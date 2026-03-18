ETV Bharat / bharat

85 Under-Construction National Highway Projects Face Delay Of Over 3 Years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers S. Jaishankar, Nirmala Sitharaman, Dharmendra Pradhan, Nitin Gadkari, Kiren Rijiju and others in Rajya Sabha during the budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday ( ANI )

New Delhi: As many as 85 under-construction national highway projects are facing a delay of over three years on account of multiple reasons, including legal and land acquisition issues, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

The government has undertaken various initiatives to prevent recurrence of delays and cost escalations, Road, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

"Currently, as per the available data, 85 under-construction National Highways (NHs) projects are delayed by more than three years, attributable to various issues such as bottlenecks relating to land acquisition, statutory clearances/permissions, utility shifting, encroachment removal, law & order issues," Gadkari informed the Upper House.