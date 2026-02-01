ETV Bharat / bharat

82,000 Dog Bites In 2025: Stray Dog Menace In Bodh Gaya Exposes Extent Of Problem Staring At Bihar

By Sartaj Ahmad

Gaya: Figures from Bihar put an explosive new light on India's stray dog ​​menace, an issue that has even reached the Supreme Court. In Bodh Gaya alone, over 82,000 people have been bitten and injured by dogs in the last year. Across Bihar, the figure is three lakh victims.

All available data suggests that stray dogs in Bihar have become more aggressive of late. According to health department data, dog bite incidents have increased by approximately 22 per cent in 2025, with the numbers reaching over 3 lakh.

According to the Bodh Gaya district animal husbandry department, strays have also bitten 191 cows and buffaloes in the district in the last few months. This figure is based on the number of animals whose owners sought anti-rabies treatment after noticing bites. They say the actual number could be in the thousands.

Jay Singh, president of the Bodh Gaya Hotel Association, said he doesn't know how many dog ​​bite cases have increased recently, but he is aware that the number of stray dogs has increased in the area. He added that a separate system should be in place for stray dogs.

"Bodh Gaya is an international tourist destination, and all necessary arrangements should be made here. The issue of the increasing number of stray dogs in the temple area was also raised in a meeting with the District Magistrate. The District Magistrate has instructed the Municipal Council to make proper arrangements in this regard," said Jay Singh, President, Bodh Gaya Hotel Association.

In many ways, the Buddhist tourist hotspot of Bodh Gaya offers a microcosm of the magnitude of the problem staring at the state.

Bodh Gaya: A Microcosm

No Provision for Dog Sterilisation: Neither the Bodh Gaya Municipal Council nor the Gaya Municipal Corporation or the entire district has any government-level provision for sterilising or impounding dogs. Although sterilisation of pet dogs is done at the government veterinary hospital in Gaya, operation kits and medicines are not available there.

Cost Of Sterilisation: Dog owners have to buy the medicines and kits for sterilisation from private shops, which costs approximately Rs 1,500-1,800. Hospitals don't charge anything for sterilisation, barring the Rs 5 registration fee.

Last Camp Held In 2017: The last time a camp was organised to sterilise stray dogs in Bodh Gaya, way back in 2017, it wasn't organised by the Bihar government, but by the Sikkim government's Anti-Rabies Animal Health Division, at the request of local organisations. But the entire district neither has a system for sterilising stray dogs, nor any dog catchers.

Health Centre Data: 6,026 Doses In 6 Months

Medical officer Manoj Kumar said 15-20 people approach the Bodh Gaya Community Health Centre every day for dog bite treatment. In the last six months, 6,026 anti-rabies vaccine doses have been administered. And this doesn't only include cases from the temple area, but from surrounding areas. Among them are foreign nationals. In total, 8,000 anti-rabies vaccines have been supplied to the district since April 2025.