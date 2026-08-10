ETV Bharat / bharat

80th Independence Day: Red Fort To Echo 'Vande Mataram' For 1st Time, Spotlight 'Yuva Shakti'

New Delhi: As India prepares to mark its milestone 80th Independence Day, the historic ramparts of the Red Fort are set to witness a historic first alongside a strong national focus on youth power and strict adherence to protocol, the Ministry of Defence announced. In a major shift for the national event on August 15, the National Song 'Vande Mataram' will be sung from the ramparts of the Red Fort for the very first time.

Outlining the new ceremonial sequence, Defence Secretary RK Singh explained, "This is the first time we are doing it with that sequence. The sequence is that he (Prime Minister Modi) arrives on the rampart, then the national song is played, and everybody keeps standing. Thereafter, he unfurls the flag and the national anthem is played."

The milestone celebrations will place a heavy emphasis on 'Yuva Shakti' (youth power), honouring the success and contributions of students and young citizens. This spirit of youth innovation extends far beyond the capital. Across the country, young Indian start-ups--such as those supported by innovation and prototyping hubs like T-Works in Hyderabad--are driving monumental changes.