82,000 Forest Trees Axed For Infra Projects In Jammu Kashmir; UT Govt Under NGT Lens

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has come under sharp judicial scrutiny after admitting before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that more than 82,000 forest trees were felled for infrastructure projects without first depositing mandatory environmental compensation, leaving unpaid dues of over Rs 45 crore.

The disclosure was made during proceedings in Rasikh Rasool Bhat vs Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, heard by the tribunal on January 13, 2026. In a compliance report submitted by the J&K Chief Secretary, the Union Territory acknowledged that 82,327 trees were cut across nearly 150 projects undertaken in forest areas.

The report said the total compensatory afforestation liability arising from these projects stands at Rs 80.73 crore, of which Rs 45.33 crore has yet to be paid. Compensatory afforestation payments are required under environmental law to offset the ecological loss caused by diversion of forest land.

The admission has raised questions over the administration’s compliance with the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, which mandates that user agencies deposit compensatory levies before forest land is diverted for non-forestry purposes.

According to the Union Territory, the lapses stem from a policy decision taken by the erstwhile State Administrative Council on July 30, 2019. That decision modified a 2014 Cabinet order and allowed the government to grant approval for diversion of forest land even if compensatory payments were pending, a move officials said was intended to fast-track public infrastructure works.

The policy shift, however, has been strongly contested by the petitioner, environmentalist and lawyer Rasikh Rasool Bhat. In objections filed before the tribunal on January 8, 2026, Bhat argued that the decision was arbitrary and undermined statutory environmental safeguards.