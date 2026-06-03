8th Central Pay Commission Announces June 15 Deadline For Submitting Memoranda, Second Extension In 2 Months
While the new deadline allows unions more time to refine their demands, it also extends the period of uncertainty regarding the final pay structure.
Published : June 3, 2026 at 5:49 PM IST
New Delhi: The 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) has announced yet another extension to the deadline for the submission of memoranda by employee unions and pensioner associations. The new deadline is now set for June 15, 2026, which is the second extension in less than two months, after the original deadline of April 30 was earlier rescheduled to May 31.
In a notification signed by Abhay N Sahay, the Deputy Secretary of the 8th Central Pay Commission, the Commission — which is chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai — said this is the "final timeline", and that no further extensions will be granted. It also clarified that all submissions must be routed through its official website, explicitly excluding hard copies or email-based representations.
The extension of the consultation process, which began on March 5, signals that the Commission is still gathering feedback. But for over 1.15 crore central government employees and pensioners, this delay is a double-edged sword. While it allows unions more time to refine their complex demands, it also extends the period of uncertainty regarding the final pay structure.
Key Demands, Economic Stakes
Employee federations, including the National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM), have been vocal about their expectations. Key demands currently on the table include:
- Fitment Factor: A push for a higher fitment factor (rumoured to be around 3.833) to significantly boost basic pay.
- Pension Reforms: Proposals to increase pension from 50 per cent to 67 per cent of the last drawn salary.
- Gratuity and Allowances: Requests to raise the gratuity ceiling and revise House Rent Allowance (HRA) structures.
|6th Pay Commission
|7th Pay Commission
|8th Pay Commission (Expected)
|Fitment Factor
|1.86
|2.57
|Unions are demanding >3.0
|Effective Date
|Jan 1, 2006
|Jan 1, 2016
|Jan 1, 2026
|Implementation
|2008
|2016
|Expected 2027
The Arrears & HRA Dilemma
Although the 8th CPC was constituted in November 2025 with an 18-month window to submit its report (expected by mid-2027), the revised pay scales are anticipated to be effective retrospectively from January 1, 2026.
While this ensures that employees will eventually receive a substantial lump-sum payout in the form of arrears, experts warn of a potential "HRA loss". Historically, HRA revisions are often not paid retrospectively. Every month of delay in implementation could mean employees miss out on higher rental allowances for the interim period, a concern that remains at the forefront of union negotiations.
Looking Ahead
As the Commission prepares for its upcoming visit to Kolkata in July 2026, to interact with stakeholders, the focus shifts from data collection to negotiations. The recommendations made by Justice Desai’s panel will not only determine the financial health of government staff for the next decade, but also serve as a benchmark for pay revisions by various state governments.
With the June 15 deadline looming, the pressure is now on stakeholders to ensure their voices are heard before the Commission begins the monumental task of drafting its final report.