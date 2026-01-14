82,000 Forest Trees Axed For Infra Projects In Jammu Kashmir; UT Govt Under NGT Lens
During a hearing by the NGT, the UT government has acknowledged the felling of 82,327 trees across nearly 150 projects in forest areas.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : January 14, 2026 at 5:49 PM IST
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has come under sharp judicial scrutiny after admitting before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that more than 82,000 forest trees were felled for infrastructure projects without first depositing mandatory environmental compensation, leaving unpaid dues of over Rs 45 crore.
The disclosure was made during proceedings in Rasikh Rasool Bhat vs Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, heard by the tribunal on January 13, 2026. In a compliance report submitted by the J&K Chief Secretary, the Union Territory acknowledged that 82,327 trees were cut across nearly 150 projects undertaken in forest areas.
The report said the total compensatory afforestation liability arising from these projects stands at Rs 80.73 crore, of which Rs 45.33 crore has yet to be paid. Compensatory afforestation payments are required under environmental law to offset the ecological loss caused by diversion of forest land.
The admission has raised questions over the administration’s compliance with the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, which mandates that user agencies deposit compensatory levies before forest land is diverted for non-forestry purposes.
According to the Union Territory, the lapses stem from a policy decision taken by the erstwhile State Administrative Council on July 30, 2019. That decision modified a 2014 Cabinet order and allowed the government to grant approval for diversion of forest land even if compensatory payments were pending, a move officials said was intended to fast-track public infrastructure works.
The policy shift, however, has been strongly contested by the petitioner, environmentalist and lawyer Rasikh Rasool Bhat. In objections filed before the tribunal on January 8, 2026, Bhat argued that the decision was arbitrary and undermined statutory environmental safeguards.
He contended that the relaxation effectively legitimized violations of forest law after the fact rather than preventing ecological damage in the first place. Bhat maintained that compensatory mechanisms are a core requirement of forest clearance and cannot be treated as a post-approval formality.
One of the key projects under the tribunal’s lens is the Handwara-Bangus Road in north Kashmir, which passes through the ecologically sensitive Rajwar forest range. The road is being executed by the Public Works Department.
The petitioner alleged that construction on the project began in 2017, nearly two years before the final forest clearance was granted in September 2019. While the administration admitted before the tribunal that 488 trees were felled with due approval, it also acknowledged that illegal felling occurred in 2021, for which damages were subsequently recovered.
Bhat further argued that such projects have intensified human-wildlife conflict in the Rajwar area. He pointed out that forest proposals themselves recorded the presence of wildlife in the region, yet the projects allegedly proceeded without comprehensive wildlife management or mitigation plans.
During the hearing, counsel representing the Union Territory sought four weeks’ time to respond to the objections raised against the Chief Secretary’s compliance report.
The Principal Bench of the National Green Tribunal, headed by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, directed all parties to complete their pleadings and place the necessary reports on record. The tribunal has listed the matter for final hearing on April 9, 2026.
