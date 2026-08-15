20 BSF Personnel Awarded Gallantry Medals For Anti-Naxal Operations In Chhattisgarh
The BSF is responsible for guarding Pakistan and Bangladesh borders and counter-insurgency duties in Naxal-affected areas.
Published : August 15, 2026 at 6:11 PM IST
New Delhi: Twenty personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) have been awarded Medals for Gallantry for their bravery during a major anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district in April 2024, as part of the Independence Day 2026 honours.
The medals were announced on the eve of the 80th Independence Day.
A total of 67 BSF personnel have been given rewards this year — 20 with Medals for Gallantry, five with the President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) and 42 with Medals for Meritorious Service (MSM).
The 20 gallantry awardees belonged to the 94th Battalion BSF and were part of a meticulously planned joint operation with the District Reserve Guard (DRG) of the Chhattisgarh Police on April 15-16, 2024.
The operation was conducted in the areas around Binagunda and Kalpar villages in Kanker, one of the districts that had been severely affected by Maoist violence.
According to the BSF, the operation resulted in the elimination of 29 hardcore Naxal cadre and the seizure of a large cache of arms and ammunition. The gallantry medals recognise the conspicuous bravery displayed by the BSF personnel during the operation.
Among those honoured are:
- Inspector Ramesh Chandra Choudhary
- Sub-Inspector Alok Kumar, now an Inspector
- Head Constable/Radio Operator Kana Ram Yadav and
- Constables Villayat Ali
- Mohammed Ali
- Golam Ehsanuzzaman
- Rajat Singh
- Hasimuddin S K
- Shrawan Meghwal
- Prem Sagar
- Prassanna Chettri
- Sagar Ghosh
- Sanapathi Atchhiya Naidu
- Adesh Kumar
- Bidyut Gain
- Khilare Navanath Narayan
- Anil Kumar Verma
- Sandeep Kumar
- Dinesh
- Siddharth Khati
Five Receive President's Medal
Five BSF officers have been awarded the President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM), recognising distinguished service over their careers.
The recipients are:
- Retired Inspector General Mangi Lal Garg
- Inspector General Charu Dhwaj Aggarwal
- Deputy Inspectors General Ashok Kumar
- Dhirendra Singh Sindhu
- Second-in-Command Amarvir Yadav
42 Honoured For Meritorious Service
Another 42 BSF personnel have been awarded the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM). The list includes senior officers and personnel ranging from Inspector General and Deputy Inspector General to head constables.
Among them are:
- Inspector General Ashok Kumar
- Deputy Inspector General Lala Krishna Kumar Lal
- Satyabrata Mukherjee
- Dr Hemantha Raju S L
- Amitav Roy
- Rajesh Kumar Giri
- Pramendra Kumar
- Pradeep Kumar Sharma
- Amitabh Panwar
- Balbir Singh
- Manish Chandra
- Mukund Kumar Jha
- Neeraj Sharma
- Pranay Kumar
- Shivanand Yadav
- Vijay Kumar Singh
- Vipin Panthri
- Yogesh Kumar
- Sukumar Pattnaik
- Jaibir Singh Poonia
- Sanjay Kumar Gupta
- Rajnendra Singh Rawat
- Rajesh Kumar Agnihotri
- Desh Raj Gautam
- Anil Kumar Vats
- Arvind Yadav
- Joy Dev Acharya
- Mukul Chandra Deka
- Pappu Kumar Singh
- Sudesh Chander
- Kavali Achyutha Muni
- K P Surendran
- Richard Kispota
- Ranjan Biswa Karmakar
- Shaik Mustak Basha
- Nemi Chand
- Deepak Dayali
- Prabir Kumar Singha
- Bua Ditta
- Mohan Lal
- Prem Kumar
- Babul Barman
The BSF, one of India's Central Armed Police Forces, which includes the CRPF, CISF, ITBP, Sashastra Seema Bal and National Security Guards, is primarily responsible for guarding the country's borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh. Its personnel are also deployed for internal security and counter-insurgency duties in areas affected by Left-Wing Extremism.
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