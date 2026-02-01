82,000 Dog Bites In 2025: Stray Dog Menace In Bodh Gaya Exposes Extent Of Problem Staring At Bihar
Across Bihar, 3 lakh dog bites were recorded last year, but in the Buddhist tourism hotspot alone, a mere 6,026 anti-rabies vaccines could be administered.
By Sartaj Ahmad
Gaya: Figures from Bihar put an explosive new light on India's stray dog menace, an issue that has even reached the Supreme Court. In Bodh Gaya alone, over 82,000 people have been bitten and injured by dogs in the last year. Across Bihar, the figure is three lakh victims.
All available data suggests that stray dogs in Bihar have become more aggressive of late. According to health department data, dog bite incidents have increased by approximately 22 per cent in 2025, with the numbers reaching over 3 lakh.
According to the Bodh Gaya district animal husbandry department, strays have also bitten 191 cows and buffaloes in the district in the last few months. This figure is based on the number of animals whose owners sought anti-rabies treatment after noticing bites. They say the actual number could be in the thousands.
Jay Singh, president of the Bodh Gaya Hotel Association, said he doesn't know how many dog bite cases have increased recently, but he is aware that the number of stray dogs has increased in the area. He added that a separate system should be in place for stray dogs.
"Bodh Gaya is an international tourist destination, and all necessary arrangements should be made here. The issue of the increasing number of stray dogs in the temple area was also raised in a meeting with the District Magistrate. The District Magistrate has instructed the Municipal Council to make proper arrangements in this regard," said Jay Singh, President, Bodh Gaya Hotel Association.
In many ways, the Buddhist tourist hotspot of Bodh Gaya offers a microcosm of the magnitude of the problem staring at the state.
Bodh Gaya: A Microcosm
No Provision for Dog Sterilisation: Neither the Bodh Gaya Municipal Council nor the Gaya Municipal Corporation or the entire district has any government-level provision for sterilising or impounding dogs. Although sterilisation of pet dogs is done at the government veterinary hospital in Gaya, operation kits and medicines are not available there.
Cost Of Sterilisation: Dog owners have to buy the medicines and kits for sterilisation from private shops, which costs approximately Rs 1,500-1,800. Hospitals don't charge anything for sterilisation, barring the Rs 5 registration fee.
Last Camp Held In 2017: The last time a camp was organised to sterilise stray dogs in Bodh Gaya, way back in 2017, it wasn't organised by the Bihar government, but by the Sikkim government's Anti-Rabies Animal Health Division, at the request of local organisations. But the entire district neither has a system for sterilising stray dogs, nor any dog catchers.
Health Centre Data: 6,026 Doses In 6 Months
Medical officer Manoj Kumar said 15-20 people approach the Bodh Gaya Community Health Centre every day for dog bite treatment. In the last six months, 6,026 anti-rabies vaccine doses have been administered. And this doesn't only include cases from the temple area, but from surrounding areas. Among them are foreign nationals. In total, 8,000 anti-rabies vaccines have been supplied to the district since April 2025.
"The number of doses administered depends on the severity of the dog bite or the condition of the dog. If the dog is rabid or has inflicted a serious injury, then 5 doses are given. However, generally, only 3 doses are administered," says Dr. Manoj Kumar, Medical Officer, Bodh Gaya Health Centre.
The Menace On The Streets
According to the Bodh Gaya Health Center, Nigma Bangduz, a foreign national, arrived to visit the Mahabodhi temple on December 19, 2025. He was bitten by a street dog within the temple premises. The first anti-rabies injection was administered to him at the Bodh Gaya Health Centre on December 19, 2025.
Like Bangduz, many other foreign tourists have also been bitten by dogs in the temple area. But it's not just 2-3 foreign tourists or devotees who have been bitten by stray dogs. According to Dr Manoj Kumar, there are several villages in the Bodh Gaya block where stray dogs are becoming aggressive and biting humans and other animals.
Administrative Lacunae
According to the district health department, 82,484 anti-rabies doses were administered across all 24 blocks of the district from January to December 2025.
When presented with the data, Bodh Gaya Municipal Council Chairperson Lalita Devi said they have made arrangements for dogs in Bodh Gaya, from food and water, to vaccination. She also said dog catchers will be hired from trained agencies, and a vehicle is also being purchased for this purpose.
A safe location will be identified soon. "Currently, there are no arrangements here for catching or housing dogs, or for providing them with food and water. However, the municipal council has a provision for funds for animal care," said Lalita Devi.
District Magistrate and Bodhgaya Temple Management Committee (BTMC) Chairman Shashank Shubhankar said the matter has come to his attention. In a meeting last Thursday, he instructed the Municipal Council to remove stray dogs from the Mahabodhi Temple premises and relocate them to a designated place with proper arrangements for their food, water, and vaccination.
"The Municipal Council informed us that there was a system in place through a local agency earlier, but it is no longer operational. The Council has issued a tender for catching the dogs and making arrangements for their food, water, and vaccination at a safe location. All arrangements are being made in accordance with the guidelines of the Honorable Supreme Court," said Shubhankar.
Veterinary Disarray
Dr Kaish Murtaza, Government Veterinary Hospital Officer, Gaya, said while animal birth control is carried out by municipal bodies, there is no provision for sterilising street dogs in the state. "Sterilisation also reduces aggression in dogs. Sterilisation works even better if it's combined with vaccination. Albendazole medicine should also be given periodically," he said.
Veterinarian Dr Krishna Kant Sharma said medicines have to be brought from outside, because they are not available at the hospital. "Only dogs with owners are sterilized. There is no such provision for street dogs or stray dogs. However, it is hoped that the municipal corporation will start this system soon," he said.
