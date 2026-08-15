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20 BSF Personnel Awarded Gallantry Medals For Anti-Naxal Operations In Chhattisgarh

The BSF is responsible for guarding Pakistan and Bangladesh borders and counter-insurgency duties in Naxal-affected areas.

New Delhi
The BSF is primarily responsible for guarding the country's borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh (Representative Image)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 15, 2026 at 6:11 PM IST

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New Delhi: Twenty personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) have been awarded Medals for Gallantry for their bravery during a major anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district in April 2024, as part of the Independence Day 2026 honours.

The medals were announced on the eve of the 80th Independence Day.

A total of 67 BSF personnel have been given rewards this year — 20 with Medals for Gallantry, five with the President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) and 42 with Medals for Meritorious Service (MSM).

The 20 gallantry awardees belonged to the 94th Battalion BSF and were part of a meticulously planned joint operation with the District Reserve Guard (DRG) of the Chhattisgarh Police on April 15-16, 2024.

The operation was conducted in the areas around Binagunda and Kalpar villages in Kanker, one of the districts that had been severely affected by Maoist violence.

NATION HONOURS 20 BSF PERSONNEL GALLANTRY MEDALS FOR THEIR BRAVERY FOR ANTI NAXAL OP IN CHHATTISGARH OPERATION IN KANKER DIST APRIL 2024
The 20 gallantry awardees belonged to the 94th Battalion BSF (Special arrangement)

According to the BSF, the operation resulted in the elimination of 29 hardcore Naxal cadre and the seizure of a large cache of arms and ammunition. The gallantry medals recognise the conspicuous bravery displayed by the BSF personnel during the operation.

Among those honoured are:

  1. Inspector Ramesh Chandra Choudhary
  2. Sub-Inspector Alok Kumar, now an Inspector
  3. Head Constable/Radio Operator Kana Ram Yadav and
  4. Constables Villayat Ali
  5. Mohammed Ali
  6. Golam Ehsanuzzaman
  7. Rajat Singh
  8. Hasimuddin S K
  9. Shrawan Meghwal
  10. Prem Sagar
  11. Prassanna Chettri
  12. Sagar Ghosh
  13. Sanapathi Atchhiya Naidu
  14. Adesh Kumar
  15. Bidyut Gain
  16. Khilare Navanath Narayan
  17. Anil Kumar Verma
  18. Sandeep Kumar
  19. Dinesh
  20. Siddharth Khati

Five Receive President's Medal

NATION HONOURS 20 BSF PERSONNEL GALLANTRY MEDALS FOR THEIR BRAVERY FOR ANTI NAXAL OP IN CHHATTISGARH OPERATION IN KANKER DIST APRIL 2024
Five BSF officers have been awarded the PSM, recognising distinguished service over their careers. (Special arrangement)

Five BSF officers have been awarded the President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM), recognising distinguished service over their careers.

The recipients are:

  • Retired Inspector General Mangi Lal Garg
  • Inspector General Charu Dhwaj Aggarwal
  • Deputy Inspectors General Ashok Kumar
  • Dhirendra Singh Sindhu
  • Second-in-Command Amarvir Yadav

42 Honoured For Meritorious Service

Another 42 BSF personnel have been awarded the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM). The list includes senior officers and personnel ranging from Inspector General and Deputy Inspector General to head constables.

Among them are:

  • Inspector General Ashok Kumar
  • Deputy Inspector General Lala Krishna Kumar Lal
  • Satyabrata Mukherjee
  • Dr Hemantha Raju S L
  • Amitav Roy
  • Rajesh Kumar Giri
  • Pramendra Kumar
  • Pradeep Kumar Sharma
  • Amitabh Panwar
  • Balbir Singh
  • Manish Chandra
  • Mukund Kumar Jha
  • Neeraj Sharma
  • Pranay Kumar
  • Shivanand Yadav
  • Vijay Kumar Singh
  • Vipin Panthri
  • Yogesh Kumar
  • Sukumar Pattnaik
  • Jaibir Singh Poonia
  • Sanjay Kumar Gupta
  • Rajnendra Singh Rawat
  • Rajesh Kumar Agnihotri
  • Desh Raj Gautam
  • Anil Kumar Vats
  • Arvind Yadav
  • Joy Dev Acharya
  • Mukul Chandra Deka
  • Pappu Kumar Singh
  • Sudesh Chander
  • Kavali Achyutha Muni
  • K P Surendran
  • Richard Kispota
  • Ranjan Biswa Karmakar
  • Shaik Mustak Basha
  • Nemi Chand
  • Deepak Dayali
  • Prabir Kumar Singha
  • Bua Ditta
  • Mohan Lal
  • Prem Kumar
  • Babul Barman

The BSF, one of India's Central Armed Police Forces, which includes the CRPF, CISF, ITBP, Sashastra Seema Bal and National Security Guards, is primarily responsible for guarding the country's borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh. Its personnel are also deployed for internal security and counter-insurgency duties in areas affected by Left-Wing Extremism.

Also read

President Murmu Approves 78 Gallantry Awards

'You First Call Them Urban Naxals, Then Accept Their Demands': Congress Hits Back At PM Modi's 'Dimagi Naxal' Remark

TAGGED:

NATION HONOURS 20 BSF PERSONNEL
GALLANTRY MEDALS FOR THEIR BRAVERY
FOR ANTI NAXAL OP IN CHHATTISGARH
OPERATION IN KANKER DIST APRIL 2024
80TH INDEPENDENCE DAY 2026 HONOURS

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