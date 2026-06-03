ETV Bharat / bharat

8th Central Pay Commission Announces June 15 Deadline For Submitting Memoranda, Second Extension In 2 Months

New Delhi: The 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) has announced yet another extension to the deadline for the submission of memoranda by employee unions and pensioner associations. The new deadline is now set for June 15, 2026, which is the second extension in less than two months, after the original deadline of April 30 was earlier rescheduled to May 31.

In a notification signed by Abhay N Sahay, the Deputy Secretary of the 8th Central Pay Commission, the Commission — which is chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai — said this is the "final timeline", and that no further extensions will be granted. It also clarified that all submissions must be routed through its official website, explicitly excluding hard copies or email-based representations.

The extension of the consultation process, which began on March 5, signals that the Commission is still gathering feedback. But for over 1.15 crore central government employees and pensioners, this delay is a double-edged sword. While it allows unions more time to refine their complex demands, it also extends the period of uncertainty regarding the final pay structure.

Key Demands, Economic Stakes

Employee federations, including the National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM), have been vocal about their expectations. Key demands currently on the table include: