber expert Rahul Kumar explained that any APK file sent from an unverified source is dangerous. Cybercriminals always exploit fake Apps and dangerous APK files so files should be downloaded only from authorised Apps, he said.

"Cybercriminals send APK files to their victims via SMS or forwarded WhatsApp links, and then use various tempting messages to lure them into clicking those. When you download an APK file, everything from your OTP to your screen is stolen. You only realise your mobile has been hacked when money starts getting withdrawn from your account. Some cybercriminals are so clever that they delete messages from your bank before you can read them. In such cases, you may realise much later that money has been withdrawn from your account. Therefore, you should never download APK files from unverified sources," Kumar said.