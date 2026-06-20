ETV Bharat / bharat

8th Pay Commission: Employee Unions Urge Higher Basic Pay, Fitment Factor

New Delhi: The Eighth Central Pay Commission completed the memorandum submission phase on June 15, and it is set to examine demands from central government employees and pensioners ahead of its final recommendations. The commission, which began operations after the government approved its terms of reference in October 2025, has about 10 months remaining to finalise proposals.

The commission is expected to recommend revisions to salaries, pensions and allowances for around 55 lakh serving central government employees and about 69 lakh pensioners, according to multiple reports. Central employee unions and associations focused their memorandum submissions on a higher fitment factor, a substantial increase in the minimum basic pay, multiple reports said.

Employee bodies also demanded a restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in place of the National Pension System (NPS). They also sought improvements in allowances such as HRA, risk pay, bonuses, leave benefits and other retirement perks. The government announced a 2 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) in January 2026, taking the overall rate to 60 per cent.