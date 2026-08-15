ETV Bharat / bharat

20 BSF Personnel Awarded Gallantry Medals For Anti-Naxal Operations In Chhattisgarh

The BSF is primarily responsible for guarding the country's borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh ( Representative Image )

New Delhi: Twenty personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) have been awarded Medals for Gallantry for their bravery during a major anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district in April 2024, as part of the Independence Day 2026 honours.

The medals were announced on the eve of the 80th Independence Day.

A total of 67 BSF personnel have been given rewards this year — 20 with Medals for Gallantry, five with the President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) and 42 with Medals for Meritorious Service (MSM).

The 20 gallantry awardees belonged to the 94th Battalion BSF and were part of a meticulously planned joint operation with the District Reserve Guard (DRG) of the Chhattisgarh Police on April 15-16, 2024.

The operation was conducted in the areas around Binagunda and Kalpar villages in Kanker, one of the districts that had been severely affected by Maoist violence.

The 20 gallantry awardees belonged to the 94th Battalion BSF (Special arrangement)

According to the BSF, the operation resulted in the elimination of 29 hardcore Naxal cadre and the seizure of a large cache of arms and ammunition. The gallantry medals recognise the conspicuous bravery displayed by the BSF personnel during the operation.

Among those honoured are: