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85 Under-Construction National Highway Projects Face Delay Of Over 3 Years

Gadkari said the government has undertaken various initiatives to prevent the recurrence of delays and cost escalations.

NATIONAL HIGHWAY PROJECT
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers S. Jaishankar, Nirmala Sitharaman, Dharmendra Pradhan, Nitin Gadkari, Kiren Rijiju and others in Rajya Sabha during the budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 18, 2026 at 7:29 PM IST

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New Delhi: As many as 85 under-construction national highway projects are facing a delay of over three years on account of multiple reasons, including legal and land acquisition issues, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

The government has undertaken various initiatives to prevent recurrence of delays and cost escalations, Road, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

"Currently, as per the available data, 85 under-construction National Highways (NHs) projects are delayed by more than three years, attributable to various issues such as bottlenecks relating to land acquisition, statutory clearances/permissions, utility shifting, encroachment removal, law & order issues," Gadkari informed the Upper House.

Other reasons include financial crunch affecting implementation capacity of concessionaire/contractor, poor performance of contractor/concessionaire, and force majeure events, such as the Covid-19 pandemic, change of law, etc, the minister said.

Gadkari said the government has undertaken various initiatives to prevent the recurrence of delays and cost escalations.

The efforts include streamlining and expediting land acquisition and compensation using "BhoomiRashi" portal integrated with Public Finance Management System (PFMS) and GIS-based Land Acquisition Plan, revamping "Parivesh" Portal, to facilitate faster forest and environmental clearances, enabling online approval of General Arrangement of Drawings (GAD) of Road Over Bridge/ Road Under Bridge (ROB/ RUB), and leveraging the mechanism of review and resolution of bottlenecks/hindrances in ongoing projects.

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TAGGED:

NITIN GADKARI
RAJYA SABHA
UNDER CONSTRUCTION HIGHWAY PROJECT
NATIONAL HIGHWAY PROJECT

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